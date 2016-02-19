Internal Conversion Coefficients for Multipolarities E1,…, E4, M1,…, M4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127389011, 9780323147255

Internal Conversion Coefficients for Multipolarities E1,…, E4, M1,…, M4

1st Edition

Editors: Katharine Way
eBook ISBN: 9780323147255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 522
Description

Atomic and Nuclear Data Reprints, Volume 1: Internal Conversion Coefficients: For Multipolarities E1,. . ., E4, M1,. . ., M4 covers a complete set of values for the internal conversion coefficients. This volume provides a compact tool for the analysis of nuclear radiations. This book contains four chapters and starts with a presentation of values of the internal conversion coefficient, number of electrons per photon emitted in a nuclear transition, from relativistic self-consistent-field calculation, which takes into account finite nuclear size, hole and exchange effects, experimental electron binding energies, and vacuum polarization. The next two chapters provide the conversion coefficients for the four lowest electric and magnetic nuclear transition multipoles, E1 . . . E4, M1 . . . M4, for electrons in the K- , L - , and M-shells and L-, M-, and N-subshells as a function of nuclear-transition or gamma-ray energy. The last chapter presents the K- and L-shell internal conversion coefficients for transition energies above 1 MeV.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Internal Conversion Tables. K-, L-, M-Shell Conversion Coefficients for Ζ = 30 to Ζ = 103

Eγ ≤ 1500 keV

Introduction

Interpolation

Tables. K-, L-, M-Shell Conversion Coefficients

Appendix A. Corrected Values for Ζ = 93 L-Shell

Appendix B. L-Subshell Ratios from Hager and Seltzer. LJL2 and L2/L3

Eγ ≤ 1500 keV, Ζ = 30 to Ζ = 100 in steps of 5

Tables of Internal Conversion Coefficients for N-Subshell Electrons

Ζ = 60 to Ζ = 100

Eγ ≤ 1500 keV

Introduction

Auxiliary Tables

Tables. Internal Conversion Coefficients for N-Subshell Electrons

Contribution of Outer Atomic Shells to Total Internal Conversion Coefficients

Ζ = 37 to Ζ = 100

Eγ ≤ 1500 keV

Introduction

Auxiliary Tables

Tables. Approximate Internal Conversion Coefficients for (Ν + Ο + . . .) Shell Electrons

Internal Conversion Coefficients for High-Energy Transitions

K-Shell, Ζ = 16 to Ζ = 99, E1, E2, M1, M2, Eγ ≤ 18 mc2

L-Shell, Ζ = 50 to Ζ = 100, E1, . . . E4, M1, . . . ,M4, Eγ ≤ 10 mc2

Introduction

Table of Internal Conversion Coefficients


