Intensive Care Aftercare
1st Edition
Description
- A much needed guide to detailed follow up and focused care of patients following a stay on the intensive care unit Looks at the longer term residual effects of critical illness, including disability, functionality and specific disorders and problems Includes practical information on running an aftercare programme, including where, when, how and who Focuses not only on the patient but also on the needs of the relatives Written for the multidisciplinary hospital and community teams
Table of Contents
Introduction: Why follow-up is needed; Audit Commission report recommendations; IMMEDIATE PROBLEMS AFTER ICU: Neuromuscular problems and physical weakness; Acute psychological problems, e.g. anxiety, amnesia and drug withdrawal; Delusions and hallucinatory memories of ICU; AFTER DISCHARGE FROM HOSPITAL: Sexual problems; Nutrition; Physical and Psychological recovery; Specific disease outcomes; AFTERCARE PROGRAMME - Where, when, how, and who, including ward visits and outpatient clinics for patients and relatives?; Ward visits and the role of the clinical nurse practitioner; Ward visits and the role of the ICU Doctor; SETTING UP AN OUTPATIENT CLINIC: Doctor led; Nurse led; Rehabilitation after critical illness; Bereavement; Interventions on ICU that may impact on later recovery: Patient diaries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 17th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649834
About the Editor
Richard Griffiths
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Medicine (Intensive Care), Department of Medicine, The University of Liverpool, Liverpool; Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Whiston Hospital, UK
Christina Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Intensive Care Research Group, Whiston Hospital, Prescot, UK