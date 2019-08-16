Intermodal Freight Transportation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128144640

Intermodal Freight Transportation

1st Edition

Authors: Vasco Reis Rosario Macario
Paperback ISBN: 9780128144640
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th August 2019
Page Count: 254
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
92.65
125.00
106.25
95.95
81.56
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intermodal Freight Transportation conceptualizes intermodal transport as a set of physical, logical, financial and contractual flows, examining the barriers that impact intermodal freight services and the resulting performance variables. The book covers transport modes, agents, supply and demand patterns, key drivers, trends influencing the freight transportation sector, the evolution of supply and logistics chains, and the impacts of technological advancements, such as autonomous vehicles and e-commerce. In addition, the book covers transport agents, such as shippers, freight forwarders, integrators, and customs, as well as the demand for freight transport services and the key properties of goods.

Readers will find a variety of new tools for analyzing and building effective transport chains that addresses component technology, information, responsibility, and financing dimension, along with sections on key organizational, regulatory, infrastructure and technological barriers. The book concludes with a look into the future of the freight transport sector.

Key Features

  • Presents a step-by-step approach that introduces key topics for understanding efficient intermodal transportation
  • Focuses on the concept of fitness between the modes of transport profiles
  • Contains numerous, real-world case studies throughout
  • Examines performance metrics

Readership

Freight transportation researchers; graduate students; practitioners; consultants; planners; and engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Forces Shaping the Freight Transport Sector
    2. Understanding the Freight Transport Sector
    3. Freight Transport Chains
    4. Barriers and Challenges to Freight Transport Chains
    5. Building Successful Freight Transport Chains
    6. Ways Forward

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128144640

About the Author

Vasco Reis

Vasco Reis is Research Fellow and Lecturer at the Instituto Superior Técnico of the University of Lisbon. He teaches Freight Transport and Logistics as well as Transport Planning and Operations. He is member of the Freight and Logistics Committee of the European Transport Conference, as well as member of Transport Research Board’s Intermodal Transfer Facilities Committee and Intermodal Freight Transport Committee. He is an Editorial Board Member of Elsevier’s Case Studies on Transport Policy and a reviewer for several Elsevier journals, including Transportation Research: Part A and Transportation Research: Part E.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow and Lecturer, Instituto Superior Tecnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Rosario Macario

Rosário Macário is a Transportation Professor and Researcher at the University of Lisbon, as well as Vice President of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Engineering for Sustainability, Coordinator of the Center for Urban and Regional Systems, and Director of the Master in Transport Planning and Operations. She is Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s Case Studies on Transport Policy, Chair of International Relations for the World Conference on Transportation Research Society, co-founder of the Panamerican Society for Research in Transportation, and Council Member of the European Association of Transport.

Affiliations and Expertise

Transportation Professor and Researcher, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.