Interdisciplinary Perspectives on the Relation between Sleep and Learning in Early Development, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Volume
Sarah Berger, Anat Scher and Regina T. Harbourne
Part 1: Sleep, Learning, Memory and Executive Functioning in Infancy and Early Childhood
2. Newly walking infants’ night sleep impacts next day learning and problem solving
Melissa Horger, Aaron DeMasi, Angelina Marie Allia, Anat Scher and Sarah Berger
3. The effect of napping and night-time sleep on memory in infants
Carolin Konrad and Sabine Seehagen
4. The contribution of good sleep to working memory in 2- to 4-year-olds: A matter of duration or regulation?
Maayan Peled and Anat Scher
5. The role of naps in memory and executive functioning in early childhood
Rebecca Spencer
6. Sleep development in preschool predicts executive functioning in early elementary school
Annie Bernier, Catherine Cimon-Paquet and Émilie Tétreault
7. Individual Differences in the Effects of Child Sleep Problems on Early Executive Functioning
Timothy D. Nelson, Anna Johnson, Erin L. Ramsdell and Rebecca L. Brock
8. Sleep and self-regulation in early childhood
Reagan S. Breitenstein, Caroline P. Hoyniak, Maureen E. McQuillan and John E. Bates
Part 2: Sleep and Learning in Special Populations
9. Neonatal Sleep Development and Early Learning in Infants with Prenatal Opioid Exposure
Marie J. Hayes, Beth Logan, Nicole A. Heller, Hira Shrestha, Katrina M. Daigle, Mark Brown, Jonathan Paul and Deborah G. Morrison
10. Sleep’s role in memory consolidation: What can we learn from atypical development?
Jamie Edgin and Angela F. Lukowski
11. Sleep-related learning in Williams Syndrome and Down's Syndrome
Dagmara Dimitriou and Elizabeth J. Halstead
12. The role of sleep for learning in young children with CP
Nathalie Maitre
13. Conclusions and Implications for Early Intervention
Regina T. Harbourne, Sarah Berger and Anat Scher
Description
This volume focuses on the implications of the relation between sleep and learning for research and practice and will be among the first to focus on direct interdisciplinary exchange of approaches and perspectives among scholars of sleep and learning and experts on populations most directly impacted by this relationship. This volume brings together experts across a variety of disciplines, including developmental psychology, sleep medicine, early intervention, movement science, and neuroscience to speak on the broad topic of sleep and learning, from various perspectives. The volume is also specifically geared to relating sleep and learning across vulnerable populations. An aim of the volume is to emphasize prior interdisciplinary success and prompt additional “cross-pollination” in the field of infant sleep. The volume focuses on the structure and function of sleep over the first 3 years; the impact of sleep on learning in infancy and early childhood; the neuroscience of sleep and learning in infancy; sleep disorders in special populations; and the implications of the relation between sleep and learning for intervention.
Key Features
- the relation between sleep and learning in infancy and early childhood
- interdisciplinary exchange of approaches and perspectives among scholars of sleep and learning
- the implications of the relation between sleep and learning for research and practice
Readership
Developmental scientists; pediatric clinicians; movement scientists; sleep researchers; interventionists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323851138
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sarah Berger
Dr. Sarah Berger is a Professor of Psychology at the College of Staten Island and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She received her PhD from New York University. Dr. Berger was an American Association of University Women Postdoctoral Research Fellow and a Fulbright Research Scholar. Dr. Berger studies the interaction between cognitive and motor development in infancy, particularly response inhibition and its implications for the allocation of attention in very young children. Recent work, in collaboration with Dr. Regina Harbourne, has shown that attention is best understood by taking into account sensorimotor activity as a context for expertise or a source of attentional demands. This work suggests a set of principles for understanding delayed development which could contribute to identifying features of early intervention. A line of NSF/BSF-funded work, in collaboration with Dr. Anat Scher, has been the first to study the impact of sleep on motor problem solving in infancy. This project has shown that individual differences in the quality of night sleep impact next day’s learning; that napping and night sleep work cummulatively to consolidate new information; and that the timing of a nap relative to learning impacts memory consolidation. In addition, new funding from the NSF, in collaboration with Dr. Harbourne, supports the study of preterm infants, sleep, and problem solving
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology, College of Staten Island and the Graduate Center, City University of New York, NY, USA
Regina Harbourne
Dr. Harbourne is an associate professor and teaches pediatrics, research and neuroscience in the Rangos School of Health Sciences at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. Her 40+ years of pediatric experience includes early intervention, school-based, and clinic-based work, as well as teaching continuing education courses related to developmental intervention. Her research and numerous publications focus on early intervention for children with neuromotor dysfunction, and the interaction between motor, visual, and cognitive systems to improve learning and overall development. She currently leads a large multi-site effectiveness trial for early intervention, the START-Play study, funded by the U.S. Department of Education. In addition she is funded by NIH for a sponsored intervention trial for infants with cerebral palsy and NSF in collaboration with Sarah Berger, PhD, for the study of preterm infants, sleep and problem solving. Her expertise in early learning, motor development, and intervention for neuromotor disorders, has resulted in over 30 peer-reviewed publications on these topics. She has presented internationally to therapists and researchers, and is known for her translation of research to clinically relevant practice for physical and occupational therapists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Research and Neuroscience, Rangos School of Health Sciences, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Anat Scher
Dr. Anat Scher is a Professor of Developmental Psychology at the Department of Counseling and Human Development, University of Haifa, Israel. She received her PhD from University of Calgary (Educational Psychology) and conducted Postdoctoral Research at Oxford University. Dr. Scher’s main research interest is sleep and development. Her studies address the interrelations between sleep and other domains, including, temperament, emotional, motor and cognitive development, parent-child interactions, parenting practices and ideologies. One line of research focuses on developmental transitions, such as the onset of crawling, walking, puberty, and the involvement of sleep in these phenomena; complementary questions focus on the role of child and contextual aspects in regulating transitions between awake and asleep states. Sleep in special populations, including prematurity, neuropsychological impairments and children with ASD are also among the topics of on-going research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Developmental Psychology, Department of Counseling and Human Development, University of Haifa, Israel
