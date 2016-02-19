The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 5: Internal Anatomy and Physiological Regulation is an eight-chapter book that begins with a discussion on the internal anatomy of Crustacea with emphasis on its major organ systems. This volume provides information on the regulation of the composition of hemolymph and provision of energy to tissues. Some chapters deal with the exchange and transport of gases, particularly, on ventilation, perfusion, and oxygen transport. Because this book contains vast background information and perspective on the subject matter, it will be a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and marine biologists. It will be an essential reference work for institutional libraries as well.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 5

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Internal Anatomy

I. Introduction

II . Circulatory System

III. Respiratory System

IV. Digestive System

V. Excretory System

VI . Reproductive System

VII . Nervous System

References

2 Osmotic and Ionic Regulation

I. Introduction

II . Physicochemical Considerations

III. Patterns of Osmoregulation

IV. Mechanisms of Osmoregulation

V. Structure and Function of Transporting Tissues

VI . Hormonal Control of Permeability to Water and Ions

VII . Summary and Prospect

References

3 Nitrogen Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Distribution of Nitrogenous Constituents

III. Metabolism of Nitrogenous Constituents

IV. Modification of Nitrogen Metabolism

V. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

4 Functional Aspects of Nutrition and Digestion

I. Introduction

II. Essential and Required Dietary Components

III. The Principal Regions of the Gut and Their General Functions

IV. The Foregut

V. The Midgut

VI . The Hindgut

VII . Conclusions

References

5 Metabolism and Transport of Carbohydrates and Lipids

I. Introduction

II . Energy Metabolism

III. Hormonal Regulation of Metabolism

IV. Conclusions

References

6 Ventilation, Perfusion, and Oxygen Uptake

I. Introduction

II . Aquatic Respiration

III. Aerial Respiration

IV. Neuromuscular Control of Ventilation

V. Control of Heart Function

VI . Heart-Scaphognathite Coordination

References

7 Oxygen Transport in the Blood

I. Introduction

II. Oxygen Transport with and without a Carrier Molecule in the Blood

III. Oxygen Carriers in the Blood

IV. Summary

References

8 Regulation of Acid-Base Balance

I. Introduction

II . Fundamentals of Acid-Base Chemistry and Physiology

III . Hemolymph Acid-Base Balance

IV. Mechanisms of Acid-Base Regulation

V. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Systematic Index

Subject Index

