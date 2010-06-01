Interconnecting Smart Objects with IP
1st Edition
The Next Internet
Description
Interconnecting Smart Objects with IP: The Next Internet explains why the Internet Protocol (IP) has become the protocol of choice for smart object networks. IP has successfully demonstrated the ability to interconnect billions of digital systems on the global Internet and in private IP networks. Once smart objects can be easily interconnected, a whole new class of smart object systems can begin to evolve. The book discusses how IP-based smart object networks are being designed and deployed.
The book is organized into three parts. Part 1 demonstrates why the IP architecture is well suited to smart object networks, in contrast to non-IP based sensor network or other proprietary systems that interconnect to IP networks (e.g. the public Internet of private IP networks) via hard-to-manage and expensive multi-protocol translation gateways that scale poorly. Part 2 examines protocols and algorithms, including smart objects and the low power link layers technologies used in these networks. Part 3 describes the following smart object network applications: smart grid, industrial automation, smart cities and urban networks, home automation, building automation, structural health monitoring, and container tracking.
Key Features
- Shows in detail how connecting smart objects impacts our lives with practical implementation examples and case studies
- Provides an in depth understanding of the technological and architectural aspects underlying smart objects technology
- Offers an in-depth examination of relevant IP protocols to build large scale smart object networks in support of a myriad of new services
Readership
Networking and wireless engineers and researchers with functions or titles that include communication engineer, network architect, network designer, systems engineer, network operator, network engineer, as well as product managers and service companies to CEOs, CIOs, etc.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Part 1 The Architecture
Chapter 1 What Are Smart Objects?
1.1 Where Do Smart Objects Come From?
1.2 Challenges for Smart Objects
1.3 Conclusions
Chapter 2 IP Protocol Architecture
2.1 Introduction
2.2 From NCP to TCP/IP
2.3 Fundamental TCP/IP Architectural Design Principles
2.4 The Delicate Subject of Cross-layer Optimization
2.5 Why Is IP Layering also Important for Smart Object Networks?
2.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3 Why IP for Smart Objects?
3.1 Interoperability
3.2 An Evolving and Versatile Architecture
3.3 Stability and Universality of the Architecture
3.4 Scalability
3.5 Configuration and Management
3.6 Small Footprint
3.7 What Are the Alternatives?
3.8 Why Are Gateways Bad?
3.9 Conclusions
Chapter 4 IPv6 for Smart Object Networks and the Internet of Things
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Depletion of the IPv4 Address Space
4.3 NAT: A (Temporary) Solution to IPv4 Address Exhaustion
4.4 Architectural Discussion
4.5 Conclusions
Chapter 5 Routing
5.1 Routing in IP Networks
5.2 Specifics of Routing in LLNs
5.3 Layer 2 Versus Layer 3 Routing
5.4 Conclusions
Chapter 6 Transport Protocols
6.1 UDP
6.2 TCP
6.3 UDP for Smart Objects
6.4 TCP for Smart Objects
6.5 Conclusions
Chapter 7 Service Discovery
7.1 Service Discovery in IP Networks
7.2 Service Discovery Protocols
7.3 Conclusions
Chapter 8 Security for Smart Objects
8.1 The Three Properties of Security
8.2 Security by Obscurity
8.3 Encryption
8.4 Security Mechanisms for Smart Objects
8.5 Security Mechanisms in the IP Architecture
8.6 Conclusions
Chapter 9 Web Services for Smart Objects
9.1 Web Service Concepts
9.2 The Performance of Web Services for Smart Objects
9.3 Pachube: A Web Service System for Smart Objects
9.4 Conclusions
Chapter 10 Connectivity Models for Smart Object Networks
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Autonomous Smart Object Networks Model
