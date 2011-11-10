Internal Combustion Engines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092052, 9780857095060

Internal Combustion Engines

1st Edition

Improving Performance, Fuel Economy and Emissions

eBook ISBN: 9780857095060
Paperback ISBN: 9780857092052
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th November 2011
Page Count: 288
Description

This book contains the papers of the Internal Combustion Engines: Performance fuel economy and emissions conference, in the IMechE bi-annual series, held on the 29th and 30th November 2011. The internal combustion engine is produced in tens of millions per year for applications as the power unit of choice in transport and other sectors. It continues to meet both needs and challenges through improvements and innovations in technology and advances from the latest research. These papers set out to meet the challenges of internal combustion engines, which are greater than ever. How can engineers reduce both CO2 emissions and the dependence on oil-derivate fossil fuels? How will they meet the future, more stringent constraints on gaseous and particulate material emissions as set by EU, North American and Japanese regulations? How will technology developments enhance performance and shape the next generation of designs? This conference looks closely at developments for personal transport applications, though many of the drivers of change apply to light and heavy duty, on and off highway, transport and other sectors.

Key Features

  • Aimed at anyone with interests in the internal combustion engine and its challenges
  • The papers consider key questions relating to the internal combustion engine

Readership

Anyone with interests in the internal combustion engine and its challenges

Table of Contents

SI Engines and downsizing

Chapter 1: Design and development of a dedicated range extender engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RANGE EXTENDER ENGINE CONCEPT SELECTION

3 RANGE EXTENDER ENGINE DESIGN HIGHLIGHTS

4 INITIAL TEST RESULTS

5 E-REV FUEL CONSUMPTION ASSESSMENT

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 2: Multiple injection and boosting benefits for improved fuel consumption on a Spray Guided Direct Injection gasoline engine

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 3: Optimisation of Variable Length Intake Manifolds for a gasoline turbocharged downsized engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SET UP

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSIONS

4.1 Low speed torque:

GDI Particulates and other emissions

Chapter 4: Spray imaging, mixture preparation and particulate matter emissions using a GDI engine fuelled with stoichiometric gasoline/ethanol blends

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

3 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 5: Study of transient particulate and gaseous emissions from a modern GDI engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 APPARATUS

3 EXPERIMENTS

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 6: Particulate matter emission from different combustion modes in a 2/4 stroke switchable direct injection gasoline engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SET UP

3 ENGINE OPERATING CONDITIONS

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION

Diesel fuel injection

Chapter 7: Experimental analysis of nozzle flow number impact on partial and full load performance of a Euro5 automotive diesel engine

ABSTRACT

DEFINITIONS, ACRONYMS, ABBREVIATIONS

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE ENGINE AND THE EXPERIMENTAL LAYOUT

3 THE EXPERIMENTAL TEST METHODOLOGY

4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 8: In-cylinder studies of split injection in a single cylinder optical diesel engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 OPERATING CONDITION

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 9: The effect of closely coupled pilot injections on diesel engine emissions

ABSTRACT

1 CONCEPTS AND DEFINITIONS

2 METHODOLOGY

3 SINGLE CYLINDER ENGINE RESULTS

4 ENGINE RESULTS, 1.6LITRE 4 CYLINDER

5 OPTIMUM DWELL, CFD SIMULATION

6 SUMMARY

7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Engine design

Chapter 10: Analysis of CAI/HCCI combustion in a 2-stroke poppet valve engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

4 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 11: The RCV engine. Technical analysis and real world benefits

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RCV TECHNOLOGY

3 RCV APPLICATIONS

4 SUMMARY

Fuels and emissions

Chapter 12: Research into requirements for worldwide sustainable biodiesel capability

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 WORLDWIDE BIODIESEL REVIEW

3 TEST METHODOLOGY

4 RESULTS

5 DISCUSSION

6 CONCLUSIONS

7 RECOMMENDATIONS

8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 13: Effect of hydrogen and DME injection in homogeneous charge compression ignition engine with DME second injection strategy

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENT

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

4 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 14: Experimental evaluation of performance and emissions of DI diesel engine fuelled with eucalyptus biodiesel

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BIODIESEL PREPARATION AND ITS CHARACTERIZATION

3 ENGINE TEST EQUIPMENT AND PROCEDURE

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 15: New approaches to design of experiment modeling based on engine control levers and fuel properties

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

FUEL MATRIX AND RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FUEL PROPERTIES

DESIGN OF EXPERIMENT

COMBINED DOE CRITERION

DEFINITION OF TEST PLAN FOR COMBINED DOE

ENGINE SPECIFICATION AND SELECTED OPERATING POINTS

MODEL COEFFICIENTS AND IMPORTANCE OF FIRST ORDERS

RESULTS AND ANALYSIS

CONCLUSION AND REMARKS

Chapter 16: Cold start emission and CO2 reduction by engine idle combustion quality improvement in dedicated CNG pick-up truck

ABSTRACT

DEFINITIONS

1 INTRODUCTION

2 INVESTIGATION OF POOR COMBUSTION AT IDLE

3 VALVE TIMING RE-OPTIMISATION

4 IMPROVEMENT IN IDLE COMBUSTION

5 RECALIBRATION AND COLD START EMISSIONS

6 CONCLUSION

7 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 17: Significant CO2 reductions by utilising the synergies between a downsized SI engine and biofuels

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 METHODOLOGY

3 RESULTS – ENGINE TESTING

4 DRIVE CYCLE MODELLING

5 CONCLUSIONS

Emissions after-treatment

Chapter 18: Experiments on a light duty SCR test exhaust system using ammonia gas to provide data for validation of a CFD model

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL TEST RIG AND PROCEDURE

3 CFD MODEL

4 MEASUREMENTS IN THE TEST EXHAUST

5 MEASUREMENTS FROM TEST EXHAUST COMPARED WITH STEADY-STATE CFD SIMULATIONS

6 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 19: Periodically regenerating diesel particulate filter with a H2/CO mixture addition: towards a fuel reformer diesel engine aftertreatment system

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL APPARATUS AND TEST PROCEDURE

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

CONCLUSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 20: Using 3D CFD to model exhaust fuel dosing device (fuel vaporizer) and oxidation of hydrocarbon

ABSTRACT

ABBREVIATIONS AND NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ALTERNATIVE TURBULENCE MODELS

3 CORRELLATIONS

4 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 21: Effect of ignition induced misfire on emission and catalyst temperature a comparative study in a 1.2L MPI engine with multiple fuels

ABSTRACT

ABBREVIATIONS

INTRODUCTION

SYSTEM SPECIFICATION

EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE

RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

CONCLUSION

Author Index

