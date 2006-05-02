International Accounting
1st Edition
Standards, Regulations, Financial Reporting
This book includes a wide range of topics that deals with international accounting standards, regulations, and financial reporting. The book is a timely collection of several original research papers written by well-known authors and experts in the field from countries around the globe on very important and emerging issues in international accounting.
Due to the adoption of “International Accounting Standards (IAS) Regulation” by the European Parliament in 2002 (N0 1606/2002), listed companies in the EU capital markets are required to implement IAS by 2005. This regulation is a revolutionary one, and therefore, there is a need for the type research that focus on the lobbying activities towards the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). This book includes an in-depth coverage of such lobbying activities as well as an extensive research papers that focus on the content analysis of the comment letters received by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Fair value accounting has gained some special interest in recent years. The book includes several research papers on Fair Value Accounting and its application in different countries.
Other topics covered in the book include auditing, taxation, and accounting education in several countries.
As an added value, the book include several chapters that should be viewed as educational tools for countries that do not have financial and technical resources to establish their own accounting and reporting standards. So, it is of critical importance for such countries to have a model to use for their financial reporting standards, and as such, the book includes research papers that explain how to adopt international financial reporting standards in such countries.
Experts in the field from different countries including Australia Belgium, Brazil, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States join forces to bring the latest development in the international accounting standards and financial reporting.
This book will be a very valuable resource for colleges and universities that have a course in international accounting as a part of their undergraduate or graduate curriculum. As well, the book will serve as a useful reference at any academic or professional library worldwide.
- Includes a wide range of topics that deal with international accounting standards, regulations, and financial reporting
- Shows how to adopt and implement International Financial Reporting Standards in Transition Economies
- Covers Fair Value Accounting with applications in two different countries
Professional accountants (qualified) who need to keep current on the various topics included in this book. The book may also find a market on post grad course on International Accounting courses at University.
1 Lobbying Towards a Global Standard-Setter, Do National Characteristics Matter? An Analysis of the Comment Letters Written to the IASB: Ann Jorissen, Nadine Lybaert and Katrien Van de Poel; 2 A Fair Go for Fair Value: Janice Loftus; 3 The Behavior Modification Impact of International Accounting Standards on Decision-Making and Risk Management: Stanley C. W. Salvary; 4 Fair Value-The Basis of International Financial Reporting Standards: A Conceptual Contradiction of the Relevant Measurement Attribute in Financial Accounting Stanley C. W. Salvary; 5 Fair Value Accounting under IAS/IFRS: Concepts, Reasons, Criticisms: Jochen Zimmermann and Joerg Richard Werner; 6 Does Delaware Incorporation Add Value? An Accounting-Based Analysis: Feng Chen, Kenton K. Yee and Yong Keun Yoo; 7 Empirical Evidence on the Relation between Revaluations of Fixed Assets and the Future Performance of Firms in Brazil: Alexsandro Broedel Lopes; 8 Educating the Hedge Fund Investor Regarding the Stale Pricing Issue: Greg N. Gregoriou, Mohamed Gaber, and William Keltin; 9 Adopting and Implementing International Financial Reporting Standards in Transition Economies: Robert W. McGee; 10 International Convergence: The Australian Journey: Janice Loftus; 11 Determinants of Bias in Management Earnings Forecasts: Empirical Evidence from Japan: Koji Ota; 12 Expected Earnings Growth When There Is A Growth Option: Kenton K. Yee; 13 The True Cost of Employee Share Options: The Recent Debate and Potential Costs for a Case Study Firm: Colette Grey, Derry Cotter and Edel Barnes; 14 Impairment of Fixed Assets: Perceived Implementation Problems Associated with the International Accounting Standard No. 36: Mohamed E. Ibrahim; 15 The Rise and Impact of Hybrid Securities in Australian Listed Corporations: Tyrone M. Carlin and Nigel Finch; 16 Empirical Evidence on the Use, Size, Concentration and Cost of Executive Options Schemes in Australia: Tyrone M. Carlin and Guy Ford; 17 The Introduction of Fair Value in Italy: Economic