This handbook is aquick reference to International Accounting Standards and is designed for all those who interact with financial information, and need an accelerated route to understanding the key principles of international accounting rules.

It is essential reading for all members of the management team. Members of any finance and accounting team will find it a practical summary of all the big concerns allowing relevant questions to be raised with auditors and other professionals interested in the governance of the business.

Tables, diagrams and flow charts are used extensively throughout in order to make the information presented user friendly and quickly assimilated. The consequences for the non-accounting functions of a business are clearly highlighted, to give further insights into how International Accounting standards impinge on abusiness.