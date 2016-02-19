IX International Congress for Microbiology discusses the genetic regulation of microbial metabolism. This book presents the recommendations and suggestions on the nomenclature and classification of viruses. Organized into eight parts encompassing 72 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the genetic code, which expresses the relationship between nucleotide triplets in messenger RNA and amino acids in proteins. This text then discusses the two aspects of the regulation of the physiology of Escherichia coli. Other chapters explore the ergot alkaloids and examine the problem of ergot alkaloid production and biosynthesis. This book discusses as well the antibiotic inhibitors of protein synthesis that are major clinical drugs, including chloramphenicol, tetracycline, streptomycin, erythromycin, and other aminoglycosides. The final chapter deals with karyological investigation of the cells during transformation by Rous virus (RSV), which shows that these cells retain a diploid character. This book is a valuable resource for epidemiologists, microbiologists, and experts in infectious diseases.

Table of Contents



A. Physiology and Genetics of Micro-organisms

Symposium A.I: Genetic Regulation of Microbial Metabolism

Mutational Alterations of the Genetic Code

Transposition of the Lactose Operon in Escherichia Coli

Timing of Enzyme Synthesis in Synchronous Cultures of Yeast

Regulation of the Synthesis of Messenger RNA's during Bacteriophage Development

B. Biochemical Activities of Micro-organisms

Symposium B.I: Biologically Active Substances of Microbial Origin

The Chemistry of Olivomycin-Chromomycin Antibiotics

Ergot Alkaloids in Submerged Culture

Substances of Microbial Origin as Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

The Biosynthesis of Antibiotic Polypeptides

C. Industrial and Agricultural Microbiology

Symposium C.I: Biological Aspects of Nitrogen Fixation

A Study of Nitrogen Fixation in Azotobacter Vinelandii

Legume Seed Inoculation : An Exercise in Applied Microbiology

The Blue-Green Algae as the Nitrogen Fixators

Growth Inhibition by Nicotinic Acid in Certain Root Nodule Bactena (Rhizobium SPP)

Nitrogen Fixation in the Legume Root Nodule

A Physiological Approach to the Classification of the Genus Azotobacter

Genetical and Physiological Factors Affecting Clover Nodulation and Nitrogen Fixation

Keto Acids in the Metabolism of Nitrogen Fixing Micro-organisms

Effect of pH on Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation of Some Leguminous Plants

Symposium C.II: Automatic Control of Microbiological Processes

Automatic Control of Microbial Processes

Application of Mathematical Analysis for the Control of Fermentation Processes

Engineer's Approach to the Automatic Control of Microbiological Processes

Kinetics of Biological Processes as a Basis of Automatic Regulation

Physiological and Technological Principles of Growth Control of Micro-organisms

D. Medical and Veterinary Microbiology

Symposium D.I: Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

The Pathogenesis of Experimental Cholera

Problems of the Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

The Specificity of Pathogenicity

The Modification of Experimental Infections by Monocytin and Splenocytin

Biological Basis of Specificity in Pathogenesis of Infectious Processes

The Molecular Biology of Plague Toxin

Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

Role of Pentamethylenediamine (Cadaverine) in the Pathogenesis of Cholera Infection

Symposium D.II: Gnotobiology

Introduction to Gnotobiology

Methods for Rearing Large Germ-free Mammals

The Morphological Characteristics of the Germ-free Mammals, including the Results of Recent Studies on the Adrenal in the Germ-free Rats at the Department of Pathology, Nagoya University

Antagonistic and Symbiotic State of Bacteria in the Intestinal Tract of Gnotobiotic Animals

Feeding and Nutrition

Pathogenesis of Mouse Hepatitis in Gnotobiotic Mice

The Rearing of Germ-free Piglets

Metabolism of Lipids and Sterols in Germ-free and Conventional Rats and Chicks

Cellular and Humoral Defense Mechanisms in Germ-free Animals

Cmdida Albicans in the Gnotobiotic Animal

Bacterial Interactions in Gnotobiotic Flies

Immune Reactions in Piglets

Germ-free Techniques in Patient Care

Gnotobiotic Implications of Space Travel

E. Virology

Symposium E.I: Classification of Viruses

Comments and Recommendations on the Classification and the Nomenclature of Viruses

Systematics and Nomenclature of Viruses — The PCNV Proposals

Plant Viruses

General Principles of Virus Taxonomy

Special Points about Classification of Arboviruses

Comments on the Proposals and Recommendations of the Provisional Committee for Nomenclature of Viruses

Symposium E.II: Intracellular Growth of Viruses

The Replication of the Double-Stranded DNA of an Animal Virus during Intracellular Multiplication

A Replicating Form of λ Phage DNA

Poliovirus Double-Stranded RNA: Its Existence and Role in Replication

Regulatory Mechanisms in the Multiplication of Poxvirus

Regulation of Genetic Expression in Bacteriophage-Host Systems

Concluding Remarks

F. Immunology

Symposium F.I: Mechanisms of Immunogenesis

Virus-Induced Immunogenesis in Tissue Culture

Immunity and Cancerogenesis

Receptors for Antigen on Immunologically Competent Cells

Delayed Sensitivity and Its Significance

G. Epidemiology

Symposium G.I: Problems of Eradication of Communicable Diseases

Opening Address

Field Trial on Prevention and Vaccinotherapy of Trachoma

The Eradication of Aedes Aegypti: A World Problem

Problems of Eradication of Disease in Animals

Global Eradication of Smallpox

Biological Guidelines to Eradication of Communicable Diseases; A Realistic Approach

Panel Discussion on Oncogenic Viruses

Abstracts

Incorporation of SV40 Tumor Determinant into Adenoviruses

Rous Sarcoma Virus: Induction of Neoplasms in New World Non-human Primates

Immunological Differentiation of Murine Leukemia Viruses

Immunological Studies of the Shope Papilloma-Carcinoma Complex: Reinfection with Infectious DNA

Virogenic Transformation of Mammalian Cells by Rous Virus

