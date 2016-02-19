Internal Conversion Processes
1st Edition
Description
Internal Conversion Processes documents the proceedings of the International Conference on the Internal Conversion Process held at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee on May 10-13, 1965.
This compilation discusses the internal conversion theory; experimental methods for the determination of internal conversion coefficients; and conversion electron-gamma directional correlation. Other topics include the application of the internal-external conversion (IEC) method to the lens-type spectrometer; anomalies of E2 conversion coefficients in the deformed-nucleus region; and conversion coefficients of mixed E2-M1 rotational transitions. The anomalous El conversion; internal conversion electrons from primary fission fragments; particle parameters measured in pure transitions; and survey of El transitions in the rare earth region are also discussed in this book.
This publication is a good reference for nuclear physicists and researchers conducting work on the various types of measurements that involve internal conversion electrons.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter I Internal Conversion Processes—Yesterday and Today
Chapter II Internal Conversion Theory
Chapter III Experimental Methods For the Determination of Internal Conversion Coefficients
Chapter IV Remarks on Conversion Electron-Gamma Directional Correlations
Chapter V Proceedings of the International Conference on the Internal Conversion Process
List of Participants
Remarks on Conversion Electron Gamma Directional Correlations
The Use of Semiconductor Detectors for Internal Conversion Measurements
A Scheme for High-Luminosity High-Resolution Internal and External Conversion Measurements
Recent Developments in the Internal-External Conversion (IEC) Method
Application of the Internal-External Conversion (IEC) Method to the Lens-Type Spectrometer
The IEC Method Applied to a Medium-Thin Magnetic Lens Spectrometer
Improvement of the Resolution of a Siegbahn-Svartholm Type Iron-Yoke Double-Focusing Spectrometer
Recent Determinations of Conversion Coefficients of E2 Transitions Obtained from Coincidence Techniques and the Peak-to-Beta Spectrum Method
The Beta Spectrum of Au198, and the Conversion Coefficients of the 412-keV Line in Hg198
Method for Measuring Internal Conversion Coefficients Using a Bent-Crystal Gamma-Ray Monochromator and a Magnetic Electron Spectrometer
Conversion Coefficient Measurements Employing Magnetic and Solid-State Spectrometers
Anomalous K/L Ratio of the Conversion Electrons from (p, 2n) Reactions
Measurement of Electron Capture Ratios and Internal Conversion Coefficient Ratios with a Solid State Detector
Information on Conversion Coefficients from Coulomb Excitation and Lifetime Measurements
Anomalies in Internal Conversion Coefficients of Ε2 Transitions in Even-Even Nuclei
Determination of the Conversion Coefficient in Yb170 with Scintillation Methods
On the Anomalies of E2 Conversion Coefficients in the Deformed-Nucleus Region
The K Conversion Coefficient of the Pure E2 123-keV Transition in Gd154 by a Coincidence Method
Conversion Coefficient Measurements in Sm152, Gd154, and Dy160 by the IEC Method
Κ Conversion Coefficients of Mixed E2-M1 Rotational Transitions
A Test of the Effect of Scattering on the f Factor Used in the IEC Method
E2 Conversion Coefficients of the 245-keV Transition in Sm152 and the 344-keV Transition in Gd152
Nuclear Models, Particle Correlations, and Internal Conversion Coefficients
Confirmation of the Presence of E0 in Direct Competition with M1 and E2
Large E0-E2 Mixing Observed in Gd154
Some Conversion Coefficients Which Should Be Measured
Anomalous M1 Transitions in Ta181 and Lu175
Anomalous E1 Conversion
Internal Conversion Measurements of Transitions in Ta181
The Conversion Coefficient of Some Gamma Rays in In113, In115, Xe129, and Xe133
Internal Conversion Coefficients: General Formulation for All Shells and Application to Low Energy Transitions
On the Anomalous E2 ΔΚ = 1 Transitions in the Deformed Region
Penetration Effects on M1 Conversion Coefficients and the Core-Excitation Model
New Calculations of β4 (M Shell) in Tellurium
The Internal Conversion of High Multipole Order γ-Transitions
Relative Intensities of Internal Conversion Lines in 137Bam and Bi210
π√13/2 High-Precision β-Ray Spectrometer
Gamma-Electron Directional Correlation Experiment on the 356-keV → 81-keV Cascade in Cs133
Nuclear Structure Effect in the K-Conversion Process of the 81-keV M1 Transition in Cs133
Nuclear Structure Effect in the L1-Conversion Process of the 57.1-keV M1 Transition of a Rotational Band in Dy161
Internal Conversion Coefficient of the 53-keV Gamma Ray Emitted in the Decay of Ru103
Internal Conversion Electrons from Primary Fission Fragments
Experimental and Theoretical Particle Parameters for L Electrons. Directional Correlations in Hg199 and Pt195
Angular Correlations Involving Conversion Electrons
Particle Parameters Measured in Pure Transitions
Experimental Studies of Dynamic Contributions to Ε2 Conversion
Κ and L Shell Particle Parameters of the 84.2-keV E2 Transition in Yb170
E2, L, and M + · · · Shell Particle Parameters in Gd154
Angular Distributions of Conversion Electrons from Oriented Ce137m Nuclei
γ-ē (L + M) and γ-ē (K) Directional Correlations in Pb207
M1-E2 Mixing from L Subshell Conversion Ratios
L Subshell Ratios in E2 Transitions
L Subshell Measurements of Retarded Dipole Transitions
A Survey of E1 Transitions in the Rare Earth Region
L Subshell Ratio Measurements for E2 Transitions in Gd154, Yb170, and W182
L Subshell Ratios for E2 Transitions in Deformed Heavy Elements
X-Ray Yields from K-Shell Ionization by Alpha Particles
Very Low Energy Isomer in the Decay of Mo90
Panel Session Conversion Coefficient Measurements
Conference Summary
Penetration Effects in Internal Conversion
Appendix 1
Tables of the Conversion Matrix Elements and Phases
Appendix 2
L Shell Particle Parameters for Angular Correlations of Conversion Electrons. Part 1: L1 and L2 Subshells
L Shell Particle Parameters for Angular Correlations of Conversion Electrons. Part 2: L3 Subshell
Appendix 3
K/L, L1/L2, and L1/L3 Conversion Coefficient Ratios
Appendix 4
Conversion Coefficients Useful as Calibration Standards
Appendix 5
Table of Electron Binding Energies
Author Index
Subject Index
