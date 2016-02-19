Intensive Beef Production
2nd Edition
Description
Intensive Beef Production, Second Edition focuses on the technologies, methodologies, and approaches involved in beef production, including genetics, breeding, feed utilization, fertility, and growth efficiency.
The publication first elaborates on the beef market, carcass composition and quality, and genetic improvement. Discussions focus on breeding systems, correlation between traits, selection for meat production in dairy cattle, body weight and composition, carcass evaluation, consumption, and international trade. The book then examines genotype, physiology of digestion and feed utilization, and beef calf production, including factors controlling feed intake, nitrogen utilization, artificial methods of augmenting fertility, birth weight, calf mortality, and weaning weight. The text takes a look at dairy calf production, breed, sex, and hormones, and growth and efficiency. Topics include energy concentration and source, grain processing, protein, antibiotics, vitamins, growth mechanisms, breed, hormones, breed suitability, and mortality and disease.
The book is a valuable reference for researchers interested in beef production.
Table of Contents
(partial) The product. The market. Carcass composition and quality. The inputs. Genetic improvement. Genotype. Environment interactions. Physiology of digestion and food utilization. Beef calf production. Dairy calf production. The production. Growth and efficiency: breed, sex and hormones. Growth and efficiency. Nutrition. Growth and efficiency. Climate housing and management. Disease. The future. Perspectives.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st August 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293158
About the Author
T. R. Preston
Affiliations and Expertise
Proyecto Nutricional and Ganadero Comision Nacional, Mexico
M. B. Willis
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
Reviews
@qu:This book is a most valuable contribution to its subject. It surveys a prodigious amount of knowledge, making all the significant developments in beef cattle production available in a commendably complete and clear form for the first time. It is particularly valuable in the way that it clarifies the manner in which this form of animal production can be markedly increased in developing countries, as well as in the temperate zone. It is a book to be highly recommended.
British Veterinary Journal @source: @qu:The authors are to be congratulated on this excellent production which must find a place in all agricultural libraries of Universities, Research Stations, Colleges and Farm Institutes.
Journal of the Farmers Club @source: