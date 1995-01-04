Interference and Inhibition in Cognition
1st Edition
Description
Life scientists have long been familiar with the notion of interference and inhibition in biological systems 3/4 most notably in the neuron. Now these concepts have been applied to cognitive psychology to explain processes in attention, learning, memory, comprehension, and reasoning. Presenting an overview of research findings in this realm, Interference and Inhibition in Cognition discusses what processes are sensitive to interference, individual differences in interference sensitivity, and how age and experience factor into one's ability to inhibit interference.
Key Features
- Provides empirical and theoretical perspectives
- Discusses how inhibition and interference change with age and experience
- Illustrates the ways in which interference affects language processing, attention, perception, learning, and memory
Readership
Academics, researchers and graduate students in educational psychology, cognitive psychology, neuropsychology, and cognitive neuroscience.
Table of Contents
Historical Perspective:
F.N. Dempster, Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: An Historical Perspective.
Developmental Perspectives:
V.F. Reyna, Interference Effects in Memory and Reasoning: A Fuzzy-Trace Theory Analysis.
C. Rovee-Collier and K. Boller, Interference or Facilitation in Infant Memory?
C.J. Brainerd, Interference Processes in Memory Development: The Case of Cognitive Triage.
D.F. Bjorklund and K.K. Harnishfeger, The Evolution of Inhibition Mechanisms and Their Role in Human Cognition and Behavior.
K.K. Harnishfeger, The Development of Cognitive Inhibition: Theories, Definitions, and Research Evidence.
Adult Perspectives:
W.T. Neill, L.A. Valdes, and K.M Terry, Selective Attention and the Inhibitory Control of Cognition.
A.L. Titcomb and V.F. Reyna, Memory Interference and Misinformation Effects.
M.A. Gernsbacher and M. Faust, Skilled Suppression.
S. Lewandowsky and S.-C. Li, Catastrophic Interference in Neural Networks: Causes, Solutions, and Data.
J.M. McDowd, D.M. Oseas-Kreger, and D.L. Filion, Inhibitory Processes in Cognition and Aging.
F.N. Dempster and C.J. Brainerd, New Perspectives on Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: Final Comments. References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 4th January 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534916
About the Editor
Charles Brainerd
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Frank Dempster
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The net effect is a book that is a valuable resource for seminars in developmental psychology as well as in basic cognitive psychology." --Donald H. Kausler, in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY