International Conflict Resolution Using System Engineering (SWIIS) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080375298, 9781483298276

International Conflict Resolution Using System Engineering (SWIIS)

1st Edition

Editors: H. Chestnut T. Vamos Peter Kopacek
eBook ISBN: 9781483298276
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th March 1990
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Selected Papers. The interest of UNESCO in international conflict resolution, R Valitov. Activities of the IFAC working group on supplemental ways for improving international stability (SWIIS), P Kopacek. Preparing for peaceful ways of resolving international conflicts, F O Kile. Environmental degradation and international conflict resolution, J J Schwarz & R O Beydorff. An approach to conflict reduction, P N Murthy. The strategic relationship between economy development of developing countries and international stability, Yong-Zai Lu & Shi-Yin Qin. Simple models of cooperation and conflict, W Schaufelberger. Strategic stability analysis man-machine modelling system, V Gelovani et al. Scientific datasets for international stability and global security: the "Interstate Conflict Datasets Catalog" (ICDC), C Cioffi-Reveilla. Cognitive/affective factors in systems engineering designs for international conflict resolution, K B de Greene. International stability - an information and control systems study of the process, J Scrimgheour. The relation of management to control technology - further applied studies in creative management of potential conflict at international levels, J F Coales & M Seaman. A bibliographical report on six contemporary global models, P Brecke. Long-term impact of alternative western policy options: foreign policy change and disarmament, W-D Eberwein & W Groenen. Application of global models to various scenarios related to international conflict resolution, A Onishi. Conditions of effective international conflict resolution, R Mitchell. Summary. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

Finding an alternative to supplement military ways of resolving international conflicts has been taken up by many people skilled in various areas such as political science, economics, social studies, modelling and simulation, artificial intelligence and expert systems, military strategy and weaponry as well as private business and industry. The Workshop will therefore be of use as it looks at various control methods which would create a conciliatory social and political environment or climate for seeking and obtaining non-military solutions to international conflicts and to solutions to national conflicts which may lead to international conflicts.

Readership

For political and diplomatic researchers.

About the Editors

H. Chestnut Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

SWIIS Foundation Inc., New York, USA

T. Vamos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer and Automation Institute, Budapest, Hungary

Peter Kopacek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria

