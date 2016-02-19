Internal Migration
1st Edition
A Comparative Perspective
Description
Internal Migration: A Comparative Perspective is the third in a series of publications sponsored by the Committee on Comparative Urban Economics. This book highlights the integral migration in several regions of the world and the problems in regions of varying levels of economic development, and with different economic systems.
This text is organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters. The introductory part describes the interactions between migration and socioeconomic development, along with the functions and dynamics of the migration process. The next part explores the methodological aspects of migration, including the models, measurements, and theoretical reflections of internal migration. Other parts discuss the effect of migration on regions and individuals. These chapters also present some case studies of internal migration in the West and Eastern Europe. The demographic effect of migration on an urban population, the ethnicity as a barrier to migration, and the influence of social and geographical mobility on the stability of kinship systems are reviewed. The concluding part relates a comparative disciplinary and systemic view of migration.
This book will be of great value to economists, sociologists, and social workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Comparative Analysis of Internal Migration: An Overview
Part I Migration and Development: Interactions
2 Migration and Socioeconomic Development: Today and Yesterday
3 Internal Migration and Economic Development: An Overview
4 The Functions and Dynamics of the Migration Process
Part II Methodology: Models, Measurement and Theoretical Reflections
5 Policy-Oriented Interregional Demographic Accounting and a Generalization of Population Flow Models
6 Forecasting Migration in a Regional General Equilibrium Context
7 Some Aspects of Measuring Internal Migration
8 Measurement of Internal Migration from Census Data
9 Internal Migration: Measurement and Models
Part III The Effect of Migration on Regions and Individuals
10 The Effect of Outmigration on Regions of Origin
11 A Migrant's-Eye View of the Costs and Benefits of Migration to a Metropolis
12 On the Microeconomics of Internal Migration
Part IV Selected Case Studies
Section A Migration in the West
13 Internal Migration in the Mature American City
14 Urban Growth and Decline in the United States: A Study of Migration's Effects in Two Cities
15 Population Distribution: Perspectives and Policies
Section B Migration in Eastern Europe
16 Economizing on Urbanization in Socialist Countries: Historical Necessity or Socialist Strategy
17 Internal Migration and Economic Development under Socialism: The Case of Poland
18 Yugoslav Development and Rural-Urban Migration: The Evidence of the 1961 Census
Section C Special Constraints: Causes and Consequences
19 The Demographic Effect of Migration on an Urban Population: Migration to and from West Berlin, 1952-1971
20 Ethnicity as a Barrier to Migration in Yugoslavia: The Evidence from Interregional Flows and Inmigration to Belgrade
21 The Influence of Social and Geographical Mobility on the Stability of Kinship Systems: The Serbian Case
22 Residence and Work Place in Dynamic Tension: A Study in the Dual Labor Market of a South African Plant
Part V Migration: Disciplinary and Systemic Comparisons
23 Internal Migration: A Comparative Disciplinary View
24 Internal Migration: A Comparative Systemic View
Author Index
Subject Index
