Interactions Between Process Design and Process Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080420639, 9781483297903

Interactions Between Process Design and Process Control

1st Edition

Editors: J.D. Perkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483297903
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th November 1992
Page Count: 241
Table of Contents

Selected papers: Effect of design on the controllability of continuous plants, M. Morari. Early integration of process and control design, J. E. Rijnsdorp & P. Bekkers. Controllability measures for disturbance rejection, S. Skogestad & E. A. Wolff. Controllability analysis for unstable processes, M. Hovd & S. Skogestad. Control system design in distillation processes and its dependence of the original process design, A. Karlstrom et al. Design and control of recycle processes in ternary systems with consecutive reactions, W. L. Luyben. Incorporating operability measures into the process synthesis stage of design, G. W. Barton et al. Integrated design of effluent treatment systems, S. Walsh & J. Perkins. Is the relative gain array a sensitivity measure? Q. Liang. Early stage process controllability assessment, M. J. Oglesby et al. Computer-aided optimal dynamic network design, V. G. Vainer & E. V. Levitt. Computer-aided process design system for plant operation, Y. Naka et al. The design and scheduling of multipurpose batch plants, N. Shah et al. Computer emulation of hazard identification, H. Zerkani & A. G. Rushton. A hierarchical method for line-by-line hazard and operability studies, J. M. Black & J. W. Ponton. Design of flexible and reliable process systems, T. V. Thomaidis & E. N. Pistikopoulos.

Description

The volume provides the systems engineer working in process control, with state-of-the-art research papers and practical applications, which will be a valuable reference source.

Readership

For systems engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
241
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297903

About the Editors

J.D. Perkins Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Process Systems Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK

