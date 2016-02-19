Internal Friction and Ultrasonic Attenuation in Solids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third European Conference University of Manchester, England, 18-20 July 1980
Internal Friction and Ultrasonic Attenuation in Solids contains the proceedings of the Third European Conference on Internal Friction and Ultrasonic Attenuation in Solids, held at the University of Manchester in England on July 18-20, 1980. The papers explore the principles of internal friction and ultrasonic attenuation in solids such as pure metals and their alloys, ceramics, glasses, and polymers. Structural features such as point defects, dislocations, interfaces, and second phases in solids are discussed, together with the processes by which these features contribute to energy dissipation. Topics covered range from point defect interactions to the establishment of high damping capacity materials for absorption of noise and vibration.
This book is comprised of 65 chapters and begins with a brief review of the internal friction peaks observed in face-centered cubic, body-centered cubic, and hexagonal metals due to dislocation relaxation processes. Subsequent chapters focus on the internal friction of cold-worked single crystals of high-purity copper; evidence of Peierls Nabarro stress from microdeformation and attenuation experiments; effects of cyclic deformation and irradiation at low temperature on the internal friction of pure aluminum; and internal friction of high-purity magnesium after plastic deformation. The peaking effect in copper and silver is also analyzed, along with Zener relaxation and dislocation damping. The final chapter is devoted to anelastic behavior of ice at low temperature due to quenched point defects. This monograph will be a valuable resource for metallurgists, physicists, and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Dislocation Damping
Dislocation Relaxation Peaks
The Bordoni Peak in Copper Single Crystals at Kilohertz Frequencies
Evidence of Peierls Nabarro Stress by Mierodeformation and Attenuation Experiments
Dislocation Internal Friction Peaks in B.C.C. Metals
The α-Maximum in Ta Investigated in the 1 Hz Frequency Range
Study of Observation Conditions for α and γ Relaxation in Niobium
Oscillation Amplitude Dependence of Internal Friction Peaks α, γ, ßα and ßγ in Iron
The α and ß1 Peaks in Deformed and/or Irradiated Pure Iron
Dislocation Relaxation Peaks in Pure and Doped Iron
An Analysis of the a Peak in Biobium and Vanadium by means of the Schoek Theory
Study of Dislocation Mobility by Coupling of Low and High Frequency Applied Stresses
Effects of Cyclic Deformation and Irradiation at Low Temperature on the Internal Friction of Pure Aluminum
Modulus Effect and Internal Friction in Cold Worked Copper and some Copper Based Solid Solutions
Influence of the Sample Pre-Treatment upon the Cold-Work Effects of Internal Friction in Copper
Internal Friction of High Purity Magnesium after Plastic Deformation
Internal Friction in Zr after Deformation
Characterization of the Peaking Effect in Copper and Silver
A New Model for the "Peaking Effect"
Interpretation of the "Peaking Effect"
A Model of the Internal Friction Observed in Crystalline Solids in the Pre-Plastic Region at Low Frequencies
Zener Relaxation
The Zener Relaxation: A Convenient Tool to Study Vacancy Sources and Sinks in a Metal Lattice
The Production Rate of Point Defects by Irradiation: A Comparative Study in an Ag-24 wt. % Zn alloy, for γ-rays, Fast Electrons and Reactor Neutrons
The Migration Properties of Self-Interstitials in Concentrated α-AgZn Solid Solutions
Stress-Induced and Short Range Ordering: A Dual Approach to Vacancy Properties. Application to a Cu-30 wt. % Zn Alloy
The Zener Relaxation in Ternary Cu-Ni-Zn Alloys
Dislocation Damping 2
Low-Frequency "Amplitude Peaks" in the Internal Friction Associated with the Interaction of Substitutional Solute Atoms with Dislocations in Aluminum Alloys
New Study of Interactions between Dislocations and Solute Atoms in Aluminum through Ultrasonic Attenuation Change Induced by Bias Stress
Internal Friction and Dislocation-Solute Interactions in Titanium
Influence of Doping and Deformation on the Internal Friction of Electron Irradiated Iron
Amplitude Dependent Internal Friction and Modulus Effect in Copper Single Crystals
Determination of Threshold Energies by Dislocation Pinning Experiments in Copper and Silver
Some Effects of Electron Irradiation on the Internal Friction of High Purity Molybdenum
Relaxation Phenomena Connected with the Stage III in Irradiated Iron
Transient Increase of the Magneto Mechanical Damping Induced by Structural Defects in Iron
Influence of d.c. Magnetic Field over Magneto Mechanical Damping of High Purity Iron
Different Mechanisms of Anelastic and Ferromagnetic Relaxation Due to Defects in Neutron Irradiated Iron
Hydrogen-Dislocation Interaction and Hydrogen-Reordering Processes in Palladium/Platinum Alloys
Polymers
Dynamics of Polymer Networks at High Ultrasonic Frequencies
Study of the Glass Transition on Polymers by Isothermal Internal Friction Measurements
A Spectroscopic Method for Measurement of the Ultrasonic Properties of Polymers - Method and Limitations
The Evaluation of Molecular Size Distribution Parameters for Linear Chain Polymers by means of Relaxation Experiments
Phase Transformations, Interfaces, High Temperature Damping
Effect of the Measurement Amplitude on the Internal Friction in NiTi and NiTiCu Alloys during the Martensitic Transformation
Internal Friction Measurements during Martensitic Transformation in CuZnAl Alloys at kHz Frequencies
Amplitude and Temperature Dependence of Internal Friction in Cu-Zn-Al Alloy Measured during Very Low or Null Temperature Rate
Internal Friction Spectra Modifications Related to Carbon in Acicular Martensite
Isothermal Transformation of Retained Austenite in Fe-Ni-C Alloys
High Temperature and Low Frequency Damping of Aluminum Single Crystals
High Temperature Internal Friction of Al
The Influence of Plastic Deformation on the Low Temperature Grain Boundary Peak in Copper
Internal Friction Associated with Precipitation in Al-Ag Alloys
Internal Friction in Aged Cu-Si Alloys
Anelastic Effects in Al 4 wt % Cu Alloy after Aging
Anelastic Effects due to Precipitation and Recrystallization in Aluminum Magnesium Alloys
Internal Friction in Magnesium-Indium Alloys
Influence of Titanium on the Internal Friction Due to Interstitials O, N, C in Niobium
Influence of the Carbon Content on the Internal Friction of Iron -17% Chromium Alloys. 343
Internal Friction in Ti-Al-O Alloys
Glass and Ceramics
Ultrasonic Attenuation in Amorphous Arsenic and Red Phosphorus
Internal Friction, Peaks in Metallic Glasses
Internal Friction of Sodium-Iron-Phosphate Glasses
An Ultrasonic Study of Ion Diffusion in the Superionic Conductor ß-Alumina
Anelastic Phenomena in Non Stoichiometric Spinels and Transition Aluminas
Internal Friction Recovery of Plastically Deformed MgO
High Temperature Damping in Si3N4 Depending on the Sintering Conditions
Anelastic Behavior of Ice at Low Temperature Due to Quenched Point Defects
Author Index
Subject Index
