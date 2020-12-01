Foreword

Michael Chertoff, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (2005-2009)

Acknowledgements

Preface

Section I – Introduction

Chapter 1 – 9/11, MTSA and how we got to where we are (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg and Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Section II – Overview of Intermodal Maritime Operations

Chapter 2 – Intermodalism History, Advantages, and Disadvantages (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)

Chapter 3 – Water and Landside Components (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)

Chapter 4 – Other Transportation Modes (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Section III – The Nature of Intermodal Maritime Security Risk

Chapter 5 - Nature of the Intermodal Maritime Security Risk (Without attribution)

Chapter 6 - Components of Intermodal Maritime Security Risk (Without attribution)

Chapter 7 -Threats from Terrorists and other Violent Non-State Actors (James Forest, PhD, University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Chapter 8 – (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)

Chapter 9 – Vulnerabilities, Gaps and the Future of Physical and Technological Security Measures (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)

Chapter 10 - Information Security and Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities (Andrew Morrow, Lecturer, Cybersecurity, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)

Section IV – Security Measures and Public Policy

Chapter 11 – Multilateral Trading Partner Policies (Matt Peterson, Senior Consultant, LMI and Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)

Chapter 12 – Intermodal Transport Security: An Israeli Perspective (Captain Alexander Gerson and Mr. Tomer May, Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center, University of Haifa)

Section V – Risk Mitigation Approach

Chapter 13 – Assessment at Foreign Ports of Loading (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg, Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell and Bennett Abrams, B.A. (2021), Tulane University)

Chapter 14 – In-Transit Threats and Risk Management (CAPT Jon S. Helmick, USMS, PhD, Director, Maritime Logistics & Security Program Department of Marine Transportation, United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point)

Chapter 15 – Assessment at U.S. Ports (Without attribution)

Chapter 16 – Routing Analysis, Risk and Resiliency (Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Section VI – The Way Forward: Recommendations

Chapter 17 – Application of Systems Theory (James Schreiner, LTC USA, PhD, PMP, CPEM, United States Military Academy)

Chapter 18 – Public Policy and Security Partnerships (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg)

Chapter 19 – Intermodal Maritime Security: Where Do We Go From Here? (Richard Young, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg and Gary Gordon, PhD, PE, MEMS, LTC USA (Ret.), University of Massachusetts Lowell)

Appendices

Further Reading

Index