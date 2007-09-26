Internal Medicine Clerkship Guide - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323045582

Internal Medicine Clerkship Guide

3rd Edition

Authors: Douglas Paauw Lisanne Burkholder Mary Migeon
Paperback ISBN: 9780323045582
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th September 2007
Page Count: 688
Description

Here's all the help you need to survive your internal medicine clerkship! This handy guide offers you practical, must-have guidance on the causes, clinical evaluation, and treatment of common medical conditions—knowledge that every student can and should master. Section 1 outlines the practical skills and procedures you must know on rotation; Sections 2 and 3 describe health conditions organized by presentation (symptom, sign, abnormal lab value) and by specific diagnosis, allowing you to approach a given health problem from either direction.

Key Features

  • Organizes material according to the types of questions that you will typically ask during the clerkship.
  • Uses Learning Objectives and Key Points boxes to make complex data easier to remember.
  • Provides Cases to illustrate the types of clinical scenarios you may experience.
    Includes a multiple-choice exam at the end of the book to help you prepare for clinical exams.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323045582

About the Authors

Douglas Paauw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Coordinator for Student Teaching, Rathman Family Foundation Endowed Chair for Patient Centered Clinical Education, Department of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

Lisanne Burkholder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Division of General Internal Medicine, Associate Program Director, Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency, University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA

Mary Migeon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

