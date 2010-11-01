Intermolecular and Surface Forces
3rd Edition
Description
This reference describes the role of various intermolecular and interparticle forces in determining the properties of simple systems such as gases, liquids and solids, with a special focus on more complex colloidal, polymeric and biological systems. The book provides a thorough foundation in theories and concepts of intermolecular forces, allowing researchers and students to recognize which forces are important in any particular system, as well as how to control these forces. This third edition is expanded into three sections and contains five new chapters over the previous edition.
Key Features
· starts from the basics and builds up to more complex systems · covers all aspects of intermolecular and interparticle forces both at the fundamental and applied levels · multidisciplinary approach: bringing together and unifying phenomena from different fields · This new edition has an expanded Part III and new chapters on non-equilibrium (dynamic) interactions, and tribology (friction forces)
Readership
Research workers and students in materials science, especially in biomaterials and polymers, and applied physicists working in these fields
Table of Contents
Part I: 1. Historical Perspective; 2. Thermodynamic and Statistical Aspects of Intermolecular Forces; 3. Strong Intermolecular Forces: Covalent and Coulomb Interactions; 4. Interactions Involving Polar Molecules; 5. Interactions Involving the Polarization of Molecules; 6. Van Der Waals Forces; 7. Repulsive Steric Forces, Total Intermolecular Pair Potentials, and Liquid Structure; 8. Special Interactions: Hydrogen Bonding, Hydrophobic, and Hydrophilic Interactions; 9. Non-Equilibrium and Time-Dependent Interactions; Part II: 10. Some Unifying Concepts in Intermolecular and Interparticle Forces; 11. Contrasts Between Intermolecular, Interparticle, and Intersurface Forces; 12. Force-Measuring Techniques; 13. Van Der Waals Forces Between Surfaces in Liquids; 14. Electrostatic Forces Between Surfaces in Liquids; 15. Solvation, Structural and Hydration Forces; 16. Steric (Polymer-Mediated) and Thermal Fluctuation Forces; 17. Adhesion and Wetting Phenomena; 18. Friction and Lubrication Forces; Part III: 19. Thermodynamic Principles of Self-Assembly; 20. Aggregation of Amphiphilic Molecules into Soft Structures; 21. Interactions Within and Between Biological Structures; 22. Dynamic Bio-Interactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923635
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751829
About the Author
Jacob Israelachvili
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara