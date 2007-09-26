Internal Medicine Clerkship Guide
3rd Edition
Description
Here's all the help you need to survive your internal medicine clerkship! This handy guide offers you practical, must-have guidance on the causes, clinical evaluation, and treatment of common medical conditions—knowledge that every student can and should master. Section 1 outlines the practical skills and procedures you must know on rotation; Sections 2 and 3 describe health conditions organized by presentation (symptom, sign, abnormal lab value) and by specific diagnosis, allowing you to approach a given health problem from either direction.
Key Features
- Organizes material according to the types of questions that you will typically ask during the clerkship.
- Uses Learning Objectives and Key Points boxes to make complex data easier to remember.
- Provides Cases to illustrate the types of clinical scenarios you may experience.
Includes a multiple-choice exam at the end of the book to help you prepare for clinical exams.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 26th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323045582
About the Authors
Douglas Paauw Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Coordinator for Student Teaching, Rathman Family Foundation Endowed Chair for Patient Centered Clinical Education, Department of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA
Lisanne Burkholder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Division of General Internal Medicine, Associate Program Director, Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency, University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
Mary Migeon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA