Intermediate Algebra, Third Edition focuses on operations, principles, and approaches involved in intermediate algebra.

The manuscript first ponders on basic properties and definitions, linear equations and inequalities in one variable, and exponents and polynomials. Discussions focus on factoring trinomials, special factoring, solving equations by factoring, linear equations in one variable, equations with absolute value, simple and compound inequalities, and addition and subtraction of real numbers. The text then ponders on rational expressions, rational exponents and roots, and quadratic equations. Topics include additional items involving solutions to equations, quadratic inequalities, completing the square, simplified form for radicals, addition and subtraction of radical expressions, basic properties and reducing to lowest terms, multiplication and division of rational expressions, and division of polynomials. The book takes a look at sequences and series, logarithms, relations and functions, and conic sections, including ellipses and hyperbolas, nonlinear systems, inverse of a function, relations and functions, and series and summation notation.

The publication is a dependable reference for students and researchers interested in intermediate algebra.