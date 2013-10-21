Interdisciplinary Mentoring in Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159624, 9780123914149

Interdisciplinary Mentoring in Science

1st Edition

Strategies for Success

Authors: Ofelia Olivero
eBook ISBN: 9780123914149
Paperback ISBN: 9780124159624
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2013
Page Count: 200
Description

Interdisciplinary Mentoring in Science: Strategies for Success is a practical and engaging resource on interdisciplinary mentoring in all fields of science. This book outlines what successful mentoring is, what it is not and how these important concepts relate to scientists today. Chapters include real-world examples, tips, and interviews and content is backed by current evidence and research. This reference discusses the benefits and challenges of building a mentoring relationship and highlights noteworthy topics such as mentoring minorities and women and mentoring to achieve change.

 

The book’s author is the recipient of the Leading Diversity Award from the National Cancer Institute.  The book includes a foreword by Julie Thompson Klein who is a Professor of Humanities in the English Department and Faculty Fellow for Interdisciplinary Development in the Division of Research at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.  Dr. Klein is the past president of the Association for Integrative Studies (AIS) and former editor of the AIS journal, Issues in Integrative Studies

 

The goal of this book is to provide readers with a better understanding of the mentoring relationship and the overall process as it applies to the increasingly interdisciplinary field of science.

Key Features

  • Highlights mistaken beliefs about mentoring within a scientific environment
  • Written in a conversational tone and supported by evidence-based research
  • Focuses on interdisciplinary mentoring in science and the modern dynamic of science and new scientific approaches to complex approaches
  • Includes note sections where readers can write down key topics or ideas from each chapter

Readership

The primary audience consists of investigators and academicians who mentor predoctoral trainees in all scientific disciplines. This book will also be useful for early career scientists and students who are looking for mentors, as well as senior researchers and current mentors who want to further develop their mentoring skills.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Biography

Foreword

Chapter 1. Mentoring Definition–The Mentor Within

Definition of Mentoring

The Mentor Within

Exercise

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 2. What Mentoring Is Not

A Vertical Relationship

A Supervision Relationship

An Uneven Relationship

An Imposed Relationship

A Relationship Based on “Personal Agendas”

A Relationship with Time Constraints

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 3. Mentoring Outreach–The Multiplicative Effect

The Power of Gratitude–Exercise

Outreach

A Word of Caution

Obstacles

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 4. Mentoring Minorities and Women

Why Diversity?

Example of Imposed Diversity in the Workforce

Cultural Mix

Leadership and Embracing of Diversity

Gender

Mentoring Women

Mentoring Minorities

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 5. Interdisciplinary Mentoring

Overview

Team Science Applied to the Biomedical Sciences

The Interdisciplinary Mentoring (I-Mentoring) Pilot Initiative

Development

Outcome

Hypothetical Example

I-Mentor Training

One More Role for the I-Mentor

Obstacles

Feedback About Feedback

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Aim for This

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 6. Building a Mentoring Program

How to Organize a Mentoring Group

Remember That You are Dealing with Scientists

Mentoring Group–Modus Operandi

Learn When To Close

What the Experts Have To Say

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 7. The I-Mentoring Program: How to Establish One

Brainstorming

A Word of Caution

Objective

What is a Mentoring Group?

Do You Have Buy-in?

Examples of Mentoring Groups

The I-Mentoring Program

Chapter Notes and Observations

Chapter 8. In Closing: Mentoring and Synchronicity

Morphic Fields and Morphic Resonance

The Practice of Mentoring under the Scope of Morphic Resonance

The Role of the I-Mentor under the Influence of Morphic Resonance

Appendix. The Kaleidoscope Effect

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123914149
Paperback ISBN:
9780124159624

About the Author

Ofelia Olivero

Ofelia Olivero

Dr. Ofelia Olivero is both a talented scientist and a passionate mentor. She has been extensively recognized for her scientific work, repeatedly invited as a lecturer and symposia chair, and has given numerous talks at many national and international meetings. Dr. Olivero has been part of editorial boards of national and international scientific journals. She has written book chapters, engaged in outstanding leadership activities and received several awards from scientific organizations.

Dr. Olivero has been particularly awarded for Leading Diversity by the NCI Director and is also the Chair of the Mentoring Programs at scientific societies. Her dedication to empower and inspire young females to choose scientific careers was recognized by the US State Department in her selection to be part of a delegation of female scientists to visit Brazil and Colombia to favor the participation of women in science. She is the author and co-author of more than 70 scientific articles on carcinogenesis induced by antiretrovirals, commonly used for AIDS therapy and other toxicities derived from environmental mutagens.

Dr. Olivero is a role model as a scientist and a mentor, and a very inspirational figure for young mentees.

Affiliations and Expertise

Government Senior Staff Scientist, PhD, ATS

"I enjoyed reading this book and will be recommending it to others who have an interest in managing research programmes...very timely as we all are dealing with many of the issues discussed and could learn a lot more about mentorship."--South African Journal of Science, Sep-Oct-14

“…an accessible and useful text for every aspiring and practising scientist truly interested in changing the world through recognising and harnessing diversity, accomplishing scientific goals through a team approach (rather than as isolated individuals) and who has a willingness to embrace mentoring practice.”--Chemistry in Australia,July 2014

"Olivero presents this guide to mentoring in the sciences, with a focus on reciprocity of the mentoring relationship, encouraging and being sensitive to diversity, and building effective mentorship programs within institutions. Each chapter provides blank space at the end to record thoughts and additions to the material… The book ends with a short chapter of Jungian metaphors to summarize the processes emphasized,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014

