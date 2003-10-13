Interlayer Dielectrics for Semiconductor Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125112215, 9780080521954

Interlayer Dielectrics for Semiconductor Technologies

1st Edition

Editors: Shyam Muraka Moshe Eizenberg Ashok Sinha
eBook ISBN: 9780080521954
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125112215
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 2003
Page Count: 464
Description

Semiconductor technologies are moving at such a fast pace that new materials are needed in all types of application. Manipulating the materials and their properties at atomic dimensions has become a must. This book presents the case of interlayer dielectrics materials whilst considering these challenges.

Interlayer Dielectrics for Semiconductor Technologies cover the science, properties and applications of dielectrics, their preparation, patterning, reliability and characterisation, followed by the discussion of different materials including those with high dielctric constants and those useful for waveguide applications in optical communications on the chip and the package.

Key Features

  • Brings together for the FIRST time the science and technology of interlayer deilectrics materials, in one volume
  • written by renowned experts in the field
  • Provides an up-to-date starting point in this young research field.

Readership

Materials Scientists, researchers and professionals with semiconductor technologies.

Table of Contents

Dialectric Properties, Characterization of Low Dielectric Constant Materials, Compatibilities of Dielectric Film, Silicon Based Dielectrics, Low K Polymers, Chemical Vapour Deposition of CF Low K Materials, Nanoporous Dielectric Films: Fundamental Property Relations and Microelectronic Applications, High K Dielectrics Grown by Atomic Layer Disposition, Dielectric Materials in Optical Waveguide Applications, Reliability, Future Trends in Silicon Technologies

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080521954
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125112215

