International Conference on Infrared Physics (CIRP) is a collection of papers from the proceedings of a conference held in Zurich on August 11-15, 1975. The book reviews the study of thermal radiation with emphasis on the spectral energy density of small blackbody cavities. The text also deals with the concept of density of states of quantum-size effects in statistical mechanics of finite non-interacting systems. One paper discusses the interaction of radiation with matter, while another presentation reviews the theory of cavity radiation based on multiple reflections within the cavity. The book then presents developments in infrared detectors, particularly the performance of photon and thermal detectors in the heterodyne mode. One paper examines the materials that can be used for making filters in the far infrared region using a Michelson interferometer to determine the region of spectra and a germanium bolometer as the detector. The book then cites an example where a high resolution Michelson interferometer is used on a NASA C141 infrared airborne telescope where scientists study the far infrared emission lines from the HII regions. The collection will prove useful to nuclear physicists and scientists, academicians, and researchers whose works are concerned with infrared physics and engineering.

Table of Contents



Number 1

Radiation

Planck's Radiation Law for Finite Cavities and Related Problems

Interaction of Radiation with Matter: Relevance of the Statistical Nature of the Radiation to the Time Evolution of Material Variables

Cavity Radiation Theory

Oscillatory Spectral Density and Partial Coherence of Black Body Radiation in Cuboidal Cavities

Detectors

Infrared Detectors

Thin Film Infrared Detector Arrays for Integrated Electronic Structures

3-5µm Single Crystal PbTe and PbxSn1-x Te Detectors

A Quantitative Heterodyne Experiment with Extrinsic Silicon at 10-6

Up-conversion Spectrometry for Astrophysical Applications

Sensitivity of an Astronomical Infrared Heterodyne Spectrometer

Infrared Charge Coupled Devices

Thermal Spread in a Pyroelectric Vidicon with a Pressed Contact Target Interface

Infrared TV: An Inexpensive Portable Pyroelectric Camera

Lasers

The Interaction of 10.6µm Laser Radiation with Liquids

The Chemical Composition of the TEA-CO2-laser Gas

Active Imaging with a TEA-CO2-laser

Nanosecond Pulses from a Hydrogen Fluoride Laser

Optimization of a Tunable Far-infrared InSb Source

Tunable Infrared Generation by Stimulated Raman Scattering

Systems & Measurements

The Standard Range of Thermal Sensors

High Resolution Infrared Solar Observations by Balloon

Infrared Spectral Radiance of the Sky

Infrared Plasma Diagnostics with Lasers

Infrared Optical Properties of Sputtered In2-xSnxO3-y Films

The Determination of the Electron Spin Relaxation Time in InSb in High Magnetic Fields

A Method for Measuring Infrared Emissivities of Near-black Surfaces at Ambient Temperatures

Nonreciprocal Acousto-optic Interactions and their Application to Feedback Isolation in the Infrared Region

Number 2

Far-infrared Lasers

High Power Optically Pumped Far Infrared Lasers

Basic Physical Mechanisms Determining Performance of the CH3F Laser

Three-level Model for a Pulse-operated Optically Pumped Far-infrared Molecular Laser

Gain Measurements in Optically Pumped, Far-infrared Laser Media

Spectral Composition of Far-infrared Laser Radiation Optically Excited in Methyl Fluoride

The Far Infrared Helium Laser

Mode Properties of Optically Pumped Infrared Waveguide Lasers

Magneto-spectroscopy of Photo-excited States in Semiconductors Using Far-infrared Lasers

Far-Infrared Detectors

Wide-band Detection with High Impedance Josephson Junctions

A Microwave Biased GaAs Sub-millimeter Detection System

Heterodyne Detection at 337µm in Epitaxial GaAs

Application of Evaporography to Imaging of Far-infrared Radiation Patterns

Far-infrared Interferometry

Far-infrared and Superconductivity

Materials Suitable for Making Filters beyond 300µm

The Determination of Complex Refractive Index Spectra of Liquids in the Far-infrared Spectral Region 5-500cm-1, with Dispersive Fourier Transform Spectrometry

Automated Far-infrared Fourier Interferometer for Amplitude-phase Spectroscopy at Low Temperatures

An Infrared Lateral Shearing Interferometer for Plasma Diagnostic and Infrared Optical Components Testing

A Scanning Fabry-Perot Interferometer for the 50-1000µm Range

Comparison Measurements of Very Similar Spectra in Fourier Transform Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Spectroscopy of Landau Radiation in n-InSb

Dispersive Reflection Spectroscopy in the Far-infrared

Design and Performance of a New Double-beam Fast Fourier Transform Interferometer

New Techniques for Dispersive Fourier Transform Spectrometry of Liquids

Dispersive Fourier Transform Measurements on Opaque Solids from 5 to 350cm-1

A Helium Cooled Fabry-Perot Interferometer for Infrared Astronomical Spectroscopy

Far-infrared Atmospheric Transmission

An Open Resonator Technique for the Measurement of Atmospheric Propagation Characteristics at Sub-millimeter Wavelengths

(Abstract) Atmospheric Spectroscopy at Very High Resolution in the Middle Infrared with a Rapid-scan Michelson Interferometer

