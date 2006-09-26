Interleukins, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
IL-3, IL-5 and GM-CSF Signalling: Crystal Structure of the Human Beta-common Receptor
Crystal structures and inhibitors of proteins involved in IL-2 release and T-cell signalling
Structural Studies of the Interleukin-19 Subfamily of Cytokines
Interleukin-22 and its Crystal Structure Control of Interleukin-2 gene transcription: A paradigm for inducible, tissue¡Vspecific gene expression Transcription Factors Mediating Interleukin-3 Survival Signals Interleukins and Stat Signaling The newest Interleukins: recent additions to the ever growing cytokine family The Interleukin-1 Receptor Family The IL-17 Cytokine Family NFƒÛB and Cytokines IƒÛB-ƒê: An Inducible Regulator of Nuclear Factor-ƒÛB The Inhibitory Effects of Interleukin-1 on Growth Hormone Action during Catabolic Illness The Role of the Interleukin-6/Gp130 Signaling Pathway in Bone Metabolism Regulation of Osteoclast Differentiation and Function by Interleukin 1 The role of IL-1 and IL-1 Ra in Joint Inflammation and Cartilage Degradation Cytokines in Type 2 Diabetes Release of Interleukins and other Inflammatory Cytokines by Human Adipose Tissue is Enhanced in Obesity and Primarily due to the Non-Fat Cells Role of Interleukin-13 in Cancer, Pulmonary Fibrosis and other TH2 Type Diseases Interleukins, Inflammation and Mechanisms of Alzheimer¡¦s Disease Interleukin-2: From T Cell Growth and Homeostasis to Immune Reconstitution of HIV Patients
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA