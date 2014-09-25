Intermediate Financial Theory

Jean-Pierre Danthine is professor of economics and finance at the University of Lausanne Switzerland), director of the International Center for Financial Asset Management and Engineering Lausanne & Geneva) and CEPR Research Fellow. The holder of a Ph.D. in economics from Carnegie-Mellon University and a M.S. in Economics from the University of Louvain, Professor DanthineI previously taught at at Columbia University and held visiting appointments at CUNY Graduate Center, University of Southern California (Los Angeles), Université d'Aix-Marseille, Université Laval (Québec), as well as Universities of Toulon and Dijon.

He is an Associate Editor of Macroeconomic Dynamics and Finance Research Letters; Chairman of the Scientific Council of the TCIP (Training Center for Investment Professionals); member of the Council of the European Economic Association, of the Scientific Councils of CEPREMAP (Paris), CREST (Paris), CREI (U. Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona) as well as the Fonds national de la recherche scientifique (Economics Commission - Belgium). He was also a member of the Executive Committee of the ICMB (Geneva).

He was formerly Vice-Rector of the University of Lausanne, chairman of its Departement d'Econométrie et d'Economie Politique (DEEP) and director of its Institute for Banking and Financial Management, member of the Executive Committee of CEPR (Center for Economic Policy research - London), of the CEPS Macroeconomic Policy Group (Brussels), of the Scientific Council of the European Science Foundation Network in Financial Markets. He was also an Associate Editor of the European Economic Review, of the Journal of Empirical Finance and of the Revue Finance.

His publications have appeared in Econometrica, the Journal of Political Economy, the Review of Economic Studies, the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Economic Theory, the Journal of Public Economics, the European Economic Review, and many other journals.