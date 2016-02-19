Interacting Macromolecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121585501, 9780323158657

Interacting Macromolecules

1st Edition

The Theory and Practice of Their Electrophoresis, Ultracentrifugation, and Chromatography

Authors: John Cann
eBook ISBN: 9780323158657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 262
Description

Interacting Macromolecules: The Theory and Practice of Their Electrophoresis, Ultracentrifugation, and Chromatography reviews advances in theory and practice concerning the electrophoresis, ultracentrifugation, and chromatography of interacting macromolecules. The principles of mass transport of non-interacting systems are discussed, along with the weak electrolyte moving-boundary theory and analytical solution of approximate transport equations for certain types of interactions. Computer computations on ligand-mediated association-dissociation reactions are also presented. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a survey of the principles of electrophoresis and ultracentrifugation of non-reacting systems before proceeding with a detailed treatment of the mass transport of reversibly reacting macromolecules. A conservation equation is derived for a solution containing a single macromolecular ion. The following chapters explore the weak-electrolyte moving-boundary theory; the analytical Solution of approximate conservation equations; and numerical solution of exact conservation equations. The formulation of the numerical computation for ligand-mediated association-dissociation reactions is described, together with a code for sedimentation calculations. The final chapter summarizes the procedures and precautions required to assure accurate interpretation of sedimentation and electrophoretic patterns in terms of the thermodynamic and molecular parameters characterizing the reactions exhibited by biological macromolecules. The more common analytical applications of ultracentrifugation, electrophoresis, and chromatography are also outlined. This monograph is intended for molecular biologists and graduate students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Principles of Electrophoresis and Ultracentrifugation

Electrophoresis

Ultracentrifugation

Appendix I: Some Other Methods of Sedimentation Analysis

Appendix II: Total Chemical Potential

References

II. Weak-Electrolyte Moving-Boundary Theory

Macromolecular Isomerization

Weak-Electrolyte Moving Boundary

Interactions of Proteins with Small Ions

Interactions between Different Macromolecules

References

III. Analytical Solution of Approximate Conservation Equations

Analytical Solution of Approximate Conservation Equations

The Similarity Transformation

The Gilbert Theory

The Gilbert-Jenkins Theory

References

IV. Numerical Solution of Exact Conservation Equations

Factors Governing the Precise Shape of Reaction Boundaries

Zone Transport of Reacting Systems

Interaction of Macromolecules with Small Molecules

References

V. Numerical Methods

References

Appendix: A Computer Code for Sedimentation Calculations

VI. Practical Implications

Velocity Sedimentation

Electrophoresis

Chromatography

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158657

