Interacting Macromolecules: The Theory and Practice of Their Electrophoresis, Ultracentrifugation, and Chromatography reviews advances in theory and practice concerning the electrophoresis, ultracentrifugation, and chromatography of interacting macromolecules. The principles of mass transport of non-interacting systems are discussed, along with the weak electrolyte moving-boundary theory and analytical solution of approximate transport equations for certain types of interactions. Computer computations on ligand-mediated association-dissociation reactions are also presented. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a survey of the principles of electrophoresis and ultracentrifugation of non-reacting systems before proceeding with a detailed treatment of the mass transport of reversibly reacting macromolecules. A conservation equation is derived for a solution containing a single macromolecular ion. The following chapters explore the weak-electrolyte moving-boundary theory; the analytical Solution of approximate conservation equations; and numerical solution of exact conservation equations. The formulation of the numerical computation for ligand-mediated association-dissociation reactions is described, together with a code for sedimentation calculations. The final chapter summarizes the procedures and precautions required to assure accurate interpretation of sedimentation and electrophoretic patterns in terms of the thermodynamic and molecular parameters characterizing the reactions exhibited by biological macromolecules. The more common analytical applications of ultracentrifugation, electrophoresis, and chromatography are also outlined. This monograph is intended for molecular biologists and graduate students.