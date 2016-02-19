Intensive Beef Production, Second Edition focuses on the technologies, methodologies, and approaches involved in beef production, including genetics, breeding, feed utilization, fertility, and growth efficiency.

The publication first elaborates on the beef market, carcass composition and quality, and genetic improvement. Discussions focus on breeding systems, correlation between traits, selection for meat production in dairy cattle, body weight and composition, carcass evaluation, consumption, and international trade. The book then examines genotype, physiology of digestion and feed utilization, and beef calf production, including factors controlling feed intake, nitrogen utilization, artificial methods of augmenting fertility, birth weight, calf mortality, and weaning weight. The text takes a look at dairy calf production, breed, sex, and hormones, and growth and efficiency. Topics include energy concentration and source, grain processing, protein, antibiotics, vitamins, growth mechanisms, breed, hormones, breed suitability, and mortality and disease.

The book is a valuable reference for researchers interested in beef production.