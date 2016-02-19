International Congress for Microbiology
1st Edition
Moscow, 1966
Description
IX International Congress for Microbiology discusses the genetic regulation of microbial metabolism. This book presents the recommendations and suggestions on the nomenclature and classification of viruses. Organized into eight parts encompassing 72 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the genetic code, which expresses the relationship between nucleotide triplets in messenger RNA and amino acids in proteins. This text then discusses the two aspects of the regulation of the physiology of Escherichia coli. Other chapters explore the ergot alkaloids and examine the problem of ergot alkaloid production and biosynthesis. This book discusses as well the antibiotic inhibitors of protein synthesis that are major clinical drugs, including chloramphenicol, tetracycline, streptomycin, erythromycin, and other aminoglycosides. The final chapter deals with karyological investigation of the cells during transformation by Rous virus (RSV), which shows that these cells retain a diploid character. This book is a valuable resource for epidemiologists, microbiologists, and experts in infectious diseases.
Table of Contents
A. Physiology and Genetics of Micro-organisms
Symposium A.I: Genetic Regulation of Microbial Metabolism
Mutational Alterations of the Genetic Code
Transposition of the Lactose Operon in Escherichia Coli
Timing of Enzyme Synthesis in Synchronous Cultures of Yeast
Regulation of the Synthesis of Messenger RNA's during Bacteriophage Development
B. Biochemical Activities of Micro-organisms
Symposium B.I: Biologically Active Substances of Microbial Origin
The Chemistry of Olivomycin-Chromomycin Antibiotics
Ergot Alkaloids in Submerged Culture
Substances of Microbial Origin as Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
The Biosynthesis of Antibiotic Polypeptides
C. Industrial and Agricultural Microbiology
Symposium C.I: Biological Aspects of Nitrogen Fixation
A Study of Nitrogen Fixation in Azotobacter Vinelandii
Legume Seed Inoculation : An Exercise in Applied Microbiology
The Blue-Green Algae as the Nitrogen Fixators
Growth Inhibition by Nicotinic Acid in Certain Root Nodule Bactena (Rhizobium SPP)
Nitrogen Fixation in the Legume Root Nodule
A Physiological Approach to the Classification of the Genus Azotobacter
Genetical and Physiological Factors Affecting Clover Nodulation and Nitrogen Fixation
Keto Acids in the Metabolism of Nitrogen Fixing Micro-organisms
Effect of pH on Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation of Some Leguminous Plants
Symposium C.II: Automatic Control of Microbiological Processes
Automatic Control of Microbial Processes
Application of Mathematical Analysis for the Control of Fermentation Processes
Engineer's Approach to the Automatic Control of Microbiological Processes
Kinetics of Biological Processes as a Basis of Automatic Regulation
Physiological and Technological Principles of Growth Control of Micro-organisms
D. Medical and Veterinary Microbiology
Symposium D.I: Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases
The Pathogenesis of Experimental Cholera
Problems of the Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases
The Specificity of Pathogenicity
The Modification of Experimental Infections by Monocytin and Splenocytin
Biological Basis of Specificity in Pathogenesis of Infectious Processes
The Molecular Biology of Plague Toxin
Specificity of Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases
Role of Pentamethylenediamine (Cadaverine) in the Pathogenesis of Cholera Infection
Symposium D.II: Gnotobiology
Introduction to Gnotobiology
Methods for Rearing Large Germ-free Mammals
The Morphological Characteristics of the Germ-free Mammals, including the Results of Recent Studies on the Adrenal in the Germ-free Rats at the Department of Pathology, Nagoya University
Antagonistic and Symbiotic State of Bacteria in the Intestinal Tract of Gnotobiotic Animals
Feeding and Nutrition
Pathogenesis of Mouse Hepatitis in Gnotobiotic Mice
The Rearing of Germ-free Piglets
Metabolism of Lipids and Sterols in Germ-free and Conventional Rats and Chicks
Cellular and Humoral Defense Mechanisms in Germ-free Animals
Cmdida Albicans in the Gnotobiotic Animal
Bacterial Interactions in Gnotobiotic Flies
Immune Reactions in Piglets
Germ-free Techniques in Patient Care
Gnotobiotic Implications of Space Travel
E. Virology
Symposium E.I: Classification of Viruses
Comments and Recommendations on the Classification and the Nomenclature of Viruses
Systematics and Nomenclature of Viruses — The PCNV Proposals
Plant Viruses
General Principles of Virus Taxonomy
Special Points about Classification of Arboviruses
Comments on the Proposals and Recommendations of the Provisional Committee for Nomenclature of Viruses
Symposium E.II: Intracellular Growth of Viruses
The Replication of the Double-Stranded DNA of an Animal Virus during Intracellular Multiplication
A Replicating Form of λ Phage DNA
Poliovirus Double-Stranded RNA: Its Existence and Role in Replication
Regulatory Mechanisms in the Multiplication of Poxvirus
Regulation of Genetic Expression in Bacteriophage-Host Systems
Concluding Remarks
F. Immunology
Symposium F.I: Mechanisms of Immunogenesis
Virus-Induced Immunogenesis in Tissue Culture
Immunity and Cancerogenesis
Receptors for Antigen on Immunologically Competent Cells
Delayed Sensitivity and Its Significance
G. Epidemiology
Symposium G.I: Problems of Eradication of Communicable Diseases
Opening Address
Field Trial on Prevention and Vaccinotherapy of Trachoma
The Eradication of Aedes Aegypti: A World Problem
Problems of Eradication of Disease in Animals
Global Eradication of Smallpox
Biological Guidelines to Eradication of Communicable Diseases; A Realistic Approach
Panel Discussion on Oncogenic Viruses
Abstracts
Incorporation of SV40 Tumor Determinant into Adenoviruses
Rous Sarcoma Virus: Induction of Neoplasms in New World Non-human Primates
Immunological Differentiation of Murine Leukemia Viruses
Immunological Studies of the Shope Papilloma-Carcinoma Complex: Reinfection with Infectious DNA
Virogenic Transformation of Mammalian Cells by Rous Virus
Details
- No. of pages:
- 642
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137247