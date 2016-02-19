Interfacial Phenomena
2nd Edition
Description
Interfacial Phenomena explores the more primary properties of different liquid interfaces. This book is divided into eight chapters, where Chapter 1 establishes the basic concepts of the physics of surfaces, including the properties of matter in the surface layer. Chapters 2 and 3 further discuss the concepts of electrostatic and electrokinetic phenomena, respectively. Other areas discussed in the later chapters include adsorption at liquid interfaces; properties of monolayers; reactions at liquid interfaces; and mass transfer across interfaces. Chapter 8 discusses the more relevant aspects of disperse systems and adhesion as related to the interfacial properties discussed in the previous chapters. The text is a valuable source of information to students and researchers in the fields of chemistry, biology, and chemical engineering and can also be used for industrial and academic laboratories.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 The Physics of Surfaces
Conditions at a Phase Boundary
The Tension within a Liquid Surface
Kinetics of Molecules in the Surface
Vapor Pressures over Curved Surfaces
Excess Pressures inside Bubbles
Solubility from Small Droplets
Surface Tension and Curvature
Total Surface Energy
Surface Entropy
Molecular Theories of Surface Energy
Interfacial Tension
Interfacial Entropy
Cohesion and Adhesion
Spreading
Spreading of One Liquid on Another
Kinetics of Spreading
Spreading from Solids
Relations between Surface Tensions and Interfacial Tension
Treatment of Gibbs
Antonoff's Relationship
Drops of Oils on Water
Contact Angles
Theory
Magnitude of Contact Angles of Liquids on Solids
Spreading Coefficients of Liquids on Solids
Adhesion of Liquids to Solids
De-Wetting By Surface-Active Agents
Contact between Two Liquids and a Solid
Measurements of Surface and Interfacial Tension
The Ring Method
The Drop-Weight Method
The Wilhelmy Plate Method
The Pendant Drop Method
Other Methods
Differential Measurements
Experimental Studies of Solid-Liquid Interfaces
The Plate Method for Obtaining θ
Other Methods for Obtaining θ
The "Wetting Balance" Method for Finding θ, W and Negative S
The Sessile Drop Method for Negative S Values
Direct Measurement of Positive S Values
Indirect Measurement of Positive S Values
Adhesion Energies
References
Chapter 2 Electrostatic Phenomena
Introduction
Distribution Potentials
Diffusion Potentials
Miscellaneous Experimental Results
Interfacial and Surface Potentials
Components of ΔV Due to a Monolayer
Calculation of ψ near the Surface from the Equations of Gouy
Corrections to the Gouy Equation
Calculation of ψ near the Surface from the Equations of Donnan
Specific Adsorption–Reversal of Charge
Specific Adsorption–The Stern Theory
Position of Polarized Counter-Ions at a Liquid Surface
Relation of ψδ and ζ
Position of Counter-Ions Held in a Liquid Surface by Van Der Waals Forces
Film Properties and ψ0
The Ph near a Charged Surface
Weakly Ionized Monolayers
Electrocapillary Curves
Electrical Capacity of the Double Layer
References
Chapter 3 Electrokinetic Phenomena
Surface Conductance
Experimental Methods
Electro-Osmosis
Streaming Potentials
Streaming Currents
Flow through Fine Pores and ζ
Electrophoresis
Experimental Methods
Applications of Electrophoresis
Sedimentation Potentials
Retardation of Settling Velocity and ζ
Influence of Surface Roughness on ζ
The Ratio ζ/ψ
Experiments on ζ in Relation to ζ0
Freedom of the Counter-Ions
Origin of Charges on Surfaces
Spray Electrification
Freezing Potentials
References
Chapter 4 Adsorption at Liquid Interfaces
Adsorption Processes
Inter-Chain Cohesion and Desorption Energies
The Oil-Water Interface
Polar Groups and Desorption Energies
Surface Concentrations
Fluorinated Compounds
Measurement of Adsorption
Thermodynamics of Adsorption and Desorption
Aqueous Solutions and the Air-Water Surface
Aqueous Solutions and Oil-Water Interfaces
Oil Solutions and the Oil-Water Interface
Organic Vapors and the Air-Water Surface
The Vapor-Mercury Surface
Adsorption Kinetics
Experiments on Rates of Adsorption at the Air-Water Surface
Experiments on Rates of Adsorption at the Oil-Water Interface
Desorption Kinetics
Net Rates of Adsorption or Desorption
Adsorption Equations for Non-Electrolytes
Adsorption Equations for Long-Chain Ions
Calculation of B1/B2
Explicit Isotherms for Adsorption at the Oil-Water Interface
Adsorption in the Absence of Salts
Adsorption from Salt Solutions
The Temkin Isotherm
Surface Equations of State from Adsorption Isotherms
The Linear Isotherm
The Langmuir Isotherm (Un-Ionized Films)
The Küster Isotherm
Relations Between Surface Pressure and Concentration
The Gibbs Equation
Derived Equations for the Air-Water Surface
Checking the Derived Equations for the Air-Water Surface
Derived Equations for the Oil-Water Interface
Checking the Derived Equations for the Oil-Water Interface
Adsorption in an Electric Field
References
Chapter 5 Properties of Monolayers
Introductory
Surface Pressure
Experimental Methods of Spreading Films at the Air-Water Surface
Experimental Methods of Measuring Π at the Air-Water Surface
Experimental Methods of Spreading Films at the Oil-Water Interface
Experimental Methods of Measuring Π at the Oil-Water Interface
Types of Force-Area Curve
"Gaseous" Films
Cohering Films
Charged Films
"Liquid Expanded" Films
"Condensed" Films
Values of A0
Other Films
Molecular Complexes
Partial Ionization of Surface Films
Equilibrium in Films
Films of Polymers
Surface Viscosity
Drag of a Monolayer on and by the Underlying Water
Insoluble Monolayers (A/W): the Canal Method
Insoluble or Soluble Monolayers (A/W): Rotational Torsional Methods
Insoluble or Soluble Monolayers (A/W): The "Viscous Traction" Method
Insoluble or Soluble Monolayers (A/W or 0/W): the Generalized "Viscous Traction" Instrument
Viscosities of Insoluble Films
Viscosities of Adsorbed Films
Compressional Moduli of Monolayers
The Elimination of Waves and Ripples
Shear Elastic Moduli of Monolayers
Yield Values of Monolayers
Diffusion in Monolayers
Fibres from Monolayers
References
Chapter 6 Reactions at Liquid Surfaces
Reactions in Monolayers
Rate Constants
Experimental Methods
Steric Factors
Electrical Factors
Reactions in Emulsions
Complex Formation in Monolayers
Penetration into Monolayers
Thermodynamics of Penetration
Penetration from the Vapor Phase
References
Chapter 7 Mass Transfer across Interfaces
Introductory
Evaporation
Solute Transfer at the Gas-Liquid Surface
Surface Instability
Theoretical Values of RG
Theoretical Values of RL
Experiments on Static Systems
Experiments on Dynamic Systems
Solute Transfer at the Liquid-Liquid Interface
Interfacial Instability
Theoretical Values of RL
Experiments on Static Systems
Experiments on Dynamic Systems
Practical Extraction Columns
Distillation
References
Chapter 8 Disperse Systems and Adhesion
Introductory
Collision Rates in Disperse Systems
Aerosols
Dispersion Methods
Condensation Methods
Kinetics of Nucleation of a Supercooled Vapor
The Stability of Aerosols
Evaporation of Aerosol Droplets
Accelerated Removal of Aerosols
Emulsions
Spontaneous Emulsification
Tests of Mechanism of Spontaneous Emulsification
The Stability of Emulsions
Electrical Barriers
Hydration Barriers—"Deep Surfaces"
Coalescence of Drops—Stability
Emulsion Type
Clumping of Emulsion Droplets
Breaking of Emulsions
"Creaming" of Emulsions
Solids in Liquids
Electrical Barriers
Long-Range Attraction
Criteria of Stability
Electrical Effects in Non-Aqueous Systems
Solvation Barriers
Weak Aggregation
Gases in Liquids
Foams
Factors Determining Foam Stability
Summary of Causes of Foam Stability
Foam Stabilizing Additives
Destruction of Foam—Foam "Breakers" or "Killers"
Anti-Foaming Agents—Foam Inhibitors
Closed Shells of Fluids
Detergency
Flotation of Minerals
Modification of the Habits of Crystals
Liquids in Fine Pores
Adhesion
The Stickiness of Particles, Droplets and Cells
Sliding Friction
Lubrication
Structure of the Lubricating Layer
Mechanism of Boundary Lubrication
Extreme Pressure Lubricants
The Friction of Plastics
Rolling Friction
Wetting
Non-Wetting
References
Principal Symbols
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161664