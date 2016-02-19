Interferons A Primer
1st Edition
Description
Interferons: A Primer covers general information on interferon, including analysis, purification, production, properties, mechanism of action, and clinical uses. Organized into 10 chapters, the book starts with a short history of interferon’s discovery by Isaacs and Lindenmann, followed by topics on assays for interferon, such as factors affecting interferon assays and rapid biological assay. Chapters 3 to 6 discuss the purification, properties, production, antiviral action, and other functions of interferon. Chapters 7 and 8 examine the recovery from viral infection and clinical uses of interferon, with emphasis on treatment of human cancer. The concluding chapters focus on the application of interferon studies on two revolutionizing fields of biology, namely, the cloning of animal genes in microorganisms and the production of monoclonal antibodies. This book is intended for students, scientists, physicians, or educated laypersons who wish to know something about interferons, but do not plan carrying out research in this area.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Bibliography
2 Assays for Interferon
Factors Affecting Interferon Assays
Specific Assays for Interferons and Interferon Standards
Details of a Rapid Biological Assay for Interferons
Bibliography
3 Purification and Properties of Interferons
Purification of Mouse and Human Interferons
Properties of Interferons
Bibliography
4 Production of Interferons
Interferon Inducers
Mechanisms of Interferon Production
Bibliography
5 Mechanisms of Antiviral Action
The Structure of Viruses
Virus Replication
Virus Effects on Cells
The Antiviral State
Virus Replication in Interferon-Treated Cells
Restrictions of Interferon Action
Bibliography
6 Other Actions of Interferons
Effects on the Immune System
Effects on Cell Growth and Differentiation
Effects on Intracellular Enzymes and Other Cell-Produced Substances
Cell Surface Alteration
Bibliography
7 Interferons and Recovery from Viral Infections
Evidence That Interferons Are Active Factors in the Recovery from Primary Virus Infections
Interactions between Interferons and Other Natural Antiviral Mechanisms
"Interferons Are a Good Thing, But Too Much of a Good Thing Can Be a Bad Thing"
Bibliography
8 Clinical Uses of Interferons
Pharmacology of Interferons in Humans
Interferon Preparations Available for Use in Humans
Clinical Uses of Human Interferons
Treatment of Human Cancer with Interferon
Bibliography
9 The Future of Interferons
Summary
10 The Future Is Now
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160858