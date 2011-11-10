Internal Combustion Engines
1st Edition
Improving Performance, Fuel Economy and Emissions
Description
This book contains the papers of the Internal Combustion Engines: Performance fuel economy and emissions conference, in the IMechE bi-annual series, held on the 29th and 30th November 2011. The internal combustion engine is produced in tens of millions per year for applications as the power unit of choice in transport and other sectors. It continues to meet both needs and challenges through improvements and innovations in technology and advances from the latest research. These papers set out to meet the challenges of internal combustion engines, which are greater than ever. How can engineers reduce both CO2 emissions and the dependence on oil-derivate fossil fuels? How will they meet the future, more stringent constraints on gaseous and particulate material emissions as set by EU, North American and Japanese regulations? How will technology developments enhance performance and shape the next generation of designs? This conference looks closely at developments for personal transport applications, though many of the drivers of change apply to light and heavy duty, on and off highway, transport and other sectors.
Key Features
- Aimed at anyone with interests in the internal combustion engine and its challenges
- The papers consider key questions relating to the internal combustion engine
Readership
Anyone with interests in the internal combustion engine and its challenges
Table of Contents
SI Engines and downsizing
Chapter 1: Design and development of a dedicated range extender engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RANGE EXTENDER ENGINE CONCEPT SELECTION
3 RANGE EXTENDER ENGINE DESIGN HIGHLIGHTS
4 INITIAL TEST RESULTS
5 E-REV FUEL CONSUMPTION ASSESSMENT
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 2: Multiple injection and boosting benefits for improved fuel consumption on a Spray Guided Direct Injection gasoline engine
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS
RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 3: Optimisation of Variable Length Intake Manifolds for a gasoline turbocharged downsized engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SET UP
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 CONCLUSIONS
4.1 Low speed torque:
GDI Particulates and other emissions
Chapter 4: Spray imaging, mixture preparation and particulate matter emissions using a GDI engine fuelled with stoichiometric gasoline/ethanol blends
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
3 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 5: Study of transient particulate and gaseous emissions from a modern GDI engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 APPARATUS
3 EXPERIMENTS
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 6: Particulate matter emission from different combustion modes in a 2/4 stroke switchable direct injection gasoline engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SET UP
3 ENGINE OPERATING CONDITIONS
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
5 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION
Diesel fuel injection
Chapter 7: Experimental analysis of nozzle flow number impact on partial and full load performance of a Euro5 automotive diesel engine
ABSTRACT
DEFINITIONS, ACRONYMS, ABBREVIATIONS
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THE ENGINE AND THE EXPERIMENTAL LAYOUT
3 THE EXPERIMENTAL TEST METHODOLOGY
4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
5 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 8: In-cylinder studies of split injection in a single cylinder optical diesel engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
3 OPERATING CONDITION
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 9: The effect of closely coupled pilot injections on diesel engine emissions
ABSTRACT
1 CONCEPTS AND DEFINITIONS
2 METHODOLOGY
3 SINGLE CYLINDER ENGINE RESULTS
4 ENGINE RESULTS, 1.6LITRE 4 CYLINDER
5 OPTIMUM DWELL, CFD SIMULATION
6 SUMMARY
7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Engine design
Chapter 10: Analysis of CAI/HCCI combustion in a 2-stroke poppet valve engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
4 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 11: The RCV engine. Technical analysis and real world benefits
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RCV TECHNOLOGY
3 RCV APPLICATIONS
4 SUMMARY
Fuels and emissions
Chapter 12: Research into requirements for worldwide sustainable biodiesel capability
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 WORLDWIDE BIODIESEL REVIEW
3 TEST METHODOLOGY
4 RESULTS
5 DISCUSSION
6 CONCLUSIONS
7 RECOMMENDATIONS
8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 13: Effect of hydrogen and DME injection in homogeneous charge compression ignition engine with DME second injection strategy
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENT
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
4 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 14: Experimental evaluation of performance and emissions of DI diesel engine fuelled with eucalyptus biodiesel
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 BIODIESEL PREPARATION AND ITS CHARACTERIZATION
3 ENGINE TEST EQUIPMENT AND PROCEDURE
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
5 CONCLUSION
Chapter 15: New approaches to design of experiment modeling based on engine control levers and fuel properties
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
FUEL MATRIX AND RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FUEL PROPERTIES
DESIGN OF EXPERIMENT
COMBINED DOE CRITERION
DEFINITION OF TEST PLAN FOR COMBINED DOE
ENGINE SPECIFICATION AND SELECTED OPERATING POINTS
MODEL COEFFICIENTS AND IMPORTANCE OF FIRST ORDERS
RESULTS AND ANALYSIS
CONCLUSION AND REMARKS
Chapter 16: Cold start emission and CO2 reduction by engine idle combustion quality improvement in dedicated CNG pick-up truck
ABSTRACT
DEFINITIONS
1 INTRODUCTION
2 INVESTIGATION OF POOR COMBUSTION AT IDLE
3 VALVE TIMING RE-OPTIMISATION
4 IMPROVEMENT IN IDLE COMBUSTION
5 RECALIBRATION AND COLD START EMISSIONS
6 CONCLUSION
7 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 17: Significant CO2 reductions by utilising the synergies between a downsized SI engine and biofuels
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 METHODOLOGY
3 RESULTS – ENGINE TESTING
4 DRIVE CYCLE MODELLING
5 CONCLUSIONS
Emissions after-treatment
Chapter 18: Experiments on a light duty SCR test exhaust system using ammonia gas to provide data for validation of a CFD model
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL TEST RIG AND PROCEDURE
3 CFD MODEL
4 MEASUREMENTS IN THE TEST EXHAUST
5 MEASUREMENTS FROM TEST EXHAUST COMPARED WITH STEADY-STATE CFD SIMULATIONS
6 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 19: Periodically regenerating diesel particulate filter with a H2/CO mixture addition: towards a fuel reformer diesel engine aftertreatment system
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL APPARATUS AND TEST PROCEDURE
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
CONCLUSIONS
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 20: Using 3D CFD to model exhaust fuel dosing device (fuel vaporizer) and oxidation of hydrocarbon
ABSTRACT
ABBREVIATIONS AND NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ALTERNATIVE TURBULENCE MODELS
3 CORRELLATIONS
4 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 21: Effect of ignition induced misfire on emission and catalyst temperature a comparative study in a 1.2L MPI engine with multiple fuels
ABSTRACT
ABBREVIATIONS
INTRODUCTION
SYSTEM SPECIFICATION
EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
CONCLUSION
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 10th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095060
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780857092052