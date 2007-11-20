Internal Photoemission Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
The monographic book addresses the basics of the charge carrier photoemission from one solid to another - the internal photoemission, (IPE) - and different spectroscopic applications of this phenomenon to solid state heterojunctions. This is the first book in the field of IPE, which complements the conventional external photoemission spectroscopy by analysing interfaces separated from the sample surface by a layer of a different solid or liquid. IPE is providing the most straightforward and, therefore, reliable information regarding the energy spectrum of electron states at interfaces. At the same time, the method provides the unique capability of analysing the heterostructures relevant to the modern micro- and nano-electronic devices as well as new materials involved in their design and fabrication.
In addition to the discussion of fundamental physical and technical aspects of IPE spectroscopic applications, several “hot” topics are addressed. These include development of new insulating materials for advances Si MOS technology (both high-k gate insulators and low-k dielectrics for interconnect insulation), metal gate materials, development of heterostructures based on high-mobility semiconductors, etc. Thanks to a considerable activity in this field over the last few years, the recent results concerning band structure of most important interfaces involving novel materials can now be documented.
Key Features
- First complete description of the internal photoemission phenomena
- A practical guide to internal photoemission measurements
- Describes reliable energy barrier determination procedures
- Surveys trap spectroscopy methods applicable to thin insulating layers
- Provides an overview of the most recent results on band structure of high-permittivity insulating materials and their interfaces
- Contains a complete collection of reference data on interface band alignment for wide-bandgap insulating materials in contact with metals and semiconductors
Readership
This book is suitable for academic researchers in solid state physics and electrical engineering, R&D units in semiconductor industry and graduate students in solid state physics and electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations List of Symbols Preface Chapter 1. Preliminary Remarks and Historical Overview Chapter 2. Internal versus External Photoemission Chapter 3. Model Description and Experimental Realization of IPE Chapter 4. Internal Photoemission Spectroscopy Methods Chapter 5. Injection Spectroscopy of Thin Layers of Solids: Internal Photoemission as Compared to Other Injection Methods Chapter 6. Trapped Charge Monitoring and Characterization Chapter 7. Charge Trapping Kinetics in the Injection-Limited Current Regime Chapter 8. Transport Effects in Charge Trapping Chapter 9. Semiconductor-Insulator Interface Barriers Chapter 10. Electron Energy Barriers Between Conducting and Insulating Materials Chapter 11. Spectroscopy of Charge Traps in Thin Insulating Layers Chapter 12. Conclusions References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 20th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080451459
About the Author
Valeri Afanas'ev
Professor V. Afanas’ev devoted more than 25 years of research to development of novel experimental methods for interface characterization. In particular, a number of techniques based on internal photoemission phenomena were shown to provide unique information regarding electron states in thin films of solids and at their interfaces. In recent years these methods were successfully applied to characterize novel semiconductor heterostructures for advanced micro- and nano-electronic devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Semiconductor Physics, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium
