Interference and Inhibition in Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122089305, 9780080534916

Interference and Inhibition in Cognition

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Brainerd Frank Dempster
eBook ISBN: 9780080534916
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 1995
Page Count: 423
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Life scientists have long been familiar with the notion of interference and inhibition in biological systems 3/4 most notably in the neuron. Now these concepts have been applied to cognitive psychology to explain processes in attention, learning, memory, comprehension, and reasoning. Presenting an overview of research findings in this realm, Interference and Inhibition in Cognition discusses what processes are sensitive to interference, individual differences in interference sensitivity, and how age and experience factor into one's ability to inhibit interference.

Key Features

  • Provides empirical and theoretical perspectives
  • Discusses how inhibition and interference change with age and experience
  • Illustrates the ways in which interference affects language processing, attention, perception, learning, and memory

Readership

Academics, researchers and graduate students in educational psychology, cognitive psychology, neuropsychology, and cognitive neuroscience.

Table of Contents

Historical Perspective:

F.N. Dempster, Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: An Historical Perspective.

Developmental Perspectives:

V.F. Reyna, Interference Effects in Memory and Reasoning: A Fuzzy-Trace Theory Analysis.

C. Rovee-Collier and K. Boller, Interference or Facilitation in Infant Memory?

C.J. Brainerd, Interference Processes in Memory Development: The Case of Cognitive Triage.

D.F. Bjorklund and K.K. Harnishfeger, The Evolution of Inhibition Mechanisms and Their Role in Human Cognition and Behavior.

K.K. Harnishfeger, The Development of Cognitive Inhibition: Theories, Definitions, and Research Evidence.

Adult Perspectives:

W.T. Neill, L.A. Valdes, and K.M Terry, Selective Attention and the Inhibitory Control of Cognition.

A.L. Titcomb and V.F. Reyna, Memory Interference and Misinformation Effects.

M.A. Gernsbacher and M. Faust, Skilled Suppression.

S. Lewandowsky and S.-C. Li, Catastrophic Interference in Neural Networks: Causes, Solutions, and Data.

J.M. McDowd, D.M. Oseas-Kreger, and D.L. Filion, Inhibitory Processes in Cognition and Aging.

F.N. Dempster and C.J. Brainerd, New Perspectives on Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: Final Comments. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
423
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080534916

About the Editor

Charles Brainerd

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.

Frank Dempster

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, U.S.A.

Reviews

"The net effect is a book that is a valuable resource for seminars in developmental psychology as well as in basic cognitive psychology." --Donald H. Kausler, in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.