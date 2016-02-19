Atomic and Nuclear Data Reprints, Volume 1: Internal Conversion Coefficients: For Multipolarities E1,. . ., E4, M1,. . ., M4 covers a complete set of values for the internal conversion coefficients. This volume provides a compact tool for the analysis of nuclear radiations. This book contains four chapters and starts with a presentation of values of the internal conversion coefficient, number of electrons per photon emitted in a nuclear transition, from relativistic self-consistent-field calculation, which takes into account finite nuclear size, hole and exchange effects, experimental electron binding energies, and vacuum polarization. The next two chapters provide the conversion coefficients for the four lowest electric and magnetic nuclear transition multipoles, E1 . . . E4, M1 . . . M4, for electrons in the K- , L - , and M-shells and L-, M-, and N-subshells as a function of nuclear-transition or gamma-ray energy. The last chapter presents the K- and L-shell internal conversion coefficients for transition energies above 1 MeV.