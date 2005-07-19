Intermediate Financial Theory
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this authoritative textbook continues the tradition of providing clear and concise descriptions of the new and classic concepts in financial theory. The authors keep the theory accessible by requiring very little mathematical background.
First edition published by Prentice-Hall in 2001- ISBN 0130174467.
The second edition includes new structure emphasizing the distinction between the equilibrium and the arbitrage perspectives on valuation and pricing, as well as a new chapter on asset management for the long term investor.
"This book does admirably what it sets out to do - provide a bridge between MBA-level finance texts and PhD-level texts.... many books claim to require little prior mathematical training, but this one actually does so. This book may be a good one for Ph.D students outside finance who need some basic training in financial theory or for those looking for a more user-friendly introduction to advanced theory. The exercises are very good." --Ian Gow, Student, Graduate School of Business, Stanford University
Key Features
- Completely updated edition of classic textbook that fills a gap between MBA level texts and PHD level texts
- Focuses on clear explanations of key concepts and requires limited mathematical prerequisites
- Updates includes new structure emphasizing the distinction between the equilibrium and the arbitrage perspectives on valuation and pricing, as well as a new chapter on asset management for the long term investor
Readership
Primary audience: Students in master's or Ph.D. programs in Finance
Table of Contents
PART I : INTRODUCTION Chapter 1: On the Role of Financial Markets and Institutions Chapter 2: The Challenges of Asset Pricing: A Roadmap PART II: THE DEMAND FOR FINANCIAL ASSETS Chapter 3: Making Choices in Risky Situations Chapter 4: Measuring Risk and Risk Aversion Chapter 5: Risk Aversion and Investment Decisions, Part I Chapter 6: Risk Aversion and Investment Decisions, Part II: Modern Portfolio Theory PART III: EQUILIBRIUM PRICING Chapter 7: The Capital Asset Pricing Model: Another View about Risk Chapter 8: Arrow-Debreu Pricing I Chapter 9: The Consumption Capital Asset Pricing Model (CCAPM) PART IV: ARBITRAGE PRICING Chapter 10: Arrow-Debreu Pricing II: the Arbitrage Perspective Chapter 11: The Martingale Measure : Part I Chapter 12: The Martingale Measure : Part II Chapter 13: The Arbitrage Pricing Theory (APT) PART V: EXTENSIONS Chapter 14: Portfolio Management in the long run Chapter 15: Financial Structure and Firm Valuation in Incomplete Markets Chapter 16: Financial Equilibrium with Differential Information EXERCISES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 19th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509020
About the Author
Jean-Pierre Danthine
Jean-Pierre Danthine is professor of economics and finance at the University of Lausanne Switzerland), director of the International Center for Financial Asset Management and Engineering Lausanne & Geneva) and CEPR Research Fellow. The holder of a Ph.D. in economics from Carnegie-Mellon University and a M.S. in Economics from the University of Louvain, Professor DanthineI previously taught at at Columbia University and held visiting appointments at CUNY Graduate Center, University of Southern California (Los Angeles), Université d'Aix-Marseille, Université Laval (Québec), as well as Universities of Toulon and Dijon.
He is an Associate Editor of Macroeconomic Dynamics and Finance Research Letters; Chairman of the Scientific Council of the TCIP (Training Center for Investment Professionals); member of the Council of the European Economic Association, of the Scientific Councils of CEPREMAP (Paris), CREST (Paris), CREI (U. Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona) as well as the Fonds national de la recherche scientifique (Economics Commission - Belgium). He was also a member of the Executive Committee of the ICMB (Geneva).
He was formerly Vice-Rector of the University of Lausanne, chairman of its Departement d'Econométrie et d'Economie Politique (DEEP) and director of its Institute for Banking and Financial Management, member of the Executive Committee of CEPR (Center for Economic Policy research - London), of the CEPS Macroeconomic Policy Group (Brussels), of the Scientific Council of the European Science Foundation Network in Financial Markets. He was also an Associate Editor of the European Economic Review, of the Journal of Empirical Finance and of the Revue Finance.
His publications have appeared in Econometrica, the Journal of Political Economy, the Review of Economic Studies, the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Economic Theory, the Journal of Public Economics, the European Economic Review, and many other journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Chairman of the Governing Board at the Swiss National Bank in Bern, Switzerland
John Donaldson
Affiliations and Expertise
Mario J. Gabelli Professor of Finance at Columbia University Business School, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
"This is an excellent book that introduces financial asset pricing theory as a natural extension of microeconomic and general equilibrium theory. The exposition of classic and recent results is clear, thorough and accessible to any economist or graduate student who has a good grounding in microeconomic theory. Having mastered this material the reader is well equipped to tackle the many variations of asset pricing models in the literature." --Frank Milne, Queen’s University, Professor of Economics and Finance "This book is ideally suited to students wishing to gain a deeper understanding of the basic concepts of financial economics beyond those presented in a typical MBA program without having to deal with unnecessary mathematical details. The exposition is superb and enriching of intuition. The book, written by two of the professions leading experts, is unique." -- Rajnish Mehra, Professor of Finance, University of California, Santa Barbara