Internal Migration

1st Edition

A Comparative Perspective

Editors: Alan A. Brown Egon Neuberger
eBook ISBN: 9781483216751
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 522
Description

Internal Migration: A Comparative Perspective is the third in a series of publications sponsored by the Committee on Comparative Urban Economics. This book highlights the integral migration in several regions of the world and the problems in regions of varying levels of economic development, and with different economic systems.

This text is organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters. The introductory part describes the interactions between migration and socioeconomic development, along with the functions and dynamics of the migration process. The next part explores the methodological aspects of migration, including the models, measurements, and theoretical reflections of internal migration. Other parts discuss the effect of migration on regions and individuals. These chapters also present some case studies of internal migration in the West and Eastern Europe. The demographic effect of migration on an urban population, the ethnicity as a barrier to migration, and the influence of social and geographical mobility on the stability of kinship systems are reviewed. The concluding part relates a comparative disciplinary and systemic view of migration.

This book will be of great value to economists, sociologists, and social workers.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

1 Comparative Analysis of Internal Migration: An Overview

Part I Migration and Development: Interactions

2 Migration and Socioeconomic Development: Today and Yesterday

3 Internal Migration and Economic Development: An Overview

4 The Functions and Dynamics of the Migration Process

Part II Methodology: Models, Measurement and Theoretical Reflections

5 Policy-Oriented Interregional Demographic Accounting and a Generalization of Population Flow Models

6 Forecasting Migration in a Regional General Equilibrium Context

7 Some Aspects of Measuring Internal Migration

8 Measurement of Internal Migration from Census Data

9 Internal Migration: Measurement and Models

Part III The Effect of Migration on Regions and Individuals

10 The Effect of Outmigration on Regions of Origin

11 A Migrant's-Eye View of the Costs and Benefits of Migration to a Metropolis

12 On the Microeconomics of Internal Migration

Part IV Selected Case Studies

Section A Migration in the West

13 Internal Migration in the Mature American City

14 Urban Growth and Decline in the United States: A Study of Migration's Effects in Two Cities

15 Population Distribution: Perspectives and Policies

Section B Migration in Eastern Europe

16 Economizing on Urbanization in Socialist Countries: Historical Necessity or Socialist Strategy

17 Internal Migration and Economic Development under Socialism: The Case of Poland

18 Yugoslav Development and Rural-Urban Migration: The Evidence of the 1961 Census

Section C Special Constraints: Causes and Consequences

19 The Demographic Effect of Migration on an Urban Population: Migration to and from West Berlin, 1952-1971

20 Ethnicity as a Barrier to Migration in Yugoslavia: The Evidence from Interregional Flows and Inmigration to Belgrade

21 The Influence of Social and Geographical Mobility on the Stability of Kinship Systems: The Serbian Case

22 Residence and Work Place in Dynamic Tension: A Study in the Dual Labor Market of a South African Plant

Part V Migration: Disciplinary and Systemic Comparisons

23 Internal Migration: A Comparative Disciplinary View

24 Internal Migration: A Comparative Systemic View

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Alan A. Brown

Egon Neuberger

