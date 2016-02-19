Interior Water-Based Trade Paint Formulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815508038, 9780815520177

Interior Water-Based Trade Paint Formulations

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815520177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815508038
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A collection of interior water-based trade paint formulations of value to technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies.

Readership

Technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies and firms which supply raw materials or services to these companies, and to those interested in less hazardous, environmentally safer formulations.

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1980
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815520177
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815508038

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.