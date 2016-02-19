Interior Water-Based Trade Paint Formulations
1st Edition
Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815520177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815508038
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 364
Description
A collection of interior water-based trade paint formulations of value to technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies.
Readership
Technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies and firms which supply raw materials or services to these companies, and to those interested in less hazardous, environmentally safer formulations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815508038
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.