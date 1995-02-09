Intercellular Communication through Gap Junctions

Section Headings - a full list of contents is available from the Publisher on request.

Part I. Connexin (2 papers, 5 contributors). Part II. Development of gap junctions (7 papers, 27 contributors). Part III. Gastric mucosa and gap junctions (4 papers, 16 contributors). Part IV. Carcinogenesis and gap junctions (16 papers, 76 contributors). Part V. Cardiac muscles and gap junctions (14 papers, 67 contributors). Part VI. Nervous system and gap junctions (10 papers, 32 contributors). Part VII. Gland function and gap junctions (8 papers, 30 contributors). Part VIII. Assembly of gap junctions (4 papers, 12 contributors). Part IX. Expression and regulation of gap junctions (8 papers, 39 contributors). Part X. Gap junctions expressed in oocytes (6 papers, 20 contributors). Part XI. Gating and conductance change of gap junctions (11 papers, 41 contributors). Index.