and Financial Reporting Issues: Giovanni Melis, Andrea Melis and Alessandro Pili; 18 Factors Affecting the Accounting Development in the Harmonization Process with the International Framework: The Case of Estonia: Toomas Haldma; 19 An Elegant Comparison of the Tax Advantages of Mutual Funds, IRAs, and Roth IRAs – What Hath Roth Wrought?: Colin Read; 20 A Meta-National Perspective on Accounting and Auditing in Nonprofit Organizations: The Literature Interpreted in a Principal-Agent Framework: Marc Jegers; 21 How About Performance Audits For Public Companies?: Haji Shafi Mohamad; 22 Empirical Evaluation of Discretionary Accruals Models: Xavier Garza-Gómez; 23 What To Teach? A Comparison of Professional and Paraprofessional Accountants Views on Accounting Topic Emphasis: Geoffrey Tickell, and Kosmas X. Smyrnios; 24 Australia’s Accounting Education in Perspective: Geoffrey Tickell and Kosmas X. Smyrnios;
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 2nd May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462318
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669832
Greg N. Gregoriou
A native of Montreal, Professor Greg N. Gregoriou obtained his joint Ph.D. in finance at the University of Quebec at Montreal which merges the resources of Montreal's four major universities McGill, Concordia, UQAM and HEC. Professor Gregoriou is Professor of Finance at State University of New York (Plattsburgh) and has taught a variety of finance courses such as Alternative Investments, International Finance, Money and Capital Markets, Portfolio Management, and Corporate Finance. He has also lectured at the University of Vermont, Universidad de Navarra and at the University of Quebec at Montreal.
Professor Gregoriou has published 50 books, 65 refereed publications in peer-reviewed journals and 24 book chapters since his arrival at SUNY Plattsburgh in August 2003. Professor Gregoriou's books have been published by McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Elsevier-Butterworth/Heinemann, Taylor and Francis/CRC Press, Palgrave-MacMillan and Risk Books. Four of his books have been translated into Chinese and Russian. His academic articles have appeared in well-known peer-reviewed journals such as the Review of Asset Pricing Studies, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Futures Markets, European Journal of Operational Research, Annals of Operations Research, Computers and Operations Research, etc.
Professor Gregoriou is the derivatives editor and editorial board member for the Journal of Asset Management as well as editorial board member for the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Risk Management in Financial Institutions, Market Integrity, IEB International Journal of Finance, and the Brazilian Business Review. Professor Gregoriou's interests focus on hedge funds, funds of funds, commodity trading advisors, managed futures, venture capital and private equity. He has also been quoted several times in the New York Times, Barron's, the Financial Times of London, Le Temps (Geneva), Les Echos (Paris) and L'Observateur de Monaco. He has done consulting work for numerous clients and investment firms in Montreal. He is a part-time lecturer in finance at McGill University, an advisory member of the Markets and Services Research Centre at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup (Australia), a senior advisor to the Ferrell Asset Management Group in Singapore and a research associate with the University of Quebec at Montreal's CDP Capital Chair in Portfolio Management. He is on the advisory board of the Research Center for Operations and Productivity Management at the University of Science and Technology (Management School) in Hefei, Anhui, China.
School of Business and Economics, State University of New York, Plattsburgh, NY, USA
Mohamed Gaber
Mohamed Gaber has received his M.B.A., and Ph.D from Baruch College (CUNY). He has published in scientific journals such as the Journal of Pensions and Derivatives Use, Trading and Regulation among others and has several book chapters.
Mohamed Gaber is Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Accounting at State University of New York, College at Plattsburgh.
"This collection of research papers on a range of topics includes discussions on the adoption and implentation of International Financial Reporting Standards, as well as fair value accounting and audit in, taxation and accounting education in several countries...in-depth examination of the lobbying that went into the creation of the International Accounting Standards Board's IAS, which are currently being mandated for all European public companies." - Accounting Today, Oct. 1, 2006 "...the authors have carefully selected and presented the best articles that meet the urgent need of the global financial market for both international accounting stadards and global financial reporting issues." Wagdy Abdallah, PhD. Professor of Accounting, Seaton Hall University