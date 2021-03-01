Interdisciplinary Perspectives on the Relation between Sleep and Learning in Early Development, Volume 60

1. Introduction to Volume

Sarah Berger, Anat Scher and Regina T. Harbourne

Part 1: Sleep, Learning, Memory and Executive Functioning in Infancy and Early Childhood

2. Newly walking infants’ night sleep impacts next day learning and problem solving

Melissa Horger, Aaron DeMasi, Angelina Marie Allia, Anat Scher and Sarah Berger

3. The effect of napping and night-time sleep on memory in infants

Carolin Konrad and Sabine Seehagen

4. The contribution of good sleep to working memory in 2- to 4-year-olds: A matter of duration or regulation?

Maayan Peled and Anat Scher

5. The role of naps in memory and executive functioning in early childhood

Rebecca Spencer

6. Sleep development in preschool predicts executive functioning in early elementary school

Annie Bernier, Catherine Cimon-Paquet and Émilie Tétreault

7. Individual Differences in the Effects of Child Sleep Problems on Early Executive Functioning

Timothy D. Nelson, Anna Johnson, Erin L. Ramsdell and Rebecca L. Brock

8. Sleep and self-regulation in early childhood

Reagan S. Breitenstein, Caroline P. Hoyniak, Maureen E. McQuillan and John E. Bates

Part 2: Sleep and Learning in Special Populations

9. Neonatal Sleep Development and Early Learning in Infants with Prenatal Opioid Exposure

Marie J. Hayes, Beth Logan, Nicole A. Heller, Hira Shrestha, Katrina M. Daigle, Mark Brown, Jonathan Paul and Deborah G. Morrison

10. Sleep’s role in memory consolidation: What can we learn from atypical development?

Jamie Edgin and Angela F. Lukowski

11. Sleep-related learning in Williams Syndrome and Down's Syndrome

Dagmara Dimitriou and Elizabeth J. Halstead

12. The role of sleep for learning in young children with CP

Nathalie Maitre

13. Conclusions and Implications for Early Intervention

Regina T. Harbourne, Sarah Berger and Anat Scher