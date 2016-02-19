Internal Conversion Coefficients for Multipolarities E1,…, E4, M1,…, M4
1st Edition
Description
Atomic and Nuclear Data Reprints, Volume 1: Internal Conversion Coefficients: For Multipolarities E1,. . ., E4, M1,. . ., M4 covers a complete set of values for the internal conversion coefficients. This volume provides a compact tool for the analysis of nuclear radiations. This book contains four chapters and starts with a presentation of values of the internal conversion coefficient, number of electrons per photon emitted in a nuclear transition, from relativistic self-consistent-field calculation, which takes into account finite nuclear size, hole and exchange effects, experimental electron binding energies, and vacuum polarization. The next two chapters provide the conversion coefficients for the four lowest electric and magnetic nuclear transition multipoles, E1 . . . E4, M1 . . . M4, for electrons in the K- , L - , and M-shells and L-, M-, and N-subshells as a function of nuclear-transition or gamma-ray energy. The last chapter presents the K- and L-shell internal conversion coefficients for transition energies above 1 MeV.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Internal Conversion Tables. K-, L-, M-Shell Conversion Coefficients for Ζ = 30 to Ζ = 103
Eγ ≤ 1500 keV
Introduction
Interpolation
Tables. K-, L-, M-Shell Conversion Coefficients
Appendix A. Corrected Values for Ζ = 93 L-Shell
Appendix B. L-Subshell Ratios from Hager and Seltzer. LJL2 and L2/L3
Eγ ≤ 1500 keV, Ζ = 30 to Ζ = 100 in steps of 5
Tables of Internal Conversion Coefficients for N-Subshell Electrons
Ζ = 60 to Ζ = 100
Eγ ≤ 1500 keV
Introduction
Auxiliary Tables
Tables. Internal Conversion Coefficients for N-Subshell Electrons
Contribution of Outer Atomic Shells to Total Internal Conversion Coefficients
Ζ = 37 to Ζ = 100
Eγ ≤ 1500 keV
Introduction
Auxiliary Tables
Tables. Approximate Internal Conversion Coefficients for (Ν + Ο + . . .) Shell Electrons
Internal Conversion Coefficients for High-Energy Transitions
K-Shell, Ζ = 16 to Ζ = 99, E1, E2, M1, M2, Eγ ≤ 18 mc2
L-Shell, Ζ = 50 to Ζ = 100, E1, . . . E4, M1, . . . ,M4, Eγ ≤ 10 mc2
Introduction
Table of Internal Conversion Coefficients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147255