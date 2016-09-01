Intelligent Vehicular Networks and Communications

Intelligent Vehicular Network and Communications: Fundamentals, Architectures and Solutions begins with discussions on how the transportation system has transformed into today’s Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). It explores the design goals, challenges, and frameworks for modeling an ITS network, discussing vehicular network model technologies, mobility management architectures, and routing mechanisms and protocols. It looks at the Internet of Vehicles, the vehicular cloud, and vehicular network security and privacy issues.

The book investigates cooperative vehicular systems, a promising solution for addressing current and future traffic safety needs, also exploring cooperative cognitive intelligence, with special attention to spectral efficiency, spectral scarcity, and high mobility. In addition, users will find a thorough examination of experimental work in such areas as Controller Area Network protocol and working function of On Board Unit, as well as working principles of roadside unit and other infrastructural nodes.

Finally, the book examines big data in vehicular networks, exploring various business models, application scenarios, and real-time analytics, concluding with a look at autonomous vehicles.