Intelligent Systems in Process Engineering, Part II: Paradigms from Process Operations, Volume 22

"By scanning the progression of topics from the earliest volumes to the present one, it is possible to gain a perspective on the growth and evolution of chemical engineering from artful practice to rigorous science. During these past two decades the field has become one of the premier applied sciences by virtue of its vigor and scope. The contents of this latest volume provide strong evidence for this evolution...The scope of this volume is impressive...It is a scope that is reflective of the current state of chemical engineering science." --JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMISTRY SOCIETY

"A great deal of care has gone into the preparation of the contributions, and these prove to be both readable and informative...I strongly commendthis book to all involved in teaching or research in chemical engineering." --CHEMICAL ENGINEERING SCIENCE