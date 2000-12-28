Interhemispheric Climate Linkages
1st Edition
Description
This book presents a novel approach in the field of global change by presenting a comprehensive analysis of interhemispheric linkages of climate, present and past, and their effects on human societies.
The ultimate goal of this interhemispheric integration is to improve our understanding of causes and mechanisms of climate change to enhance our capability in predicting future changes.
Given the societal interest in global change issues this book offers a new approach for the integration of global information.
It will provide a reference for professional scientists, researchers and graduate students in the fields of climatology, and the earth and environmental sciences.
Key Features
- Chapters analyse instrumental atmospheric and oceanic data to address such phenomena as El Nino/Southern Oscillation variability and other climate anomalies such as the Pacific and North Atlantic Oscillation and polar air outbreaks
- A new systematic methodology is presented that allows objective and verifiable reconstruction of climate fields from sparse data
- Especially valuable in the context of climate proxy data
Readership
Geologists, oceanographers, climatologists, paleontologists, modelers, geophysicists, atmospheric chemists, environmental scientists, paleoecologists, meteorologists, and other faculty and graduate students interested in climate change
Table of Contents
Present Day Climates
1 Interhemispheric Effects of Interannual and Decadal ENSO - like Climate Variation on the Americas Dettinger, Michael D., D.S. Battista, G.J. McCabe, R.d. Garreaud, and C.M. Bitz 2 Interannual to Multidecadal Climate Variability and its Relationship to Global Sea Surface Temperatures Enfield, David B. and A.M. Nestas-Nuñez 3 Polar Air Outbreaks in the Americas: Assessments and Impacts during Recent and Past Climates Marengo, Jose A. and J.C. Rogers 4 Globality and Optimality in Climate Field Reconstructions from Proxy Data Evans, M.N., A. Kaplan, R. Villalba, and M.A. Cane
Human Dimensions of Climate Change
5 The Effects of Explosive Volcanism on Simple to Complex Societies in Ancient Middle America Payson Sheets 6 Abrupt Climate Change and Pre-Columbian Cultural Collapse Brenner, Mark, D.A. Hodell, J.H. Curtis, M.F. Rosenmeier, M.W. Binford, and M.B. Abbott 7 Human Dimensions of Late Pleistocene/Holocene Arid Events in Southern South America Nuñez, Lautaro, M. Grosjean, and I. Cartajena 8 Assessing the Synchroneity of Glacier Fluctuations in the Western Cordillera of the Americas During the Last Millenium Luckman, B.H. and Villalba, R. 9 Volcanic Signals in Temperature Reconstructions Based on Tree-Ring Records for North and South America Boninsegna, Jose A. and M.K. Hughes 10 Decadal-Scale Climatic Variability along the Extratropical Western Coast of the Americas: Evidence from the Tree- Ring Records Villalba, R., R.D. D'Arrigo, E.R. Cook, G. Wiles, and G.C. Jacoby
Long-Term Climate Variability
Geomorphic Evidence 11 Glaciation During Marine Isotope Stage 2 in the American Cordillera Clapperton, Chalmers and Geoffrey O. Seltzer 12 Late Quaternary Colian Records of the Americas and their Paleoclimatic Significance Muhs, D. and M. Zárate 13 Periods of Wet and Dry Climate in Cuba: Evaluation of expression in Karstof Sierra de San Carlos Pajón, J.M., I. Hernandez, Efren Jaimex, F. Ortega, and Jorge Macle
Lacustrine Evidence
14 Identifying Paleoenvironmental Change Across South America and North America Using High-Resolution Seismic Stratigraphy in Lakes Ariztegui, D., F.S. Anselmetti, G.O. Seltzer, K. Kelts, and K. D' Agostino 15 Holocene Climate patterns in the Americas Inferred from Paleocolimnological Records Fritz, S.C., and Sarah E. Metcalfe, and Walter E. Dean 16 Full and Late Glacial Lake Records along the PEP 1 Transect: Their Role in Developing Interhemispheric Paleoclimate Interactions Bradybury, J. Plarr, Martin Grosjean, Scott Stine, and Florence Sylvestre Vegetation Evidence
17 Paleotemperature Estimates of the Lowland Americas Between 30 Degrees South and 30 degrees North at the Last Glacial Maximum Bush, M.B., M. Stute, M.P. Ledru, H. Behling, P.A. Colinvaux, P.E. De Oliveira, E.C. Grimm, H. Hooghiemstra, S. Haberle, B.W. Leyden, M.L. Salgado-Labouriau, R. Webb 18 Neotropical Savanna Environments in Space and Time: Late Quaternary Interhemispheric Comparisons Behling, H. and H. Hooghiemstra 19 Holocene Vegetation Changes in the Americas Grimm, E., Hermann Behling, Julio Betancourt, S. Lozano-Garcia 20 Late Glacial Vegetation Records in the Americas and Climatic Implications Ledru, M.P. and P. Mourguiart 21 Temperate Coastal Regions in the Americas During the Last Glacial Maximum and Early Holocene Whitlock, C., V. Markgraf, P. Bartlein, A. Ashworth 22 Late Glacial Climate Variability GCM Modeling Experiments: An Overview Peteet, D.M.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124726703
About the Editor
Vera Markgraf
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...an effort has clearly been made to produce an integrated volume. It is thus not just a collection of independent papers, but a homogenous whole. I really enjoyed reading the book....geographically, it covers the entire Americas and keeps the promise of its title: to present and discuss Interhemispheric Climate Linkages." --Marit-Solveig Seidenkrantz, Univ. of Aarhus, Denmark, Boreas: An International Journal of Quaternary Research
"An outstanding collection of current research on the paleoclimatology of the Americas by leaders in the field. This is an essential volume for those concerned with past environmental change in North, Central, and South America." --Ray Bradley, Director, Climate System Research Center, University of Massachusetts
"...a comprehensive review of late-Quaternary palaeclimate changes in the Americas and contains references to virtually all the important studies. This book should form one of the cornerstones of palaeclimate science and direct future research in sensitive areas. It is highly recommended for all palaeo-scientists." --Holocene, 2002, v12:377, Matthew Lachniet, Smithsonian Tropical Res. Inst., Panama