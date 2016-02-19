Internal Anatomy and Physiological Regulation
The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 5: Internal Anatomy and Physiological Regulation is an eight-chapter book that begins with a discussion on the internal anatomy of Crustacea with emphasis on its major organ systems. This volume provides information on the regulation of the composition of hemolymph and provision of energy to tissues. Some chapters deal with the exchange and transport of gases, particularly, on ventilation, perfusion, and oxygen transport. Because this book contains vast background information and perspective on the subject matter, it will be a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and marine biologists. It will be an essential reference work for institutional libraries as well.
1 Internal Anatomy
I. Introduction
II . Circulatory System
III. Respiratory System
IV. Digestive System
V. Excretory System
VI . Reproductive System
VII . Nervous System
References
2 Osmotic and Ionic Regulation
I. Introduction
II . Physicochemical Considerations
III. Patterns of Osmoregulation
IV. Mechanisms of Osmoregulation
V. Structure and Function of Transporting Tissues
VI . Hormonal Control of Permeability to Water and Ions
VII . Summary and Prospect
References
3 Nitrogen Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Distribution of Nitrogenous Constituents
III. Metabolism of Nitrogenous Constituents
IV. Modification of Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
4 Functional Aspects of Nutrition and Digestion
I. Introduction
II. Essential and Required Dietary Components
III. The Principal Regions of the Gut and Their General Functions
IV. The Foregut
V. The Midgut
VI . The Hindgut
VII . Conclusions
References
5 Metabolism and Transport of Carbohydrates and Lipids
I. Introduction
II . Energy Metabolism
III. Hormonal Regulation of Metabolism
IV. Conclusions
References
6 Ventilation, Perfusion, and Oxygen Uptake
I. Introduction
II . Aquatic Respiration
III. Aerial Respiration
IV. Neuromuscular Control of Ventilation
V. Control of Heart Function
VI . Heart-Scaphognathite Coordination
References
7 Oxygen Transport in the Blood
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen Transport with and without a Carrier Molecule in the Blood
III. Oxygen Carriers in the Blood
IV. Summary
References
8 Regulation of Acid-Base Balance
I. Introduction
II . Fundamentals of Acid-Base Chemistry and Physiology
III . Hemolymph Acid-Base Balance
IV. Mechanisms of Acid-Base Regulation
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Systematic Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148047