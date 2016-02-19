Internal Combustion Engines
Internal Combustion of Engines: A Detailed Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Spark and Compression Ignition Engines, Their Design and Development focuses on the design, development, and operations of spark and compression ignition engines. The book first describes internal combustion engines, including rotary, compression, and indirect or spark ignition engines. The publication then discusses basic thermodynamics and gas dynamics. Topics include first and second laws of thermodynamics; internal energy and enthalpy diagrams; gas mixtures and homocentric flow; and state equation. The text takes a look at air standard cycle and combustion in spark and compression ignition engines. Air standard cycle efficiencies; models for compression ignition combustion calculations; chemical thermodynamic models for normal combustion; and combustion-generated emissions are underscored. The publication also considers heat transfer in engines, including heat transfer in internal combustion and instantaneous heat transfer calculations. The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in spark and compression ignition engines.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Description of Internal Combustion Engines
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Compression Ignition Engine
1.2.1 Compression Ignition Engine Combustion Chambers
1.3 Indirect or Spark Ignition Engines
1.3.1 Indirect or Spark Ignition Engine Combustion Chambers
1.3.2 Stratified Charge Engines
1.3.3 Torch Ignition Engines
1.4 Rotary Engines
1.4.1 The Wankel Engine
References
Chapter 2 Basic Thermodynamics and Gas Dynamics
Notation
2.1 State Equation
2.2 The First Law of Thermodynamics
2.2.1 Closed Systems
2.2.2 Open Systems
2.3 The Second Law of Thermodynamics
2.4 Homentropic Flow
2.4.1 Continuity Equation
2.4.2 Momentum Equation
2.5 Gas Mixtures
2.6 Internal Energy and Enthalpy Diagrams
2.7 Dissociation
References
Chapter 3 Air Standard Cycles
Notation
3.1 Air Standard Cycle Efficiencies
3.2 Limitations
Chapter 4 Combustion in Compression Ignition Engines
Notation
4.1 Description of Combustion Process
4.2 Models for Compression Ignition Combustion Calculations
4.2.1 Single-zone Combustion Models
4.2.2 Two-zone Combustion Model
4.2.3 Multi-zone Combustion Models
4.2.4 Turbulent Flow Prediction Models
4.3 Combustion-generated Emissions
4.3.1 Soot
4.3.2 Gaseous Pollutants
References
Chapter 5 Combustion in Spark Ignition Engines
Notation
5.1 Definitions of Controlled, Uncontrolled, Normal and Abnormal Combustion
5.2 Normal Combustion
5.3 Abnormal Combustion-Engine Knock
5.3.1 Combustion Research in Hydrocarbon-Oxygen Mixtures
5.3.2 Engine Research 111
5.3.3 Influence of Fuel Additives on Knock 117
5.4 Uncontrolled Combustion, Pre-ignition and Running-on
5.4.1 Pre-ignition
5.4.2 Running-on
5.4.3 Rumble
5.5 Chemical Thermodynamic Models for Normal Combustion
5.6 Combustion-generated Emissions
5.6.1 Carbon Monoxide
5.6.2 Nitric Oxide
5.6.3 Hydrocarbons
References
Chapter 6 Heat Transfer in Engines
Notation
6.1 Basic Principles
6.1.1 Radiation
6.1.2 Radiation from Clouds of Solid Particles Such as Soot
6.1.3 Convective Heat Transfer
6.2 Heat Transfer in Internal Combustion Engines - A Survey
6.3 Heat Transfer in Internal Combustion Engines — Some Practical Considerations
6.4 Instantaneous Heat Transfer Calculations
6.4.1 Single-zone Heat Transfer Calculations
6.4.2 Multi-zone Heat Transfer
6.5 Numerical Values
References
Appendix I Experimental Methods
Notation
1.1 Pressure Measurement and Recording
1.2 Temperature Measurement and Recording
1.2.1 Component Temperature Measurement
1.2.2 Gas Temperature Measurement
1.3 Combustion Photography and Flame Speed Detection
1.4 Spectrographic Methods
1.5 Chemical Analysis Techniques
1.5.1 Sampling Valve
1.5.2 Orsat Apparatus
1.5.3 Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR)
1.5.4 Flame Ionization Detector (FID)
1.5.5 Gas Chromatography
1.5.6 Chemiluminescence
References
Subject Index
