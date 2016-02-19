Intermediate Algebra with Trigonometry
1st Edition
Description
Intermediate Algebra with Trigonometry focuses on principles, operations, and approaches employed in intermediate algebra with trigonometry.
The publication first elaborates on basic properties and definitions, first-degree equations and inequalities, and exponents and polynomials. Discussions focus on polynomials, sums, and differences, multiplication of polynomials, greatest common factor and factoring by grouping, inequalities involving absolute value, equations with absolute value, and multiplication, division, and order of operation for real numbers. The manuscript then ponders on rational expressions, quadratic equations, and rational expressions and roots. Topics include equations quadratic in form, quadratic formula, completing the square, multiplication and division of complex numbers, equations with radicals, simplified form for radicals, multiplication and division of rational expressions, and addition and subtraction of rational expressions. The text takes a look at triangles, trigonometric identities and equations, introduction to trigonometry, and sequence and series, including arithmetic progressions, trigonometric functions, tables and calculators, sum and difference formulas, and the law of sines and cosines.
The publication is a valuable reference for students and researchers interested in intermediate algebra with trigonometry.
Table of Contents
1 Basic Properties and Definitions
1.1 Basic Definitions
1.2 The Real Numbers, Opposites, Reciprocals, and Absolute Value
1.3 Graphing Simple and Compound Inequalities
1.4 Properties of Real Numbers
1.5 Addition and Subtraction of Real Numbers
1.6 Multiplication, Division, and Order of Operation for Real Numbers
Summary and Review
Test
2 First-Degree Equations and Inequalities
2.1 First-Degree Equations
2.2 First-Degree Inequalities
2.3 Equations with Absolute Value
2.4 Inequalities Involving Absolute Value
2.5 Formulas
2.6 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Test
3 Exponents and Polynomials
3.1 Properties of Exponents I
3.2 Properties of Exponents II
3.3 Polynomials, Sums, and Differences
3.4 Multiplication of Polynomials
3.5 The Greatest Common Factor and Factoring by Grouping
3.6 Factoring Trinomials
3.7 Special Factoring
Summary and Review
Test
4 Rational Expressions
4.1 Basic Properties and Reducing to Lowest Terms
4.2 Division of Polynomials
4.3 Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions
4.4 Addition and Subtraction of Rational Expressions
4.5 Complex Fractions
4.6 Equations Involving Rational Expressions
4.7 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Test
5 Rational Exponents and Roots
5.1 Rational Exponents
5.2 Simplified Form for Radicals
5.3 Addition and Subtraction of Radical Expressions
5.4 Multiplication and Division of Radical Expressions
5.5 Equations with Radicals
5.6 Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers
5.7 Multiplication and Division of Complex Numbers
Summary and Review
Test
6 Quadratic Equations
6.1 Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
6.2 Completing the Square
6.3 The Quadratic Formula
6.4 Equations Quadratic in Form
6.5 Word Problems
6.6 More on Inequalities
Summary and Review
Test
7 Linear Equations and Inequalities
7.1 Graphing in Two Dimensions
7.2 The Slope of a Line
7.3 The Equation of a Straight Line
7.4 Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
7.5 Variation
Summary and Review
Test
8 Systems of Linear Equations
8.1 Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
8.2 Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
8.3 Introduction to Determinants
8.4 Cramer's Rule
8.5 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Test
9 The Conic Sections
9.1 Graphing Parabolas
9.2 The Circle
9.3 Ellipses and Hyperbolas
9.4 Second-Degree Inequalities
9.5 Nonlinear Systems
Summary and Review
Test
10 Relations and Functions
10.1 Relations and Functions
10.2 Function Notation
10.3 Algebra with Functions
10.4 Classification of Functions
10.5 The Inverse of a Function
Summary and Review
Test
11 Logarithms
11.1 Logarithms Are Exponents
11.2 Properties of Logarithms
11.3 Common Logarithms and Computations
11.4 Exponential Equations and Change of Base
11.5 Word Problems
Summary and Review
Test
12 Sequences and Series
12.1 Sequences
12.2 Series and Summation Notation
12.3 Arithmetic Progressions
12.4 Geometric Progressions
12.5 The Binomial Expansion
Summary and Review
Test
13 Introduction to Trigonometry
13.1 Degrees, Radians, and Special Triangles
13.2 Trigonometric Functions
13.3 Tables and Calculators
13.4 Graphing I: Amplitude and Period
13.5 Graphing II: Phase Shift
Summary and Review
Test
14 Trigonometric Identities and Equations
14.1 Proving Identities
14.2 Sum and Difference Formulas
14.3 Double-Angle and Half-Angle Formulas
14.4 Solving Trigonometric Equations
Summary and Review
Test
15 Triangles
15.1 Definition II: Right Triangle Trigonometry
15.2 The Law of Sines
15.3 The Ambiguous Case
15.4 The Law of Cosines
Summary and Review
Test
Appendix A: Synthetic Division
Appendix B: The Discriminant
Appendix C: Table of Powers, Roots, and Prime Factors
Appendix D: Table of Common Logarithms
Appendix E: Table of Trigonometric Functions
Answers to Odd-Numbered Exercises and Chapter Tests
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218755