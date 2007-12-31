Internal Combustion Engines
1st Edition
Performance, Fuel Economy and Emissions
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344513
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st December 2007
Page Count: 326
Description
This book contains the papers presented at the IMechE's Internal Combustion Engines: Performance, Fuel Economy and Emissions Conference, held at the IMechE London, 11-12 December 2007.
Key Features
- This two day conference covered large and small engines for on and off highway applications. The four main themes: Performance; Fuel economy, fuels; Emissions
Table of Contents
Papers cover the following areas: Combustion diagnostics; Diesel; Gasoline; Emissions; Fuels and lubricants; Calibration.
