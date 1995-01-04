Historical Perspective:

F.N. Dempster, Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: An Historical Perspective.

Developmental Perspectives:

V.F. Reyna, Interference Effects in Memory and Reasoning: A Fuzzy-Trace Theory Analysis.

C. Rovee-Collier and K. Boller, Interference or Facilitation in Infant Memory?

C.J. Brainerd, Interference Processes in Memory Development: The Case of Cognitive Triage.

D.F. Bjorklund and K.K. Harnishfeger, The Evolution of Inhibition Mechanisms and Their Role in Human Cognition and Behavior.

K.K. Harnishfeger, The Development of Cognitive Inhibition: Theories, Definitions, and Research Evidence.

Adult Perspectives:

W.T. Neill, L.A. Valdes, and K.M Terry, Selective Attention and the Inhibitory Control of Cognition.

A.L. Titcomb and V.F. Reyna, Memory Interference and Misinformation Effects.

M.A. Gernsbacher and M. Faust, Skilled Suppression.

S. Lewandowsky and S.-C. Li, Catastrophic Interference in Neural Networks: Causes, Solutions, and Data.

J.M. McDowd, D.M. Oseas-Kreger, and D.L. Filion, Inhibitory Processes in Cognition and Aging.

F.N. Dempster and C.J. Brainerd, New Perspectives on Interference and Inhibition in Cognition: Final Comments. References. Author Index. Subject Index.