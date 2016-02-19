International Conference on Infrared Physics (CIRP)
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held in Zurich, 11–15 August 1975
Description
International Conference on Infrared Physics (CIRP) is a collection of papers from the proceedings of a conference held in Zurich on August 11-15, 1975.
The book reviews the study of thermal radiation with emphasis on the spectral energy density of small blackbody cavities. The text also deals with the concept of density of states of quantum-size effects in statistical mechanics of finite non-interacting systems. One paper discusses the interaction of radiation with matter, while another presentation reviews the theory of cavity radiation based on multiple reflections within the cavity. The book then presents developments in infrared detectors, particularly the performance of photon and thermal detectors in the heterodyne mode. One paper examines the materials that can be used for making filters in the far infrared region using a Michelson interferometer to determine the region of spectra and a germanium bolometer as the detector. The book then cites an example where a high resolution Michelson interferometer is used on a NASA C141 infrared airborne telescope where scientists study the far infrared emission lines from the HII regions.
The collection will prove useful to nuclear physicists and scientists, academicians, and researchers whose works are concerned with infrared physics and engineering.
Table of Contents
Number 1
Radiation
Planck's Radiation Law for Finite Cavities and Related Problems
Interaction of Radiation with Matter: Relevance of the Statistical Nature of the Radiation to the Time Evolution of Material Variables
Cavity Radiation Theory
Oscillatory Spectral Density and Partial Coherence of Black Body Radiation in Cuboidal Cavities
Detectors
Infrared Detectors
Thin Film Infrared Detector Arrays for Integrated Electronic Structures
3-5µm Single Crystal PbTe and PbxSn1-x Te Detectors
A Quantitative Heterodyne Experiment with Extrinsic Silicon at 10-6
Up-conversion Spectrometry for Astrophysical Applications
Sensitivity of an Astronomical Infrared Heterodyne Spectrometer
Infrared Charge Coupled Devices
Thermal Spread in a Pyroelectric Vidicon with a Pressed Contact Target Interface
Infrared TV: An Inexpensive Portable Pyroelectric Camera
Lasers
The Interaction of 10.6µm Laser Radiation with Liquids
The Chemical Composition of the TEA-CO2-laser Gas
Active Imaging with a TEA-CO2-laser
Nanosecond Pulses from a Hydrogen Fluoride Laser
Optimization of a Tunable Far-infrared InSb Source
Tunable Infrared Generation by Stimulated Raman Scattering
Systems & Measurements
The Standard Range of Thermal Sensors
High Resolution Infrared Solar Observations by Balloon
Infrared Spectral Radiance of the Sky
Infrared Plasma Diagnostics with Lasers
Infrared Optical Properties of Sputtered In2-xSnxO3-y Films
The Determination of the Electron Spin Relaxation Time in InSb in High Magnetic Fields
A Method for Measuring Infrared Emissivities of Near-black Surfaces at Ambient Temperatures
Nonreciprocal Acousto-optic Interactions and their Application to Feedback Isolation in the Infrared Region
Number 2
Far-infrared Lasers
High Power Optically Pumped Far Infrared Lasers
Basic Physical Mechanisms Determining Performance of the CH3F Laser
Three-level Model for a Pulse-operated Optically Pumped Far-infrared Molecular Laser
Gain Measurements in Optically Pumped, Far-infrared Laser Media
Spectral Composition of Far-infrared Laser Radiation Optically Excited in Methyl Fluoride
The Far Infrared Helium Laser
Mode Properties of Optically Pumped Infrared Waveguide Lasers
Magneto-spectroscopy of Photo-excited States in Semiconductors Using Far-infrared Lasers
Far-Infrared Detectors
Wide-band Detection with High Impedance Josephson Junctions
A Microwave Biased GaAs Sub-millimeter Detection System
Heterodyne Detection at 337µm in Epitaxial GaAs
Application of Evaporography to Imaging of Far-infrared Radiation Patterns
Far-infrared Interferometry
Far-infrared and Superconductivity
Materials Suitable for Making Filters beyond 300µm
The Determination of Complex Refractive Index Spectra of Liquids in the Far-infrared Spectral Region 5-500cm-1, with Dispersive Fourier Transform Spectrometry
Automated Far-infrared Fourier Interferometer for Amplitude-phase Spectroscopy at Low Temperatures
An Infrared Lateral Shearing Interferometer for Plasma Diagnostic and Infrared Optical Components Testing
A Scanning Fabry-Perot Interferometer for the 50-1000µm Range
Comparison Measurements of Very Similar Spectra in Fourier Transform Spectroscopy
Fourier Transform Spectroscopy of Landau Radiation in n-InSb
Dispersive Reflection Spectroscopy in the Far-infrared
Design and Performance of a New Double-beam Fast Fourier Transform Interferometer
New Techniques for Dispersive Fourier Transform Spectrometry of Liquids
Dispersive Fourier Transform Measurements on Opaque Solids from 5 to 350cm-1
A Helium Cooled Fabry-Perot Interferometer for Infrared Astronomical Spectroscopy
Far-infrared Atmospheric Transmission
An Open Resonator Technique for the Measurement of Atmospheric Propagation Characteristics at Sub-millimeter Wavelengths
(Abstract) Atmospheric Spectroscopy at Very High Resolution in the Middle Infrared with a Rapid-scan Michelson Interferometer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145822