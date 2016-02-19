Interleukin 3
1st Edition
The Panspecific Hemopoietin
Description
Interleukin 3: The Panspecific Hemopoietin contains contributions from immunologists, hematologists, protein chemists, and molecular biologists whose efforts have defined the biology and molecular nature of interleukin 3 (IL-3) in less than a decade. The articles represent personal perspectives rather than exhaustive reviews. They are arranged in alphabetical order rather than thematically because many of the individual articles cover multiple aspects of the molecule. These articles cover topics such as the potential role of IL-3 in the pathology of allergic and inflammatory disease and the role of IL-3 in the genesis of certain myeloid leukemias. A number of articles also highlight an important technical point, namely, that many of the various assays often used for IL-3 are not specific. One article indicates that the ""histamine-producing cell-stimulating factor"" activity can be mediated not only by IL-3 but also by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. Another deals with the lack of specificity of assays based on the induction of 20α-SDH or factor-dependent cell lines.
Table of Contents
Preface
Molecular Structure and Biological Activities of P Cell-Stimulating Factor (Interieukin 3)
I. Introduction
II. History and Nomenclature
III. Cellular Sources and Assays
IV. Biological Activities
V. Characterization, Purification, and Structure
VI. Structure-Function Studies Approached by Peptide Synthesis
VII. Summary
References
Histamine-Producing Cell-Stimulating Factor (HCSF) and Interieukin 3 (IL-3): Their Effects on Histidine and Ornithine Decarboxylases
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for a Lymphokine Increasing Histamine Synthesis: Histamine-Producing Cell-Stimulating Factor
III. Interieukin 3 (IL-3) and Histamine-Producing Cell-Stimulating Factor
IV. Interieukin 3 and Arginine Metabolism in Hemopoietic Cells
V. Summary
VI. Addendum
References
IL-3 and the Development of Cultured (Mucosal) Mast Cells in the Rat
I. Introduction
II. Mast Cells In Vivo and In Vitro
III. IL-3-Like Activity in the Rat
IV. The Target Cells Responding to IL-3
V. Maturation of IL-3-Dependent Cell Types
VI. Conclusions and Speculations: IL-3 and MMC in Disease
VII. Addendum
References
Molecular Biology of Interleukin 3: A Multilineage Hemopoietic Growth Regulator
I. Introduction
II. Biological Properties of Interleukin 3
III. Assays for Interleukin 3
IV. Isolation of cDNA Clones for Murine Interleukin 3
V. Cloning of the Gene for Murine Interleukin 3
VI. Expression from Recombinant DNA Constructs
VII. Cloning of the Rat and Human Interleukin 3 Genes
VIII. Interleukin 3 and Leukemia
IX. Monoclonal Antibodies to Interleukin 3
X. Conclusion
References
Immunological Regulation of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Function by Interleukin 3 and Its Role in Leukemogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Sequence of IL-3-Supported Differentiation In Vitro
III. Relationship of IL-3-Regulated Growth and Differentiation to Leukemogenesis
IV. Mechanisms in IL-3-Regulated Differentiation
V. Mechanisms in IL-3-Regulated Growth
VI. Conclusions and Speculations
References
The Expression and Characterization of Recombinant Mouse IL-3
I. Introduction
II. Expression of IL-3 in Mammalian Cells
III. Expression of IL-3 in Escherichia Coli
IV. Expression of IL-3 in Yeast
V. Conclusion
References
The Multipotential Colony-Stimulating Factor, Multi-CSF (IL-3)