10.3 The Internet of Things
10.4 The Extended Internet
10.5 Conclusions
Part 2 The Technology
Chapter 11 Smart Object Hardware and Software
11.1 Hardware
11.2 Software for Smart Objects
11.3 Energy Management
11.4 Conclusions
Chapter 12 Communication Mechanisms for Smart Objects
12.1 Communication Patterns for Smart Objects
12.2 Physical Communication Standards
12.3 IEEE 802.15.4
12.4 IEEE 802.11 and WiFi
12.5 PLC
12.6 Conclusions
Chapter 13 uIP — A Lightweight IP Stack
13.1 Principles of Operation
13.2 uIP Memory Buffer Management
13.3 uIP Application Program Interface
13.4 uIP Protocol Implementations
13.5 Memory Footprint
13.6 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Standardization
14.1 Introduction
14.2 The IETF
14.3 IETF Working Groups Related to IP for Smart Objects
14.4 Conclusions
Chapter 15 IPv6 for Smart Object Networks — A Technology Refresher
15.1 IPv6 for Smart Object Networks?
15.2 The IPv6 Packet Headers
15.3 IPv6 Addressing Architecture
15.4 The ICMP for IPv6
15.5 Neighbor Discovery Protocol
15.6 Load Balancing
15.7 IPv6 Autoconfiguration
15.8 DHCPv6
15.9 IPv6 QoS
15.10 IPv6 over an IPv4 Backbone Network
15.11 IPv6 Multicast
15.12 Conclusions
Chapter 16 The 6LoWPAN Adaptation Layer
16.1 Terminology
16.2 The 6LoWPAN Adaptation Layer
16.3 Conclusions
Chapter 17 RPL Routing in Smart Object Networks
17.1 Introduction
17.2 What Is a Low-power and Lossy Network?
17.3 Routing Requirements
17.4 Routing Metrics in Smart Object Networks
17.5 The Objective Function
17.6 RPL: The New Routing Protocol for Smart Object Networks
17.7 Conclusions
Chapter 18 The IP for Smart Object Alliance
18.1 Mission and Objectives of the IPSO Alliance
18.2 IPSO Organization
18.3 A Key Activity of the IPSO Alliance: Interoperability Testing
18.4 Conclusions
Chapter 19 Non-IP Smart Object Technologies
19.1 ZigBee
19.2 Z-Wave
19.3 Conclusions
Part 3 The Applications
Chapter 20 Smart Grid
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Terminology
20.3 Core Grid Network Monitoring and Control
20.4 Smart Metering (NAN)
20.5 HAN
20.6 Conclusions
Chapter 21 Industrial Automation
21.1 Opportunities
21.2 Challenges
21.3 Use Cases
21.4 Conclusions
Chapter 22 Smart Cities and Urban Networks
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Urban Environmental Monitoring
22.3 Social Networks
22.4 Intelligent Transport Systems
22.5 Conclusions
Chapter 23 Home Automation
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Main Applications and Use Cases
23.3 Technical Challenges and Network Characteristics
23.4 Conclusions
Chapter 24 Building Automation
24.1 BAS Reference Model
24.2 Emerging Building Automation Applications
24.3 Existing Building Automation Systems
24.4 Building Automation Sensors and Actuator Characteristics
24.5 Emerging Smart-Object-based BAS
24.6 Conclusions
Chapter 25 Structural Health Monitoring
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Main Applications and Use Case
25.3 Technical Challenges
25.4 Data Acquisition and Analysis
25.5 Future Applications and Outlook
25.6 Conclusions
Chapter 26 Container Tracking
26.1 GE CommerceGuard
26.2 IBM Secure Trade Lane
26.3 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2010
- Published:
- 1st June 2010
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751669
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123751652
About the Author
Jean-Philippe Vasseur
Jean-Philippe Vasseur is a Distinguished Engineer at Cisco Systems. He is the co-chair of the ROLL working group in the IETF and the chair of technology advisory board in the IP for Smart Objects (IPSO) Alliance. JP Vasseur has co-authored a number of RFCs on IP routing, MPLS, Traffic Engineering and Smart Object networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Engineer at Cisco Systems
Adam Dunkels
Adam Dunkels, PhD, is a senior researcher at the Swedish Institute of Computer Science. He is the well-known author of the Contiki operating system, and the uIP and lwIP embedded IP stacks. In 2009, MIT Technology Review named him a Top 35 Innovator under 35, for his work on IP for smart objects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swedish Institute of Computer Science
Awards
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Reviews
"JP Vasseur and Adam Dunkels have written an important and timely guide to the rapidly developing field of smart technologies and the Internet. This book provides a clear picture of key technical issues that are useful to both the expert and layman. As we continue to build out the smart grid, the 'electric internet,' I predict this book will become required reading for electric utility smart grid teams." - David Mohler, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Duke Energy
"As the CEO of my company, I have read it with pleasure and will transfer it to all engineers in my company in charge of developing IP V6 applications." – Paul Bertrand, Board member and founder of IPSO (IP for Smart Objects), Creator and Chairman at Watteco
"The authors of this book offer a rich and thoughtful exploration of this new Internet canvas on which the 21st Century will unfold. Prediction will be hard; we are all just going to have to live through it to find out what happens!" – Vinton Cerf, Internet Pioneer