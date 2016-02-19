International Conflict Resolution Using System Engineering (SWIIS)

Selected Papers. The interest of UNESCO in international conflict resolution, R Valitov. Activities of the IFAC working group on supplemental ways for improving international stability (SWIIS), P Kopacek. Preparing for peaceful ways of resolving international conflicts, F O Kile. Environmental degradation and international conflict resolution, J J Schwarz & R O Beydorff. An approach to conflict reduction, P N Murthy. The strategic relationship between economy development of developing countries and international stability, Yong-Zai Lu & Shi-Yin Qin. Simple models of cooperation and conflict, W Schaufelberger. Strategic stability analysis man-machine modelling system, V Gelovani et al. Scientific datasets for international stability and global security: the "Interstate Conflict Datasets Catalog" (ICDC), C Cioffi-Reveilla. Cognitive/affective factors in systems engineering designs for international conflict resolution, K B de Greene. International stability - an information and control systems study of the process, J Scrimgheour. The relation of management to control technology - further applied studies in creative management of potential conflict at international levels, J F Coales & M Seaman. A bibliographical report on six contemporary global models, P Brecke. Long-term impact of alternative western policy options: foreign policy change and disarmament, W-D Eberwein & W Groenen. Application of global models to various scenarios related to international conflict resolution, A Onishi. Conditions of effective international conflict resolution, R Mitchell. Summary. Author index. Keyword index.