Intermetallic Semiconducting Films
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Semiconductors
Description
Intermetallic Semiconducting Films introduces the physics and technology of AшВv compound films. This material is a type of a polycrystalline semiconductor that is used for galvanomagnetic device applications. Such material has a high electron mobility that is ideal for generators and magnetoresistors. The book discusses the available references on the preparation and identification of the material. An assessment of its device applications and other possible use is also enumerated. The book describes the structures and physical parts of different films. A section of the book covers the three temperature methods of preparing the film. Processes such as vacuum evaporation, flash evaporation, condensation, and coevaporation are explained. Liquid phase epitaxial growth is another method discussed in the book. A chapter of the book explains the electrical and galvanomagnetic properties of films. The text is intended for students doing experimental investigations on semiconducting films and for research scientists on the field of semiconductors.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Preparation of III-V Compound Layers
1.1 Survey of Techniques
1.2 Vacuum Deposition
1.2.1 Evaporation of the Compound
1.2.2 Flash Evaporation
1.2.3 Coevaporation of the Elements
1.2.4 The Three-Temperature Method
1.2.5 Recrystallization from the Liquid Phase
1.3 Chemical Vapor Phase Growth
1.3.1 Closed-Tube Transport Reactions
1.3.2 Open-Tube Transport Reactions
1.3.3 Close-Spaced Transport Reactions
1.4 Liquid Phase Epitaxial Growth
1.5 Cathodic Sputtering
1.6 Electron Beam Crystallization and Zone Refining
1.7 Casting of Thin Films from the Bulk
Chapter 2 Structure and Morphology of Films
2.1 General Considerations
2.2 Morphology and Texture of Evaporated Films
2.3 Structure and Composition of Flash-Evaporated AIIIBV and Mixed Compound Films
2.4 Structure of Dendritic Films
2.5 Structure of Homoepitaxial Films
2.6 Structure of Heteroepitaxial Films
2.7 Texture of Sputtered Films
Chapter 3 Electrical and Galvanomagnetic Properties
3.1 Surface Scattering and Space Charge Effects
3.2 Inhomogeneities
3.3 Internal Stresses and Structural Defects
3.4.1 Vacuum-Deposited InSb Films
3.4.2 Two-Phase (InSb + In) Films
3.4.3 Monophase Dendritic InSb Films
3.5 Gallium Antimonide and Aluminum Antimonide
3.6 Indium Arsenide and Gallium Arsenide
3.7 Aluminum Arsenide
3.8 Gallium Phosphide and Gallium Arsenide-Phosphide
3.9 High-Frequency Charge Carrier Transport Phenomena
3.9.1 Microwave Faraday Rotation
3.9.2 Microwave Conductivity and Magnetoresistance
3.9.3 The Gunn Effect
Chapter 4 Optical Properties
4.1.1 Optical Absorption
4.1.2 Luminescence and Radiative Transitions
4.1.3 Optical Parameters
4.1.4 Measurement Procedures
4.1.5 Photoconductivity
4.2.1 Indium Antimonide Films
4.2.2 Indium Arsenide Films
4.2.3 InASxcSb1-x Films
4.3.1 Gallium Arsenide Films
4.3.2 Gallium Phosphide and GaAsxP1-x Films
Chapter 5 Devices and Applications
5.1 Galvanomagnetic Devices
5.1.1 Hall Generators
5.1.2 Magnetoresistors
5.2 TFT and Field-Effect Transistors
5.3 Diodes and Junction Transistors
5.4.1 Photovoltaic Devices
5.4.2 Injection Electroluminescent Diodes
5.5.1 Gunn Effect and Limited Space-Charge Accumulation Mode Oscillators
5.5.2 Negative Conductance Microwave Amplifiers
Chapter 6 Measurement Techniques
6.1 Thickness and Topographic Methods
6.1.1 Fizeau Interferometry
6.1.2 Interferometric and Thickness Profile Measurements
6.1.3 Infrared Techniques
6.1.4 Stylus Methods
6.2 Resistivity Measurements
6.2.1 Resistivity of Films on Insulating Substrates
6.2.2 Resistivity of Films on Conducting Substrates
6.3.1 Hall Effect Measurements
6.3.2 Impurity Profiles
6.4.1 X-Ray Diffraction Methods
6.4.2 X-Ray Line-Profile and Topographic Methods
6.5.1 Light Figures
6.6.1 Electron Diffraction and Electron Microscopy
6.6.2 The Scanning Electron Microscope
6.7 Electrodes and Ohmic Contacts
6.8 Etching
List of Symbols
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186429