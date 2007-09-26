Internal Medicine Clerkship Guide

Here's all the help you need to survive your internal medicine clerkship! This handy guide offers you practical, must-have guidance on the causes, clinical evaluation, and treatment of common medical conditions—knowledge that every student can and should master. Section 1 outlines the practical skills and procedures you must know on rotation; Sections 2 and 3 describe health conditions organized by presentation (symptom, sign, abnormal lab value) and by specific diagnosis, allowing you to approach a given health problem from either direction.