Intermediate Algebra
3rd Edition
Description
Intermediate Algebra, Third Edition focuses on operations, principles, and approaches involved in intermediate algebra.
The manuscript first ponders on basic properties and definitions, linear equations and inequalities in one variable, and exponents and polynomials. Discussions focus on factoring trinomials, special factoring, solving equations by factoring, linear equations in one variable, equations with absolute value, simple and compound inequalities, and addition and subtraction of real numbers. The text then ponders on rational expressions, rational exponents and roots, and quadratic equations. Topics include additional items involving solutions to equations, quadratic inequalities, completing the square, simplified form for radicals, addition and subtraction of radical expressions, basic properties and reducing to lowest terms, multiplication and division of rational expressions, and division of polynomials. The book takes a look at sequences and series, logarithms, relations and functions, and conic sections, including ellipses and hyperbolas, nonlinear systems, inverse of a function, relations and functions, and series and summation notation.
The publication is a dependable reference for students and researchers interested in intermediate algebra.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Instructor
Preface to the Student
1 Basic Properties and Definitions
1.1 Basic Definitions
1.2 The Real Numbers, Opposites, Reciprocals, and Absolute Value
1.3 Simple and Compound Inequalities
1.4 Properties of Real Numbers
1.5 Addition and Subtraction of Real Numbers
1.6 Multiplication and Division of Real Numbers
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
2 Linear Equations and Inequalities in One Variable
2.1 Linear Equations in One Variable
2.2 Linear Inequalities in One Variable
2.3 Equations with Absolute Value
2.4 Inequalities Involving Absolute Value
2.5 Formulas
2.6 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
3 Exponents and Polynomials
3.1 Properties of Exponents I
3.2 Properties of Exponents II
3.3 Polynomials, Sums, and Differences
3.4 Multiplication of Polynomials
3.5 The Greatest Common Factor and Factoring by Grouping
3.6 Factoring Trinomials
3.7 Special Factoring
3.8 Factoring: A General Review
3.9 Solving Equations by Factoring
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
4 Rational Expressions
4.1 Basic Properties and Reducing to Lowest Terms
4.2 Division of Polynomials
4.3 Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
4.4 Addition and Subtraction of Rational Expressions
4.5 Complex Fractions
4.6 Equations Involving Rational Expressions
4.7 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
5 Rational Exponents and Roots
5.1 Rational Exponents
5.2 More Expressions Involving Rational Exponents
5.3 Simplified Form for Radicals
5.4 Addition and Subtraction of Radical Expressions
5.5 Multiplication and Division of Radical Expressions
5.6 Equations with Radicals
5.7 Complex Numbers
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
6 Quadratic Equations
6.1 Completing the Square
6.2 The Quadratic Formula
6.3 Additional Items Involving Solutions to Equations
6.4 Equations Quadratic in Form
6.5 Quadratic Inequalities
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
7 Linear Equations and Inequalities
7.1 Graphing in Two Dimensions
7.2 The Slope of a Line
7.3 The Equation of a Straight Line
7.4 Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
7.5 Variation
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
8 Systems of Linear Equations
8.1 Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
8.2 Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
8.3 Introduction to Determinants
8.4 Cramer's Rule
8.5 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
9 The Conic Sections
9.1 Graphing Parabolas
9.2 The Circle
9.3 Ellipses and Hyperbolas
9.4 Second-Degree Inequalities
9.5 Nonlinear Systems
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
10 Relations and Functions
10.1 Relations and Functions
10.2 Function Notation
10.3 Classification of Functions
10.4 The Inverse of a Function
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
11 Logarithms
11.1 Logarithms are Exponents
11.2 Properties of Logarithms
11.3 Common Logarithms and Natural Logarithms
11.4 Exponential Equations and Change of Base
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
12 Sequences and Series
12.1 Sequences
12.2 Series and Summation Notation
12.3 Arithmetic Progressions
12.4 Geometric Progressions
12.5 The Binomial Expansion
Summary and Review
Chapter Test
Appendix A: Synthetic Division
Appendix B: Using a Calculator
Appendix C: Matrix Solutions to Systems of Equations
Appendix D: Powers, Roots, and Prime Factors
Appendix E: Common Logarithms
Answers to Odd-Numbered Problems and Chapter Tests
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218748