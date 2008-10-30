International Business Control, Reporting and Corporate Governance
1st Edition
Global business best practice across cultures, countries and organisations
Description
This book is designed to help Business Controllers / Accountants / Finance Directors / Bankers / Financial Analysts / Business Consultants to understand that International Business Control is much more than just a business being IFRS and US GAAP compliant, or just an extension of the domestic HQ control system.
Key Features
•Go beyond IFRS and GAAP to see what best practice measures can be put in place to avoid global business failure •Look at the cross-cultural issues surrounding global businesses and be easy to read, understandable and easy to memorize – a practical book for the busy financial and business control manager •Combine case studies of the best global businesses who have wide global practice (eg GE, du Pont de Nemours, Toyota, Siemens, Valéo, Scania, etc.) with advanced academic research
Readership
Financial and Business Control Managers, coming from a technical/professional background (e.g. Accountants, Finance Directors) who are faced with a business situation where they will have to deal both globally and across cultures. This is the case for executives, managers and professionals who are promoted from a domestic role to an international position, (e.g. HQ global role, or expatriation) or who have to control/operate complex joint ventures combining culturally diverse organisations, or who are involved in off-shoring operations/global sourcing. The book is also for managers, accountants and bankers involved in trans-national Mergers & Acquisition.
Table of Contents
- Introduction;
- From domestic business control to international business control;
- The different business control models according to the different phases of the internationalisation process / dynamics;
- The different cultural factors that drive the business and their control related issues;
- Roles and competencies of the business control according to the different cultural models;
- How should business control be shaped to best fit with phases of internationalisation dynamics, cultures, critical factors;
- Which profile for which type of international business controller;
- Controlling for international enduring performance;
- Controlling for the environment;
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 30th October 2008
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942148
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683838
About the Author
Georges Nurdin
Georges Nurdin, MSc., MBA, Ph.D, FinstD, studied international business, management and economics in Oxford (UK), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany) and in the USA. For over 20 years he held global divisional CFO, CEO and Director positions in leading American and European multinational corporations, including GE, Du Pont de Nemours, L&G-Siemens and Valéo. His extensive international experience spans Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia.
For the last ten years Dr Nurdin has advised private and public sector boards and international organisations on international business, economics, trade and cross cultural management.
Dr Nurdin authors articles and
publications and regularly delivers lectures and conferences in leading world business schools.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and advisor on Global Business Development