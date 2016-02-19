Intermetallic Semiconducting Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133676, 9781483186429

Intermetallic Semiconducting Films

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Semiconductors

Authors: H. H. Wieder
Editors: Heinz K. Henisch
eBook ISBN: 9781483186429
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 372
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Intermetallic Semiconducting Films introduces the physics and technology of AшВv compound films. This material is a type of a polycrystalline semiconductor that is used for galvanomagnetic device applications. Such material has a high electron mobility that is ideal for generators and magnetoresistors. The book discusses the available references on the preparation and identification of the material. An assessment of its device applications and other possible use is also enumerated. The book describes the structures and physical parts of different films. A section of the book covers the three temperature methods of preparing the film. Processes such as vacuum evaporation, flash evaporation, condensation, and coevaporation are explained. Liquid phase epitaxial growth is another method discussed in the book. A chapter of the book explains the electrical and galvanomagnetic properties of films. The text is intended for students doing experimental investigations on semiconducting films and for research scientists on the field of semiconductors.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1 Preparation of III-V Compound Layers

1.1 Survey of Techniques

1.2 Vacuum Deposition

1.2.1 Evaporation of the Compound

1.2.2 Flash Evaporation

1.2.3 Coevaporation of the Elements

1.2.4 The Three-Temperature Method

1.2.5 Recrystallization from the Liquid Phase

1.3 Chemical Vapor Phase Growth

1.3.1 Closed-Tube Transport Reactions

1.3.2 Open-Tube Transport Reactions

1.3.3 Close-Spaced Transport Reactions

1.4 Liquid Phase Epitaxial Growth

1.5 Cathodic Sputtering

1.6 Electron Beam Crystallization and Zone Refining

1.7 Casting of Thin Films from the Bulk

Chapter 2 Structure and Morphology of Films

2.1 General Considerations

2.2 Morphology and Texture of Evaporated Films

2.3 Structure and Composition of Flash-Evaporated AIIIBV and Mixed Compound Films

2.4 Structure of Dendritic Films

2.5 Structure of Homoepitaxial Films

2.6 Structure of Heteroepitaxial Films

2.7 Texture of Sputtered Films

Chapter 3 Electrical and Galvanomagnetic Properties

3.1 Surface Scattering and Space Charge Effects

3.2 Inhomogeneities

3.3 Internal Stresses and Structural Defects

3.4.1 Vacuum-Deposited InSb Films

3.4.2 Two-Phase (InSb + In) Films

3.4.3 Monophase Dendritic InSb Films

3.5 Gallium Antimonide and Aluminum Antimonide

3.6 Indium Arsenide and Gallium Arsenide

3.7 Aluminum Arsenide

3.8 Gallium Phosphide and Gallium Arsenide-Phosphide

3.9 High-Frequency Charge Carrier Transport Phenomena

3.9.1 Microwave Faraday Rotation

3.9.2 Microwave Conductivity and Magnetoresistance

3.9.3 The Gunn Effect

Chapter 4 Optical Properties

4.1.1 Optical Absorption

4.1.2 Luminescence and Radiative Transitions

4.1.3 Optical Parameters

4.1.4 Measurement Procedures

4.1.5 Photoconductivity

4.2.1 Indium Antimonide Films

4.2.2 Indium Arsenide Films

4.2.3 InASxcSb1-x Films

4.3.1 Gallium Arsenide Films

4.3.2 Gallium Phosphide and GaAsxP1-x Films

Chapter 5 Devices and Applications

5.1 Galvanomagnetic Devices

5.1.1 Hall Generators

5.1.2 Magnetoresistors

5.2 TFT and Field-Effect Transistors

5.3 Diodes and Junction Transistors

5.4.1 Photovoltaic Devices

5.4.2 Injection Electroluminescent Diodes

5.5.1 Gunn Effect and Limited Space-Charge Accumulation Mode Oscillators

5.5.2 Negative Conductance Microwave Amplifiers

Chapter 6 Measurement Techniques

6.1 Thickness and Topographic Methods

6.1.1 Fizeau Interferometry

6.1.2 Interferometric and Thickness Profile Measurements

6.1.3 Infrared Techniques

6.1.4 Stylus Methods

6.2 Resistivity Measurements

6.2.1 Resistivity of Films on Insulating Substrates

6.2.2 Resistivity of Films on Conducting Substrates

6.3.1 Hall Effect Measurements

6.3.2 Impurity Profiles

6.4.1 X-Ray Diffraction Methods

6.4.2 X-Ray Line-Profile and Topographic Methods

6.5.1 Light Figures

6.6.1 Electron Diffraction and Electron Microscopy

6.6.2 The Scanning Electron Microscope

6.7 Electrodes and Ohmic Contacts

6.8 Etching

List of Symbols

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

H. H. Wieder

About the Editor

Heinz K. Henisch

Ratings and Reviews

