Interferons documents the proceedings of a major international conference on Chemistry and Biology of Interferons: Relationship to Therapeutics held at Squaw Valley, California, in March 1982. The meeting was one of the 1982 UCLA Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology organized through the Molecular Biology Institute of the University of California at Los Angeles.
The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents papers on recombinant DNA production of interferon. It includes studies on the synthesis of human immune interferon in E. coli and monkey cells; the expression of human β interferon gene in heterologous cells; and the molecular activities of recombinant and hybrid leukocyte interferons. Part II deals with the biology of interferons, covering topics such as interferon production control process; the effect of interferon on cellular enzymes; and human amniotic interferon. Part III examines the factors relevant to clinical application of interferons, including structure-function studies with human interferon-gamma and on human alpha interferon. Part IV presents clinical studies of interferon, such as interferon α trials in human tumor diseases and interferon in renal transplant recipients.
I. Recombinant DNA Production of Interferon
1. Plasmid-Directed Synthesis of Human Immune Interferon in E. coli and Monkey Cells
2. Expression of the Cloned Genes for Human Interferon β1 in E. coli and Cultured Mouse Cells
3. Regulation of the Human Interferon β Gene in Mouse L Cell Clones in Human Cells
4. Expression of Human β Interferon Gene in Heterologous Cells
5. Interferon Action: Cloning of cDNA Segments Complementary to Messenger RNAs Induced by Interferons
6. The Processing of Human Interferon β-mRNA
6A. Molecular Activities of Recombinant and Hybrid Leukocyte Interferons
II. Biology of Interferons
7. Control Processes in Interferon Production
8. Effect of Interferon on Cellular Enzymes
9. Double-Stranded RNA and 2' ,5'-Oligoadenylates: Companions in Interferon Action?
10. The 2-5A System and Interferon Action
11. Interferon Modulates Cell Structure and Function
12. Interferon Inhibits Bovine Papillomavirus Transformation of Mouse Cells and Induces Reversion of Established Transformants
13. Immunodeficiencies, Aneuploidy, and Interferon
14. Interferon and Human Autoimmune Diseases and Lymphoproliferative Disorders
15. Interferon in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
16. Alpha Interferon and Antibody to Alpha Interferon in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
17. Study of Human Amniotic Interferon
18. The Detection of Interferon Activity in Human Amniotic Fluid
19. The Assay of 2-5A Synthetase as an Indicator of Interferon Activity and Virus Infection in Vivo
20. Interactions between Interferon and Cells of the Immune System
21. Induction of Immune Interferon from Human Lymphocytes by Influenza-Infected Stimulator Cells
22. Interferon and NK Cells
22A. Structure and Expression of Human Alpha-Interferon Genes
III. Factors Relevant to Clinical Application of Interferon
23. In Remembrance of Lowell Glasgow, M.D.
24. Interferons and Drug Metabolism
25. Pharmacological Comparison of Two Hybrid Recombinant DNA-Derived Human Leukocyte Interferons
26. Structure-Function Studies with Human Interferon-Gamma
27. Structure-Function Studies on Human Alpha Interferon
28. Modulation of NK and Monocyte Activity in Advanced Cancer Patients Receiving Interferon
29. The Toxicity of Human Interferons in Nonhuman Primates
30. Alpha-Interferon in Simian and Human Varicella
IV. Clinical Studies with Interferon
31. Interferon a Trials in Human Tumor Diseases
32 Phase I Evaluation of Human Interferon a Following Intraarterial, Intratumor Infusion—Pharmacokinetic and Immunologic Analysis
33. Interferon in Renal Transplant Recipients
34. Clinical Trials and Pilot Studies with Beta-Interferon in Germany
35. Phase I Trials of Recombinant and Nonrecombinant Alpha Interferons in Cancer Patients
36 Interferon-Induced Proteins: Biological Functions and Clinical Applications
37. Effect of Human Interferon-β in the Treatment of Malignant Brain Tumors
Index
