Intermodal Maritime Security
1st Edition
Supply Chain Risk Mitigation
Description
Intermodal Maritime Security: Supply Chain Risk Mitigation offers every stakeholder involved in international transactions the tools needed to assess the essential risks, threats and vulnerabilities within the global supply chain. It examines the role intermodal maritime transportation plays in global security, surveying its critical policies, procedures, operations, infrastructure, and systems. Linking new technological standards with intermodal operations, Intermodal Maritime Security: Supply Chain Risk Mitigation provides foundational knowledge needed for transportation and maritime trade students, researchers, practitioners, and regulatory agencies.
Key Features
- Blends academic knowledge with real-world experiences
- Drawn from subject matter experts in academia, importers and exporters, transportation firms, and trade intermediaries
- Breadth of multidisciplinary coverage from maritime supply chains, port and maritime operations, as well as cyber and physical security
Readership
Transportation, Operations Management, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, and Maritime researchers, scholars, and graduate students. Maritime industry practitioners, consultants, and authorities
Table of Contents
Foreword
Michael Chertoff, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (2005-2009)
Acknowledgements
Preface
Section I – Introduction
Chapter 1 – 9/11, MTSA and how we got to where we are (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg and Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)
Section II – Overview of Intermodal Maritime Operations
Chapter 2 – Intermodalism History, Advantages, and Disadvantages (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)
Chapter 3 – Water and Landside Components (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)
Chapter 4 – Other Transportation Modes (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)
Section III – The Nature of Intermodal Maritime Security Risk
Chapter 5 - Nature of the Intermodal Maritime Security Risk (Without attribution)
Chapter 6 - Components of Intermodal Maritime Security Risk (Without attribution)
Chapter 7 -Threats from Terrorists and other Violent Non-State Actors (James Forest, PhD, University of Massachusetts Lowell)
Chapter 8 – (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)
Chapter 9 – Vulnerabilities, Gaps and the Future of Physical and Technological Security Measures (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)
Chapter 10 - Information Security and Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities (Andrew Morrow, Lecturer, Cybersecurity, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)
Section IV – Security Measures and Public Policy
Chapter 11 – Multilateral Trading Partner Policies (Matt Peterson, Senior Consultant, LMI and Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)
Chapter 12 – Intermodal Transport Security: An Israeli Perspective (Captain Alexander Gerson and Mr. Tomer May, Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center, University of Haifa)
Section V – Risk Mitigation Approach
Chapter 13 – Assessment at Foreign Ports of Loading (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg, Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)
Chapter 14 – In-Transit Threats and Risk Management (CAPT Jon S. Helmick, USMS, PhD, Director, Maritime Logistics & Security Program Department of Marine Transportation, United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point)
Chapter 15 – Assessment at U.S. Ports (Without attribution)
Chapter 16 – Routing Analysis, Risk and Resiliency (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)
Section VI – The Way Forward: Recommendations
Chapter 17 – Application of Systems Theory (James Schreiner, LTC USA, PhD, PMP, CPEM, United States Military Academy)
Chapter 18 – Public Policy and Security Partnerships (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)
Chapter 19 – Intermodal Maritime Security: Where Do We Go From Here? (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg and Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)
Appendices
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199459
About the Editors
Gary Gordon
Gary Gordon is Senior Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Previously he held positions as a railroad engineering officer, U.S. Army transportation officer, U.S. Government transportation security director and transportation operations, infrastructure and security consultant. He is co-author, with Richard Young, of “Railway Security: Protecting Against Manmade and Natural Disasters”, on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Transportation Security and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers’ Resilience Community of Interest. His work has been published in The Military Engineer, Transportation Research Record of the Transportation Research Board, Journal of Emergency Management, and Encyclopedia of Security and Emergency Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, USA in the School of Criminology and Justice Studies/Security Studies Program and Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, and a Registered Professional Engineer.
Richard Young
Richard Young is Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management at Pennsylvania State University. Previously he held corporate supply chain management positions and was as consultant for a wide range of transportation and industrial firms. He is on the editorial boards of several supply chain journals, a Fulbright German Research Scholar, and received the Distinguished Educator Award of the National Defense Transportation Association. His work has been published in Journal of Transportation Security, Transportation Journal, International Journal of Physical Distribution and Logistics Management, Journal of Supply Chain Management, International Journal of Logistics Management, and Journal of Emergency Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management, Pennsylvania State University, USA
