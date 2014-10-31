Intermetallic Matrix Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857093462, 9780857093578

Intermetallic Matrix Composites

1st Edition

Properties and Applications

Editors: Rahul Mitra
eBook ISBN: 9780857093578
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857093462
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2014
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
365.44
310.62
340.00
289.00
270.00
229.50
315.00
267.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
340.00
289.00
270.00
229.50
315.00
267.75
476.32
404.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

PART ONE TYPES AND PROPERTIES OF INTERMETALLIC MATRIX COMPOSITES
2. Nickel aluminides
3. Titanium aluminides
4. Molybdenum disilicide
5. Al-based matrix composites reinforced with intermetallic phases

PART TWO PROCESSING, CHARACTERIZATION (SOLID STATE COOLING) AND TESTING METHODS
6. Liquid metallurgy processing of intermetallic matrix composites
7. Self-propagating High Temperature Synthesis (SHS) of intermetallic matrix composites
8. Bonding/joining techniques
9. Hot pressing and spark plasma sintering techniques
10. Reactive and liquid phase sintering techniques

PART THREE MODELLING TECHNIQUES, STRENGTHENING, FAILURE AND REPAIR
11. Oxidation and environmental degradation of intermetallic matrix composites
12. Intermetallic composites toughened with ductile reinforcements
13. Functionally gradient intermetallic composites
14. Role of intermetallics in the corrosion of aluminium alloys and smart coatings protection

Description

Intermetallic Matrix Composites: Properties and Applications is a comprehensive guide that studies the types and properties of intermetallic matrix composites, including their processing techniques, characterization and the various testing methods associated with these composites. In addition, it presents modeling techniques, their strengthening mechanisms and the important area of failure and repair. Advanced /complex IMCs are then explained, such as Self-healing IMCs and laminated intermetallic composites. The book concludes by delving into the industries that use these materials, including the automotive industry.

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest research in intermetallic matrix composites
  • Contains a focus on properties and applications
  • Includes contributions from leading experts in the field

Readership

Researchers and engineers working within the field of intermetallics

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093578
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857093462

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rahul Mitra Editor

Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, India

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.