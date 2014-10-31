Intermetallic Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
PART ONE TYPES AND PROPERTIES OF INTERMETALLIC MATRIX COMPOSITES
2. Nickel aluminides
3. Titanium aluminides
4. Molybdenum disilicide
5. Al-based matrix composites reinforced with intermetallic phases
PART TWO PROCESSING, CHARACTERIZATION (SOLID STATE COOLING) AND TESTING METHODS
6. Liquid metallurgy processing of intermetallic matrix composites
7. Self-propagating High Temperature Synthesis (SHS) of intermetallic matrix composites
8. Bonding/joining techniques
9. Hot pressing and spark plasma sintering techniques
10. Reactive and liquid phase sintering techniques
PART THREE MODELLING TECHNIQUES, STRENGTHENING, FAILURE AND REPAIR
11. Oxidation and environmental degradation of intermetallic matrix composites
12. Intermetallic composites toughened with ductile reinforcements
13. Functionally gradient intermetallic composites
14. Role of intermetallics in the corrosion of aluminium alloys and smart coatings protection
Description
Intermetallic Matrix Composites: Properties and Applications is a comprehensive guide that studies the types and properties of intermetallic matrix composites, including their processing techniques, characterization and the various testing methods associated with these composites. In addition, it presents modeling techniques, their strengthening mechanisms and the important area of failure and repair. Advanced /complex IMCs are then explained, such as Self-healing IMCs and laminated intermetallic composites. The book concludes by delving into the industries that use these materials, including the automotive industry.
Key Features
- Reviews the latest research in intermetallic matrix composites
- Contains a focus on properties and applications
- Includes contributions from leading experts in the field
Readership
Researchers and engineers working within the field of intermetallics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093578
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857093462
About the Editors
Rahul Mitra Editor
Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India