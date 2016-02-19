International Borrowing by Developing Countries
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on International Development
Description
International Borrowing by Developing Countries analyzes the various aspects of developing-country debt. The title covers various concepts such as theory of borrowing, official and private debt, petrofund recycling, and debt relief. The text first deals with role of external capital and debt in economic development, and then proceeds to examining the historical debt experience of the now-creditor countries. Next, the selection tackles the official bilateral and multilateral debt along with its patterns, magnitude, and the procedures and experience of official debt rescheduling. The text also analyzes the private Eurocurrency debt and the official positions on debt relief and reviews proposals for recycling petrofunds and providing new sources of financing. The last part deals with the political factors that will affect external debt, as well as recommendations for future policy. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, game theorists, and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part I - External Capital and Economic Development
Chapter
1 The Role of External Borrowing in Development
Theories on External Capital
External Borrowing for Development
2 An Historical View of External Capital Flows
The Early Years of Capital Flows
Nineteenth Century: Economic Development and Industrialization
Capital Flows in the Early Twentieth Century
International Indebtedness in the Post-World War II Era
Part II - Official External Debt of Developing Countries
3 An Aggregate Overview of Developing-Country
Debt
Recent Economic Developments
An Aggregate Review of LDC Debt
Debt: A Cause for Alarm
4 Official Bilateral and Multilateral LDC Debt
Bilateral Aid and Debt
Multilateral Aid and Debt
5 Debt Reorganization
Official Debt Rescheduling
Commercial Debt Relief
Debt Management
Part III - Developing Countries and Commercial Bank Debt
6 The Rise of Developing-Country Private Debt
Developing Countries in the Euromarket
The Euromarket as Creditor
Future LDC Private Borrowing
7 The International Economy: OPEC, Adjustment, and Recycling
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
Adjustment
Recycling
8 Future Prospects on the Role of Commercial Banks
The Capacity of Commercial Banks to Recycle
Bank Risk Analysis
Bank Regulation and Surveillance
Commercial Banks'Future Role
Part IV - Recycling and Debt Relief
9 Official Positions of Creditor and Debtor Nations on Debt Relief
Perceptions of the Debt Problem
Official Positions on Debt Relief
Recent Debt Relief Negotiations
10 Strategies for Recycling and Debt Relief
Recycling Strategies
Debt Relief Proposals
Part V - Conclusion
11 Debt Policies for the Future
External Debt in the 1980s
Political Considerations
Policy Recommendations
The Need for Leadership
Appendices
1 United States Government Policy on Debt Rescheduling
2 Multilateral Debt Relief Operations By DAC Members 1956-1978
3 UNCTAD Resolution 165
4 Implementation Of Trade And Development
Board Resolution 165 (S-IX)
Notes
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189819