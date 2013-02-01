Intelligent Systems for Security Informatics
1st Edition
Description
The Intelligent Systems Series comprises titles that present state-of-the-art knowledge and the latest advances in intelligent systems. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications.
The most prevalent topics in Intelligence and Security Informatics (ISI) include data management, data and text mining for ISI applications, terrorism informatics, deception and intent detection, terrorist and criminal social network analysis, public health and bio-security, crime analysis, cyber-infrastructure protection, transportation infrastructure security, policy studies and evaluation, and information assurance, among others. This book covers the most active research work in recent years.
Key Features
- Pulls together key information on ensuring national security around the world
- The latest research on this subject is concisely presented within the book, with several figures to support the text.
- Will be of interest to attendees of The Intelligence and Security Informatics conference series, which include IEEE International Conference on Intelligence and Security Informatics (IEEE ISI)
Readership
Electrical and Electronic Engineers; Mechanical Engineers; Computer Engineers; Intelligent Systems specialists.
Table of Contents
Series Page
Preface
Chapter 1. Revealing the Hidden World of the Dark Web: Social Media Forums and Videos
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Dark Web Forum Portal
1.3 The Video Portal
1.4 Conclusion and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Proactive Cyber Defense
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Proactive Filters
2.3 Early Warning
2.4 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Privacy-Preserving Social Network Integration, Analysis, and Mining
3.1 Social Network Analysis and Mining
3.2 Privacy Preservation
3.3 Information Integration and Privacy Preservation for SNAM
3.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. A Digraph Model for Risk Identification and Management in SCADA Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Background
4.3 A Digraph Model of SCADA Systems
4.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. High-Level Architecture and Design of a Decision Engine for Marine Safety and Security
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Background
5.3 Conceptual Design
5.4 Formal Representation
5.5 Application
5.6 Conclusions and Future Work
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Criminal Identity Resolution Using Personal and Social Identity Attributes: A Collective Resolution Approach
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Related Work
6.3 A Collective Identity Resolution Approach
6.4 Experiments
6.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Al Qaeda Terrorist Financing
7.1 Importance of Cutting Terrorist Financing
7.2 Description of Al Qaeda’s Financial Network
7.3 History and Development of Al Qaeda and its Financial Network
7.4 Organizational Structure: Control Over Finances Within Al Qaeda
7.5 Al Qaeda’s Portfolio and Sources of “Revenues”
7.6 Methods of Transferring and Storing Funds
References
Chapter 8. Study on Covert Networks of Terrorists Based on Interactive Relationship Hypothesis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Relevant Works
8.3 Initial Network Construction
8.4 Network Refinement Based on Interaction Relation Hypothesis
8.5 Relationship Network Refinement and Final Relationship Network of Terrorist Organizations and Incidents
8.6 Analysis and Verification
8.7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Incorporating Data and Methodologies for Knowledge Discovery for Crime
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Steps Involved in Crime Investigation
9.3 Data Sources for Crime Data Mining and Investigation
9.4 The Four Types of Knowledge Discovery
9.5 Knowledge Discovery Methodologies for Crime Data
9.6 Methodologies Applied to Knowledge Discovery Types
9.7 Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059023
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047020
About the Author
Christopher Yang
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University
Wenji Mao
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Xiaolong Zheng
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Hui Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Defense Technology
Reviews
"…this book represents a well-written introduction to the subject of intelligent systems for security informatics. The chapters have adequate references and the index is satisfactory. The treatment of topics, the typesetting, and the binding of the hardcover version of the book are praiseworthy. I strongly recommend this book for all those interested in ISI."--ComputingReviews.com, February 6, 2014
"Yang, Mao, Zheng, and Wang survey the most active areas of research in the overlap between intelligence and security. They consider such aspects as social media forums and videos, proactive cyber defense, a high-level architecture and design of a decision engine for marine safety and security, criminal identity resolution using personal and social identity attributes, and a study of covert networks of terrorists…"--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013