I. Terminology
II. Review of Work on Multi-CSF in This Laboratory
III. Biochemical Nature and Molecular Biology of Multi-CSF
IV. Tissue Sources of Multi-CSF
V. Membrane Receptors for Multi-CSF
VI. Biological Actions in Vitro of Multi-CSF
VII. In Vivo Fate of Multi-CSF
VIII. In Vivo Effects of Injected Bacterially Synthesized Multi-CSF
IX. Does Multi-CSF Play a Special Role in Leukemogenesis?
X. Is There a Human Analog of Murine Multi-CSF?
XI. Summary
References
Interieukin 3: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Origins of Interieukin 3
III. Biochemical and Molecular Aspects
IV. Interleukin 3 Receptor Characterization
V. Interleukin 3 in Myeloid Differentiation
VI. Interleukin 3 Action in Erythropoiesis
VII. Interleukin 3 Action in Megakaryocytopoiesis
VIII. Interleukin 3: A Mast Cell and Basophil Growth Factor
IX. Interleukin 3 and Natural Cytotoxic Cells
X. The Role of Interleukin 3 in Β Cell Development
XI. Interleukin 3 Action on Pluripotential Stem Cells
XII. Interleukin 3 and the Proliferation of Factor-Dependent Cell Lines
XIII. In Vivo Action of Interleukin 3
XIV. Interleukin 3 and Murine Myeloid Leukemia—Autocrine Regulation
XV. Conclusion
References
The Panspecific Hemopoietin Interleukin 3: Physiology and Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Production of IL-3 In Vivo
III. Clearance of IL-3 from the Blood
IV. Action of IL-3 In Vivo
V. Mechanism of Action of IL-3
VI. Pathological Role of IL-3
VII. Role of IL-3 in Neoplasia
VIII. Summary
References
Mast Cell Subclasses and Their Growth Dependence in Mice, Rats, and Humans
I. Introduction
II. The Mouse Cultured IL-3-Dependent Mast Cell
III. The Rat Cultured Τ Cell Factor-Dependent Mast Cell
IV. Mucosal Mast Cells
V. The Rat Basophilic Leukemic Cell: Mucosal Mast Cell Phenotype
VI. Maintenance of Rat Connective Tissue Mast Cells in Coculture
VII. Cultured Human Τ Cell Factor-Dependent Mast Cells or Basophils
VIII. Human Mast Cell Subclasses In Vivo
IX. Basophils and Eosinophils
X. Summary: The Relationship of Connective Tissue Mast Cells, Mucosal Mast Cells, Basophils, and Eosinophils
References
Human Growth Factors for Metachromatically Staining Cells
I. Introduction
II. A Human Basophil-Like Cell-Promoting Activity (BaPA)
III. A Growth Factor for Human Mast Cell-Like Cells: IL-3-Like Activity
IV. Biochemical Characteristics of Human IL-3-Like Activity
V. Summary and Perspectives
References
Note Added in Proof
The Mode of Action of Interieukin 3 in Promoting Survival, Proliferation, and Differentiation of Hemopoietic Progenitor Cells
I. Introduction
II. Long-Term Marrow Cultures and the Development of Interieukin 3-Dependent Cell Lines
III. Purification of Interieukin 3 Using FDC-P Cell Lines
IV. Preparation of Interieukin 3-Dependent Multipotent Stem Cell Lines
V. The Mode of Action of Interieukin 3 in Promoting Survival and Proliferation of Hemopoietic Cells
VI. The Mediation of Transmembrane Signaling Events by Interleukin 3
VII. Intracellular Mechanisms Governing Stem Cell Differentiation
VIII. Possible Roles of Interleukin 3 in Long-Term Marrow Cultures and In Vivo
References
Molecular Cloning of a Primate cDNA and the Human Gene for Interleukin 3
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Cloning and Expression of the Primate IL-3 cDNA
III. The Human IL-3 Gene
IV. Conclusions
References
Isolation and Characterization of the Mouse Interleukin 3 Gene and Its Expression in Activated T Cells
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of cDNA Clones Encoding Interleukin 3
III. Structure of the IL-3 Gene
IV. Expression of IL-3 mRNA
V. Constitutive Expression of the IL-3 Gene
VI. Transcription of the IL-3 Gene In Vitro
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th February 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268163