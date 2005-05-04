Interest Rate Risk Management
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Executive Summary; Interest Rate Risk Management; Literature Review;Research Method; Interview Findings Questionnaire Survey; Summary and Conclusions.
Description
Financial risk management is currently subject to much debate, especially the accounting for derivative products, and a number of commentators are objecting to the introduction of International Accounting Standard IAS 39 for Derivatives that will be in force by January 2005 for all EU companies. The topic of hedge accounting and the treatment of fair values may have a significant impact on many companies reported profits, and the volatility of earnings is likely to increase.
Uniquely this monograph focuses on interest rate risk management. Most studies of corporate risk management have typically dwelt on the topic of management of exchange rate risk, with interest rate risk management being neglected. The book’s findings examine the views of UK corporate treasurers who are usually involved in the risk management strategies of their organisation and who have responsibility for implementing those strategies in practice.
Key Features
- The research is the first comprehensive UK study on this area
- Relevant to the imminent arrival of IAS 39, the International Accounting Standard for Derivatives that will be in force by January 2005 for all EU companies.
- The findings of the book have implications for government policy and regulators
Readership
Company Finance Directors, Treasurers, Finance professionals, Management accountants, Business Consultants, Academics and Students, Policy makers and regulators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 4th May 2005
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457703
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750665988
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Christine Helliar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee