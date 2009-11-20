Internal Combustion Engines
1st Edition
Performance, Fuel Economy and Emissions
Description
This book contains the papers presented at the IMechE’s Internal Combustion Engines: Performance, fuel economy and emissions conference, held at the IMechE, London, 8-9 December 2009. This conference, the latest in the successful biannual series on internal combustion engines, addresses drivers of change, technological developments and advances in the latest research. It examines developments for personal transport applications, though many of the drivers of change apply to light and heavy-duty, on and off-highway, transport and other sectors. The conference focuses on spark ignition engine technology for fuel economy, engine downsizing design and analysis, diesel engine design and analysis, and fuels.
Key Features
- Keep abreast of developments in engine design and technology as perceived by leading players in industry, consultancy companies and academia
- Improve positioning through knowledge to take advantage of changes in fuels, market opportunities and emerging solutions to requirements
- Raise awareness of how new ideas on improving fuel economy, reducing CO2 and other pollutants will affect business
Table of Contents
The papers are arranged under the following headings: SI Engines - Technology for fuel economy; SI Engines - Downsizing, design and analysis; Diesel engines - Design analysis; Emissions control - NOx and particulates; Fuels and diesel engines; Low-temperature combustion; Fuels and SI engines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 20th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346074