Intermetallic Semiconducting Films introduces the physics and technology of AшВv compound films. This material is a type of a polycrystalline semiconductor that is used for galvanomagnetic device applications. Such material has a high electron mobility that is ideal for generators and magnetoresistors. The book discusses the available references on the preparation and identification of the material. An assessment of its device applications and other possible use is also enumerated. The book describes the structures and physical parts of different films. A section of the book covers the three temperature methods of preparing the film. Processes such as vacuum evaporation, flash evaporation, condensation, and coevaporation are explained. Liquid phase epitaxial growth is another method discussed in the book. A chapter of the book explains the electrical and galvanomagnetic properties of films. The text is intended for students doing experimental investigations on semiconducting films and for research scientists on the field of semiconductors.