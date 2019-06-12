Intermittent Explosive Disorder
1st Edition
Etiology, Assessment, and Treatment
Description
Intermittent Explosive Disorder: Etiology, Assessment, and Treatment provides a complete overview on this disorder, focusing on its etiology, how the disorder presents, and the clinical assessment and treatment methods currently available. The book presents the history of the disorder, discusses the rationale for its inclusion in the DSM, and includes diagnostic considerations, comorbidity, epidemiology, intervention, and how treatments have evolved. Each section is bolstered by clinical case material that provides real-world context and clinical lessons on how to distinguish intermittent explosive disorder from other presentations of aggression.
Key Features
- Synthesizes the current knowledge on the etiology, assessment and treatment of intermittent explosive disorder
- Covers epidemiology and future directions
- Discusses cross-cultural differences in anger expression and how this impacts diagnosis
- Explores age-related and developmental considerations in diagnosis and expression
- Assesses pharmacological, psychosocial, and combined treatment therapies
Readership
Academics in psychology, social work, and psychiatry; clinical psychologists, mental health workers (including psychiatrists, mental health nurses); psychology students in clinical psychology
Table of Contents
1. Phenomology, Epidemiology, and Consequences of IED
2. Co-Morbidity of IED and Diagnostic Considerations
3. Developmental Issues
4. Neurotransmitter/Modulators in Aggression and IED
5. Behavioral and Molecular Genetics of IED
6. Neuroimaging and IED
7. Physical and Medical Risk Correlates
8. Psychological Trauma
9. Impulsivity and Affect Regulation
10. Social Cognition
11. Self/Other Directed Aggression and Anger
12. Integrated Model for IED
13. Assessing Aggression as a Clinical Disorder
14. Forensic Considerations
15. Pharmacological Treatment
16. Psychosocial Interventions
17. Conclusion and Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138595
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138588
About the Editor
Emil Coccaro
Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Chicago. Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the Pritzker School of Medicine, University of Chicago. Dr. Coccaro serves as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board at Azevan Pharmaceuticals, and also serves on the editorial boards of several journals, among them International Clinical Psychopharmacology, Journal of Personality Disorders, and Aggression and Violent Behavior. He has been the recipient of a number of research grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Borderline Personality Disorder Research Foundation, and the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation. He is the author or co-author of over 130 peer-reviewed journal articles, as well as 175 abstracts and 40 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, IL, USA
Michael McCloskey
Associate Professor, Clinical Psychology. His research examines the interplay of cognitive-affective, psychosocial, and biological processes involved in the development and maintenance of affect dysregulation, with an emphasis on self and other directed aggression. This includes the development of interventions to reduce aggression among individuals with severe aggressive problems including those with intermittent explosive disorder. He is the director of the Mechanisms of Affect Dysregulation Clinical Research Lab, the author of numerous chapters and articles, and his research has been funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA