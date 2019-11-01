Interfaces in Particle and Fibre Reinforced Composites
1st Edition
From Macro to Nano Scales
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Kheng Lim Goh
2. Fundamental Studies On Polymer-Based Composites
Pooria Pasbakhsh
3. Computer Simulation Studies On Polymer-Based Composites
MISHNAEVSKY Mishnaevsky Jr.
4. Characterization Studies Of Polymer-Based Composites Related To Functionalized Filler-Matrix Interface
Rajeswari A
5. 'Interfacial Studies Of Natural Fiber Reinforced Particulate Composites: Mechanical Properties And Morphological Studies
Deepak Verma And Kheng Lim Goh
6. A Review On The Interfacial Characteristics Of Natural Fibre Reinforced Polymer Composites
King Jye Wong
7. Fundamental Studies Of Biological Composites And Biopolymer Composites
Kheng Lim Goh
8. Experiments On Understanding The Filler-Matrix Interface In Biological Composites
Richard G. Haverkamp
9. Synthesis And Characterization Of Inorganic/Biopolymer Composites For The Identification Of Filler Matrix Interface
Sanjeewa Wijesinghe
10. Characterisation Studies Of Biopolymer Composites Related To Functionalized Filler-Matrix Interface
S.M. @. SINON
11. A Critical Role Of Interphase Properties And Features On Mechanical Properties Of Poly(Vinyl) Alcohol (PVA) Bionanocomposites: Nanoscaled Characterisation And Modelling
Yu Dong
12. Current Review On The Utilization Of Nanoparticles For Ceramic Matrix Reinforcement
Prasanga Gayanath Mantilaka
13. Experimental Techniques Related To The Understanding The Filler-Matrix Interface In Ceramic-Based Composites
Enrique Rocha-Rangel Sr.
14. Characterisation Studies Of Ceramic-Based Composites Related To Functionalized Filler-Matrix Interface
Samantha Prabath Ratnayake
15. Computer Simulations Of Metal-Based Matrix Composites
Marcin Kamiński
16. Experiments On Understanding The Filler-Matrix Interface In Metal-Based Composites
17. Metal Matrix Composites
Anthony Xavior
18. Particle Matrix Interfaces In Metal Matrix Composites Under Different Loading Conditions
Alokesh Pramanik And Animesh Basa
19. Interface Tailoring And Thermal Conductivity Enhancement In Diamond Particles Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites
Hailong Zhang
20. Band-Gap Engineering Using Metal-Semiconductor Interfaces For Energy Application
Kishore Debnath And Mukul Pradhan
21. Effect Of Nanoclay Filler On Mechanical And Morphological Properties Of Napier/ Epoxy Composites
Mohd Shukry Bin Abdul Majid
22. Role Of Ionic Liquids In Eliminating Interfacial Defects In Mixed Matrix Membranes
Hilmi Mukhtar And Pg Mannan
23. Stress Induced At The Bone-Particle-Reinforced Nanocomposite Interface: A Finite Element Approach
Andy Choi
24. Interfaces In Particle Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites
T P D Rajan
25. Advancement In The Flame Retardancy Of Natural Fibre Reinforced Composites With Macro To Nanoscale Particulates Additives
Kim Yeow Tshai And Ing Kong
26. Interfaces In Sugar Palm Particles Reinforced Composites
Mohammad Jawaid And Atiqah Afdzaluddin
27. Interfaces In Particle Reinforced Composites: From Macro To Nano Scales
Sabu Thomas And Preetha Balakrishnan I
Description
Interfaces in Particle and Fibre-Reinforced Composites: From Macro to Nano Scales addresses recent research findings on the particle-matrix interface at different length scales. The book's main focus is on the reinforcement of materials by particles that can result in a composite material of high stiffness and strength, but it also focuses on how the particle interacts with the (matrix) material, which may be a polymer, biological-based material, ceramic or conventional metal. The different types of particle reinforced composites are discussed, as is load transfer at the particle-matrix interface. Readers will learn how to select materials and about particle structure.
Significant progress has been made in applying these approaches, thus making this book a timely piece on recent research findings on the particle-matrix interface at different length scales.
Key Features
- Features wide coverage, from polymer, to ceramics and metal-based particulate composites
- Structured in a logical order to cover fundamental studies, computer simulations, experimental techniques and characterization
- Covers macro to nano-length scales and the difference between particle-matrix and fiber-matrix modelling and simulation
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in materials science and engineering, early career scientists and postgraduate students conducting research in composite materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026656
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kheng Lim Goh Editor
Dr Kheng Lim Goh is based at Newcastle University Singapore, where he teaches mechanical engineering to undergraduates. His research aims to understand the physical properties of natural and synthetic materials and to use this knowledge to design composite materials for biomedical engineering applications. Dr Goh holds a B.Sc. (Physics), M.Sc. (Medical Physics) and a Ph.D. degree (Bioengineering). He is a member of the Institute of Physics (IOP) and Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE). He is a Chartered Physicist (CPhys) and Engineer (CEng). Dr Goh also publishes regularly in international refereed journals, mainly in the area of fibre composite materials
Affiliations and Expertise
Newcastle University, Singapore
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Rangika Thilan De Silva Editor
Dr Rangika Thilan De Silva is a research scientist, postdoctoral fellow, at Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC). He graduated from Monash University with a first degree in Mechanical Engineering and subsequently went on to do a PhD in materials design and processing. He received his PhD in 2015 from Monash University. His research focuses on experimental and numerical modelling of reinforced polymer nanocomposites. Rangika's expertise lies in the fabrication of multi-functional biopolymeric films for packaging applications, self-healing composites for high-performance automobile/aerospace applications, fabrication of mechanically robust nano-fibrous scaffolds as substitutes for artificial tissues and the development of nano-porous membranes for filtration applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Postdoctoral Fellow, Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC)
Aswathi M.K. Editor
Aswathi M.K. is a Research Scholar in the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University