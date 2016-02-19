International Conflict Resolution Using System Engineering (SWIIS)
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected Papers. The interest of UNESCO in international conflict resolution, R Valitov. Activities of the IFAC working group on supplemental ways for improving international stability (SWIIS), P Kopacek. Preparing for peaceful ways of resolving international conflicts, F O Kile. Environmental degradation and international conflict resolution, J J Schwarz & R O Beydorff. An approach to conflict reduction, P N Murthy. The strategic relationship between economy development of developing countries and international stability, Yong-Zai Lu & Shi-Yin Qin. Simple models of cooperation and conflict, W Schaufelberger. Strategic stability analysis man-machine modelling system, V Gelovani et al. Scientific datasets for international stability and global security: the "Interstate Conflict Datasets Catalog" (ICDC), C Cioffi-Reveilla. Cognitive/affective factors in systems engineering designs for international conflict resolution, K B de Greene. International stability - an information and control systems study of the process, J Scrimgheour. The relation of management to control technology - further applied studies in creative management of potential conflict at international levels, J F Coales & M Seaman. A bibliographical report on six contemporary global models, P Brecke. Long-term impact of alternative western policy options: foreign policy change and disarmament, W-D Eberwein & W Groenen. Application of global models to various scenarios related to international conflict resolution, A Onishi. Conditions of effective international conflict resolution, R Mitchell. Summary. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
Finding an alternative to supplement military ways of resolving international conflicts has been taken up by many people skilled in various areas such as political science, economics, social studies, modelling and simulation, artificial intelligence and expert systems, military strategy and weaponry as well as private business and industry. The Workshop will therefore be of use as it looks at various control methods which would create a conciliatory social and political environment or climate for seeking and obtaining non-military solutions to international conflicts and to solutions to national conflicts which may lead to international conflicts.
Readership
For political and diplomatic researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 29th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298276
About the Editors
H. Chestnut Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
SWIIS Foundation Inc., New York, USA
T. Vamos Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer and Automation Institute, Budapest, Hungary
Peter Kopacek Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria